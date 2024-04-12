Staff Ride: Matt Beer's NZ MTB Rally-Spec Ibis HD6

Dario will dig the seat tilt angle but Henry will roast me for it.

STAFF RIDES



Matt Beer's Ibis HD6



HD6: Heavy duty and built for 6-days of blind enduro racing. Standout items are the massive brakes, thick-as carbon rims, hand guards, 3D printed sadde, and a new-age suspension setup.

Course Breakdown

Sharpen your switchback skills and be prepared to blow one or two. Getting a taste of the cornflakes and clay on Day 1.

Day 1 - Wairoa Gorge Bike Park

Day 2 - Kaiteriteri

Day 3 - Cable Bay

Day 4 - Coppermine/Nelson

Day 5 - Wakamarina

Day 6 - Nelson City



Ibis HD6 Details



• Intended use: enduro racing

• Travel: 165mm rear / 180mm fork

• Wheel size: Mixed

• Frame construction: carbon fiber

• 64° head angle, 480mm reach, 435mm chainstays

• Weight: 17.3 kg / 38.1 lb (as pictured, size 3)

• ibiscycles.com

Ibis bikes have been based off of DW-link suspension for nearly 20 years now.

The HD6 features a stubby head tube to allow a reasonably low front end height with a whopping 180mm travel fork. A thick layer of rubber damping keeps the chain clatter at bay and an integrated mud flap guards the lower link from building up with debris.

Frame

The setup is far from the air pressures I've been riding since the Fall Field Test. Henry worked his magic on the Fox suspension using a BYB data acquisition kit.

Suspension

The classic combo: Maxxis Assegai on the front, DHR II out back. I gambled with no inserts, but would later rethink that chocie. Pressures ranged from 22 PSI front/ 27 PSI rear, to 24 / 28 depending on the day's conditions.

Tires / Wheels

The SRAM Mavens were a last minute addition and met all expectations.

A 200mm rotor up front and a 180mm out back. Metallic pads all around to better manage heat on the long descents.

Brakes

Does comfort have a cost limit?

Crankbrothers' Mallet DH pedals are foolproof to clip back into.

Contact Points

Drivetrain

OneUp's Carbon bars have been a favorite of mine for their shape, medium amount of flex, and most importantly, vibration absorbing qualities.

Knock Sendhit hand guards do more than protect your digits. They can stave off bent brake levers too. Race Face's Chester 31mm grips have become a new fav.

Cockpit and Controls

USWE's MTB Hydro 8L Hydration Pack carted around the essential supplies for the unknown. These packs are more stable than anything else out there.

A tube, gear strap, and the cheapest performance upgrade you can make to any bike; a fender, because you find mud, even in the dry conditions of late summer in New Zealand. Water, tools, and guidance - the HD6 has room for a 770mL bottle and OneUp's EDC 100oz pump tucks in nicely. A Giant M200 (Stages) GPS unit recorded the stats.

What's Onboard?

How Does it Ride?