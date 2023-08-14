Staff Ride: Dario's Downieville Santa Cruz Tallboy

It's been a few weeks since the Downieville Classic swept through the Lost Sierra, but I'd bet the dust is still settling out there. It was a wicked hot year, with plenty of fresh snowmelt to keep the river crossings high and exciting. This was my first year racing the Classic, and though I'd ridden in Downieville a couple times prior, I didn't really know what made for a dialed bike setup for the place. So based on what I'd seen of past winners bikes, friends' setups, and general terrain in the area, I took an educated guess and ended up with the configuration you see here.
Tallboy Details

• Intended use: long XC, but make it fun.
• Travel: 120mm rear / 140mm fork
• Wheel size: 29"
• Frame construction: carbon fiber
• 65.5° head angle, 493mm reach, 440 chainstays
• Weight: 30.8 lb / 13.97 kg (size XL w/ pedals)
santacruzbicycles.com


photo

Let's start with tires, as those are one of the most critical elements to the Downieville race. You need a fairly light setup with low rolling resistance for the long initial climb in the XC, and for the no-brakes sections of the DH, but with enough cornering traction and cut resistance to keep you and the bike upright and unscathed.

After trying out a few different options, I ended up going with the stock combo: 2.4 Dissector front, 2.4 Rekon rear, MaxxTerra rubber, EXO casing. Faster options exist, but if I weren't racing I'd be running full-bore downhill tires for a day in Downieville, so I figured it was better to err on that side of things. EXO scares me, so I ran a Rimpact insert in the rear, which helped loads with tire squirm and any potential for rim damage on the many square rocks encountered at speed.

photo
Made sure to wear it down a good bit before the race - free speed.
photo
Not my favorite front tire, but it does hook up well when you commit to the lean.

Miraculously, I had zero issues with flats over the two days of racing, despite some very sloppy lines and plenty of sharp rocks. That insert certainly helped me get away with 25psi in the rear tire, but I think the 22psi in the front was mostly just luck.

photo
Minor beusage.

Those tires were mounted up to a wheelset I've really come to love - the original Eudae wheels made by a brand called Logos. I had them for review a while back, purchased them after the test period was finished, and have continued to use and abuse them without issue for a little over a year since. They never seem to need tension or true work, and the ride quality is zippy and pleasant. Add to that the relatively quiet original-DT-style hub, and you have a pretty solid wheel.

photo
Smooth and reliable hubs.
photo
Simple and durable rims.

I was waiting on a set of test brakes when the time came to build up the bike, but sadly they didn't show up quite in time. A pair of SRAM Codes scalped from my personal bike did the trick, and provided the unfussy performance I expected them to. The stock 4-piston Levels on the bike really didn't provide the power I wanted, but more on that at a later date. The upside to popping the updated Codes on here was the second hand position you get with the bar-parallel levers; great for a narrower grip and upright body position.

photo
The silver colorway made the choice easier.
photo
Matchmaker for sleekness.

Drivetrain was also SRAMmed up, as I ran the XO Transmission that comes on the high-end spec Tallboys. I swapped the 175mm cranks for 170s, changed the button arrangement into the correct orientation (top button moves the chain up the cassette, bottom button moves it down), and traded out the 32t ring for a 34t WolfTooth Drop Stop ring. Their updated tooth pattern works wonderfully with T-Type chains, and I had zero issues with retention or performance.

photo
Pro tip: spray paint your AXS battery chrome.
photo
Cranks polished by foot, DUBcap polished by hand.

Touchpoints were mostly cobbled together from other bikes in my garage, with a 40mm Industry Nine stem pulled off a test bike, some 35mm rise OneUp bars (cut to 770mm), and a WTB Pickup Devo saddle added for comedic value and comfort. I ran the Sensus Lite grips, as they're one of my all-time favorites, especially in the off chance I'm using gloves - which proved to be the way given how sweaty things were over the weekend.

photo
Comfortable, light, and the hole looks funny.
photo
Slammed, because I cut the steer tube short for a different bike.
photo
Grips turned because the other side is worn out.
photo
Cockpit-adjacent, here's what I carried in my Glovebox. Dynaplug, WolfTooth tool, CO2, AXS battery and zipties hiding inside.

