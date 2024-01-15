Staff Ride: Dario's Dumb Little Hardtail

Right off the bat, the numbers are a little fuzzy on this rig. In its stock form, it's a pretty aggressive little hardtail, with a rather short rear end, a low bottom bracket, and slack head angle. Though there are only two sizes, the longer of the two fits me fairly well, though I'd probaly add a bit of reach if I could. I took this neutral template and I freaked it. The primary change came from a 2° Wolf Tooth headset, bringing the head angle down and lowering the already deep BB to subterranean levels. Add to that a beefy 120mm fork, some serious brakes, and a smattering of other burly components, and you've got a very ignorant take on the simple side of mountain biking.



Stanton Steamer Details



• Intended use: stupid hardtail stuff, steep loamers, ankle breaking

• Travel: 0mm rear / 120mm fork

• Wheel size: 29"

• Frame construction: titanium

• ~63.5° head angle, ~76° seat angle

• 483mm reach, 428 chainstays, 70mm BB drop

• Weight: 29.1 lb / 13.1 kg

• stantonbikes.com

