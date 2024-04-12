Staff Ride: Matt Beer's NZ MTB Rally-Spec Ibis HD6

Apr 12, 2024
by Matt Beer  
Ibis HD6
Dario will dig the seat tilt angle but Henry will roast me for it.

STAFF RIDES

Matt Beer's Ibis HD6

HD6: Heavy duty and built for 6-days of blind enduro racing. Standout items are the massive brakes, thick-as carbon rims, hand guards, 3D printed sadde, and a new-age suspension setup.



Course Breakdown

photo
Sharpen your switchback skills and be prepared to blow one or two.
photo
Getting a taste of the cornflakes and clay on Day 1.

In order to give you an idea of the statistics and terrain the NZ MTB Rally covered, each day was broken into sections to exclude the shuttles but you can view those segments here. Don't forget that Matt Fairbrother put the "endur" back in enduro and remained self-sufficient over the entire race, and won! Yep, he didn't take one shuttle and even kayaked 30 km across the bay one evening. I'm still trying to wrap my head around what he's made of.

Download the Trailforks App

Day 1 - Wairoa Gorge Bike Park section a, section b, section c
This day ended with a banger, literally (you can read all about that further down). The organizers combined the last two stages into one huge final descent of the infamous Wairoa Gorge Bike Park to total 745m descending over 7km.

Day 2 - Kaiteriteri section a, section b
A "proper Kiwi backcountry adventure" through the jungle with loads of 180-switchbacks and a scenic liaison. The last stage took us into the Kaiteriteri MTB Park and ended on the beach with a primo buffet dinner.

Day 3 - Cable Bay section a, section b, section c
This area seemed to separate riders and sharp skills were needed to navigate tight corners filled with rumbly rock. A healthy amount of high-speed, but narrow benches required sharp focus.

Day 4 - Coppermine/Nelson section a, section b, section c
Heli lift number one started with a fast, loose walking track, but as the day heated up, so did the difficulty of the tracks. Rough, steep, and natural trails would make this one of my favorite days.

Day 5 - Wakamarina Track
The second heli of the week took us to remote trails in beech forest with more switchbacks that were tough to spot behind the fern. A physical pedally first stage led into steeper, raw descents.

Day 6 - Nelson City section a, section b
Some of the best corners, liaisons, and laughs of the race were had here. Everyone was buckled after arduous sprints in stage 3, a track built for the 2021 EWS that never happened due to the pandemic.


Photo by Cameron MacKenzie

Ibis HD6 Details

• Intended use: enduro racing
• Travel: 165mm rear / 180mm fork
• Wheel size: Mixed
• Frame construction: carbon fiber
• 64° head angle, 480mm reach, 435mm chainstays
• Weight: 17.3 kg / 38.1 lb (as pictured, size 3)
ibiscycles.com


photo
Ibis bikes have been based off of DW-link suspension for nearly 20 years now.
photo
The HD6 features a stubby head tube to allow a reasonably low front end height with a whopping 180mm travel fork.
photo
A thick layer of rubber damping keeps the chain clatter at bay and an integrated mud flap guards the lower link from building up with debris.

Frame

When I began planning for the NZ MTB Rally, I knew there would be a focus on descending. There were hundreds of tight switchback turns - some on purpose-built bike trails and others on walking tracks - all littered with pointy rocks at the Wairoa Gorge Bike Park. The Ibis HD6 seemed like the perfect fit for the job. We put this one through its paces back in the fall of 2023 during our Whistler Enduro Bike Field Test and it stood out in many ways.

The HD6 has cushy suspension with a 180mm travel fork, corners on a dime, isn't heavy, and pedals impeccably well for an enduro bike. I slapped on a few more robust components that I knew would be worth the extra weight.

The lower link runs on bushings, which have been trouble-free with just one quick service since the Field Test.

photo
photo
The setup is far from the air pressures I've been riding since the Fall Field Test. Henry worked his magic on the Fox suspension using a BYB data acquisition kit.

Suspension

Both the fork and the shock were set to nearly 25 percent lower than the spring rate I chose, however, the progression was increased to accommodate the lower pressures. You will want to check out the upcoming video on how we arrived at this setup.

Next, the rebound and low-speed compression were set to nearly wide open, while the high-speed compression was almost fully closed. In fact, Ibis has an in-depth suspension setup guide for both Fox components, including a special tune on the rear damper. Using BYB's data acquisition kit, Henry dialed in the suspension to something close to Ibis' suggestions, albeit still much softer and more progressive.

photo
The classic combo: Maxxis Assegai on the front, DHR II out back. I gambled with no inserts, but would later rethink that chocie.
photo
Pressures ranged from 22 PSI front/ 27 PSI rear, to 24 / 28 depending on the day's conditions.