On the suspension front, I ran the stock Fox Float Factory shock, which has a tune that really nicely compliments the character of the bike. Settings weren't too far off from Santa Cruz's recommended, with 200psi to hit sag and a bit less rebound compression.

The fork was a little less straightforward, as I wanted to make the Charger 3 Pike feel a little different than it comes stock. While the new model does a great job of keeping you high in the travel, avoiding too much dive even on steep trails, it loses some of the buttery suppleness that the older-model Pikes delivered well. In order to get back to that, I upped the travel to 140mm from the stock 130, and added a Vorsprung Luftkappe to the air spring. Essentially the Luftkappe softens the initial bit of the stroke by changing the positive/negative spring balance, letting it suck into travel far more readily than the stock version. This put the ride height back around 130mm, and gave a much softer top-end, which was great for the skittery corners and overall grip.

photo
The little shock that could.
photo
140mm Luftkappe'd Pike.
photo
Fork special feature: the Myles Plug.
photo
My buddy makes these in his spare time. Not for sale, yet.

Finally, the frame itself. Santa Cruz did a great job balancing grip, support, and efficiency in a nicely-packaged frame, making for a versatile and capable feeling bike. No, it's not an XC whip, but it's definitely the speediest bike I have in the garage right now, and it certainly wasn't a slouch at an all-mountain XC event like Downieville. Creature comforts like the Glovebox, easily-serviced bearings, and simple cable routing made it a great option for long-term testing as well. I think you could build up a similarly capable bike that weighed less if you went with a different frame, but the Tallboy feels robust and stiff enough to handle burlier components and trails, which I like for the terrain where I live.

photo
Official weight and whiteout sticker.
photo
Cute mudflap.

The stock white color had immediate appeal, but I wasn't crazy about the teal graphics that came alongside that base coat. To enhance the *deep custom* nature of the build, I had my friends at Fanatik Bike cut some chrome and white decals for the frame and fork. Slapping those stickers on the bike changed the look entirely, and I'm a big fan of the result. They can cut decals for all sorts of frames and components out there, and now that I've gone through the process it has me thinking about how I can spruce up other bikes I'll be keeping around for a while.

photo
Speed Chrome.

That's all, for now. I'll be messing with this bike a ton this summer, swapping parts and playing with the setup to suit various needs and wants. Luckily I have a setup I can refer back to though, because I really enjoyed the way this rode.

photo
Downieville tested.

photo
Dog approved.

More high-res photos here.


32 Comments
  • 7 0
 "changed the button arrangement into the correct orientation (top button moves the chain up the cassette, bottom button moves it down)" -> This Is The Way
  • 4 0
 Question for you Dario, Is the SRAM transmission actually good? I'm considering getting a Propain Tyee AL with XO transmission, because the pricing is pretty good, but I'm also not sure if it would be that much better than mechanical X01. Thoughts?
  • 5 0
 Not dario, but the only real downside in terms of performance is that the shifts fire off one at at time so it takes a while to shift 4+ gears at a time, not really a big deal for me personally really. Being able to shift under literally any power actually makes a big difference in your riding, when switching back to "normal" shifting I find myself wondering how I ever dealt with not being able to shift in a full sprint from a dead stop. Not having to adjust anything yet is a nice bonus.
  • 4 0
 It's really quite good.
While it is slower than mechanical (you can't just dump a grip of gears at once), it shifts at the speed I tend to pedal, so it never feels like it's falling behind. The standout feature is the smoothness of shifting under power; now that I've grown used to that it takes a moment to recalibrate to the soft-pedal mechanical shift moment.
  • 1 0
 I have XO1 regular AXS on my new bike and it's not tons better than my old GX bike. One thing I do like is if I'm flying, I can just pull the whole rear mech off and easily pack it out of harms way. I'd probably spend the money elsewhere if that doesn't matter, maybe get the carbon Tyee, it's a fun bike.
  • 1 0
 Standout features for me are the lack of B-Tension adjust screws (which I found tended to back off over time on all my mechanical & AXS derailleurs), and the ability to shift whenever you feel like it, without soft pedaling or thinking of matching your pedal stroke. There's also noticeably less chainslap than I got with AXS.
Not necessary by any means, but it is a really nice system if you've got the cash for it.
  • 3 0
 Wait. Looks like Transmission is struggling with some early manufacturing tolerance issues. I’ve got an XX derailleur that’s at the end of the adjustment range (micro adjust 1) and still struggles to downshift. Replaced it with a GX T-type that shifts flawlessly across the range in micro adjust 9. Now I’ve got a warranty fight on my hands that likely won’t be worth the time I’d have to invest to get it replaced. I’d wait.
  • 1 0
 @Blownoutrides: they have been having issues with the cassettes and chains too. Especially the chains.

