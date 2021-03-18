Staff Ride: Brian's '10 Year' RAAW Madonna V2 Project Bike

For this project I approached the challenge of building what I’d want if I was going to be forced to keep it for 10 years. A decade seems like a reasonable amount of time. And no, I should come clean off the bat, I'm not going to keep this bike for 10 years—I've had it for a year, and I'm definitely going to run it for another year or two at least, but eventually I'll pass it on.



Maybe I'll make it a condition that whoever gets it from me will need to agree to check in once a year about the bike, what's failed, what's working well, etc...



Brian's RAAW Madonna V2 Details



• Intended use: Enduro-ish

• Travel: 160mm rear / 170mm fork

• Wheel size: 29"

• Frame construction: Aluminum

• 64.5° head angle, 440mm chainstays

• Weight: 36.5 lb / 16.6 kg (size M with pedals)

• Price: I don't want to talk about it

• raawmtb.com