Tires / Wheels

For dry, loose conditions, there are few other treads that match the grip and predictability of the Maxxis Assegai. Only the Continental Kryptotal Fr or Michelin DH22 come close. The classic Maxxis DHR II did well considering the huge amount of rear steering it saw through dust and rubble. Skidding your way around the tight, loose corners and 180-switchbacks is almost necessary in riding zones like Kaiteriteri and Cable Bay.

Carbon wheels for enduro racing aren't the hottest fad because they're generally stiffer, but they're also less prone to denting and subsequent air loss. Giant's new TRX Carbon wheels looked the business with their thick rim walls and got the nod of approval from one of their fellow enduro racers, so they came along for the trip. I'll also have a review coming on those later, but the short story is that they're basically bulletproof.

After suffering an instant sidewall slash from an unseen obstacle one quarter of the way down the final stage, the longest and rockiest of Day 1, I made the game time decision to ride it out and salvage what time I could. Worst case scenario, I knew I had a spare wheel and tire back at base camp if that all went up in flames.

Miraculously, the TRX rim didn't bat an eye, despite some wincing rim-on-rock strikes on the way down. I'd highly recommend at least a rear tire insert for this type of racing and any time spent riding the Wairoa Gorge or Cable Bay Bike Parks. And that's not to fault the tire either. Maxxis DH casing tires are some of the best, but even with an insert, I don't believe anything short of a solid rubber wheel would have staved off that slice.

photo
The SRAM Mavens were a last minute addition and met all expectations.
photo
A 200mm rotor up front and a 180mm out back.
photo
Metallic pads all around to better manage heat on the long descents.

Brakes

Packing heaps more power to tap into versus the Code RSCs, the Mavens served well for the long descents, especially once you've been clenching them for some time. In fact, I had issues adapting to other brakes on a test bike. I kept running past my braking zones after riding the Mavens for nearly two weeks straight.

After the race, I hung about in Queenstown and swapped to a larger 200mm rear rotor. I found there to be a larger window to brake consistently without totally locking up the wheel.

photo
Does comfort have a cost limit?
photo
photo
Crankbrothers' Mallet DH pedals are foolproof to clip back into.

Contact Points

The Specialized Power with 3D-printed Mirror technology might be that ceiling. $450 USD is a staggering number for a saddle but what does an ergonomic desk chair cost? A saddle is where I do a fair bit of my work, plus it gives me a good reason not to crash; I might cry if this ripped.

Race Face's Chester grips have been growing on me. They've replaced the ODI Elite Pro as my new favorite due to their soft, rubbery compound and uniform, tapered design. The 31mm diameter version doesn't make them the most padded under the palm, but they fit my medium-sized hands nicely. If you're looking for more padding, there's a 34mm version too, however, I've found oversizing can lead to faster hand cramping.

The four-sided Eggbeater clip mechanism rotates completely independently of the outer platform. Essentially, you can place the cleat anywhere within the proximity of the Eggbeater and wiggle your foot forwards or backwards to clip in. That means you'll never have to sit or stand heavily on one foot to clip in.

photo

Drivetrain

SRAM's XX Transmission-series drivetrain eliminates the derailleur hanger. Granted, you don't destroy the pulley cage, the derailleur parallelogram can withstand some seriously heavy smacks. Due to the synced shift timing and cassette chain ramps, you can shift under full power and mash through gears when approaching sudden uphills or while sprinting.

I pinched the alloy SRAM X0 crank arms from another test bike for some peace of mind. The carbon XX set that came on the top-end HD6 build kit are plenty strong, but aluminum can take unsuspecting smacks when racing blindly.

A chain guide and skid plate double down on drivetrain protection for what is an insignificant weight savings. Pedal catchers and chainring munchers were lurking everywhere in the spotty jungle light.

photo
OneUp's Carbon bars have been a favorite of mine for their shape, medium amount of flex, and most importantly, vibration absorbing qualities.
photo
Knock Sendhit hand guards do more than protect your digits. They can stave off bent brake levers too.
photo
Race Face's Chester 31mm grips have become a new fav.

Cockpit and Controls

You'll want narrow bars for the tight trails, off cambers and bench cuts with trees hanging overhead. I cut mine to 765mm wide, and like the OG 35mm length stem, they've been around the garage for a few years now. The 35mm rise bar has 20mm of spacer underneath for a moderately high and energy-saving riding position.

Hand guards might look funny at first, but they protect your levers in two ways; from surprise branches which can turn the brakes on unsuspectedly and against bending in the event of a crash, to a degree. They're not ideal for throwing tricks, although they are useful for traipsing through backcountry trails, whether that's against the clock or just the amount of daylight left in a big day out.

Rockshox's Reverb AXS electronic dropper post is such a slick piece of equipment. No cable means less chance of damaging a critical component and the remote requires much less accuracy or effort to hit when you're mouth breathing heavily through multiple 60 second in-stage climbs (I thought the race director was joking). I never needed to charge the main battery over the six days, however, I did save some juice by removing it while shuttling since it "wakes" during motion.