When it works, it’s awesome.

But the fancy SL chains are going bad inside of 100 miles.
  • 6 1
 If WTB doesn't call that saddle cut-out the poop-hole then their marketing team is really dropping the ball. Dario's personal bike checks are my absolute favorite. More please!
  • 3 0
 Great looking bike and dialled set up but I find the logic/methodology around the tires odd - you cite low rolling resistance as important as well as cut resistance but obvs lightweight too, so you went for EXO. But then added back in an insert (Lots of extra weight and doesn't help with cut resistance? - I'd have thought Exo+, or maybe DD without an insert, would have made more sense. (I run Exo+ with an insert). Aaaaanyway - sick bike, nice article!
  • 4 0
 Damn... this thing does look fun
  • 2 0
 I put a 140mm Fox 36 on my 2021 Tallboy with a Cascade link. Not sure about the link but the 140mm Fox 36 was definitely the right way to go over the stock 34.
  • 4 0
 That Myles Plug is pretty neat!
  • 1 0
 Don‘t know about that race, but a Spur with dhr II FR and dissector rear in exo (plus) with a pike would be my way to go - light and quick on the climbs and hard to beat on the downhills.
  • 3 0
 The world (or dentists bank accounts) still needs a thorough comparison of the luftkapfe vs the dsd runt.
  • 3 2
 My 2017 sb 5.5 with the heavier carbon (160/140mm) weighed over a half pound less. I don't get how these can't be built to around 28 to 29 lbs
  • 5 1
 I could easily build this to 26, but that's not really the point. This is a bike built for descending as much as climbing, and I chose plenty of parts that are more durable than they are light.
  • 1 0
 I, too, choose my brakes by color to match the rest of the bike. Nice to see that this refined method has dripped down to pro level racing.
  • 1 0
 For 10k+ bikes, I think SC should put some thought into a cool headtube badge. My 3 SCs only had a sticker, so I guess they made a little progress........
  • 1 0
 @dariodigiulio Great photo riding through the creek. Looks tricky. The dog is 14/10. What color are the custom decals? Hard to see with the mud. Is it oil slick?
  • 1 0
 Thanks, happy with how that line worked out - came away clean and fairly dry. Color is chrome, just a flat gloss silver.
  • 3 0
 "Wash Me"
  • 10 0
 no
  • 4 0
 There is a hose right there.
  • 1 0
 Love the real world bike check! I just built up a very similar Tallboy, great all-day bike.
  • 1 0
 "with 200psi to hit sag and a bit less rebound compression."

Oh wow, you got the special version with rebound compression!
  • 1 0
 Seat tube angle looks very slack?
  • 1 0
 Might have something to do with the extra 10mm on the fork.
  • 1 0
 Size XL, with only a 493mm reach??
  • 5 0
 The current Santa Cruz models have taller headtubes and more stack in the largest sizes than some other brands. On the XL tallboy in lo, stack is 648 and the head tube length is 145. This makes the more moderate reach numbers comparable in effective reach to many other brands with longer reach, but way too short head tubes (*cough* Transition *cough*). And effective reach is really what matters for fit. I don't love everything about Santa Cruz but I wish more brands would take their approach to stack.
  • 3 0
 @Bro-tato: I personally think Santa Cruz is doing a great job with geo. Size specific chainstays and stack heights keeping pace with the reach.
Below threshold threads are hidden