On long ascents or commutes, I may raise the post 15cm out of the frame, but I can get away with the maximum 170mm length drop for most on-trail scenarios. I know a few others that are praying for a longer version though.

photo
USWE's MTB Hydro 8L Hydration Pack carted around the essential supplies for the unknown. These packs are more stable than anything else out there.
photo
A tube, gear strap, and the cheapest performance upgrade you can make to any bike; a fender, because you find mud, even in the dry conditions of late summer in New Zealand.
photo
Water, tools, and guidance - the HD6 has room for a 770mL bottle and OneUp's EDC 100oz pump tucks in nicely. A Giant M200 (Stages) GPS unit recorded the stats.

What's Onboard?

I love techy gear and prefer to be over-prepared. The essentials for each day were lots of snacks, electrolytes, sunscreen, and at least 1.75L of water. USWE packs are so convenient and secure by connecting just one buckle. You can run that open on climbs for looser fitting shoulder straps too. Forget overloaded bib pockets or running vests that bounce around.

The majority of the riding locations were very remote so I thought it would be wise to bring along a Garmin InReach Mini and EpiPen, just in case of a medical emergency, not limited to myself - mind you, medics were stationed at the bottom of each stage. Other handy items included a light windbreaker and sporty hat, gorilla tape, zip-ties, some shop towel, a small bottle of chain lube, an extra 2032 and AXS battery, plus a multi-tool with pliers with a small knife.

Kiwis run a loose safety program at times. Open-face helmets and no knee pads might be acceptable for mellow trail riding in my books, but blind gravity racing in steep, rocky conditions meant a lightweight full-face and burly knee pads since we were primarily shuttling after all.

photo
NZ MTB Rally

How Does it Ride?

Compared to the stock components of the HD6, which we reviewed at the Fall Field Test, the nature of the bike has been beefed up for extra security to handle blind racing, but the geo and travel has remained the same.

That added heft did take a little wind out of the sails when climbing the HD6, but that’s to be expected. I’m glad I chose those bulletproof Giant TRX carbon wheels, DH casing tires, and honestly, a rear tire insert would have made sense.

The largest change was the suspension setup. Lowering the pressures, increasing the progression and turning the damper adjusters to Henry’s recommendations made a world of difference for a long week of racing. More comfort and grip were welcomed on the dry and loose conditions.

The geometry and mixed wheels allow it to whip around tight corners without compromising the high speed stability too much either. That 180mm travel fork eases the fatigue on our hands exceptionally well too.

After spending months on the HD6, I stand by my original thoughts; it’s an exceptional enduro race bike, ideal for epic adventure events like the NZ MTB Rally.

All riding photos credit of Cameron MacKenzie/NZ MTB Rally.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Nz Mtb Rally


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
361 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Fox Releases New Grip X & Grip X2 Dampers
72244 views
First Ride: Rocky Mountain's 2024 Altitude Has a Completely Revised Frame Design
69445 views
How to Watch the 2024 Mountain Bike World Cup [Update: Staylive Offering Access in New Zealand, South Africa & More]
47215 views
Pinkbike Poll: Center Lock or 6-Bolt Brake Rotor Mounting?
44312 views
First Ride: Forbidden Dreadnought V2 - More Travel & Longer Chainstays
43204 views
First Ride: The 2024 Giant Trance X Advanced
40276 views
First Look: The 2024 Fox 32 Step-Cast Fork Has a Reverse Arch
33551 views
Review: 2024 Orbea Occam LT - Modernly Convenient
32663 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

28 Comments
  • 24 1
 Matt running the People's Seat Angle.
  • 2 0
 Man of the people
  • 1 1
 I can't stand having the saddle on that angle myself. Yeah, I get it. A lot of people find it more comfortable for pedaling. But personally, it just makes me feel like I'm sliding towards the front of my saddle the whole time. To each their own though.
  • 2 0
 @Andypanda82: Men are the people who need that angle most. I haven't been able to run a flat seat my whole life.
  • 1 0
 Check out the size of that meat channel. Different strokes for different folks I guess.
  • 6 0
 Good to see I'm not the only who neglects their OneUp EDC pump on bike clean day....entire bike, spotless... pump, covered in filth, good to go.
  • 4 0
 Lets be honest - flag guards like that look cool more than function. I've run em and broken 2-3 of them, you wash out, they are toast IME. In my ~35+ years riding MTB's I honestly don't think I've EVER broken a lever, bent a couple maybe, and I crash a lot.

All that said - yes my bike has them Smile
  • 2 0
 I would potentially argue that one of the largest benefits of a brush guard is the placebo affect during blind racing where getting distracted by clipping bushes on the side of the trail could really lose a riders focus. Plus they look cool
  • 3 0
 Interesting info regarding the softer suspension and using more high speed compression. I highly recommend the recent VITAL Podcast - Grip Damper Breakdown With FOX's Engineers and jump to 17.20 to hear a fascinating discussion about the use of higher compression, lower spring rates and the improper reliance on rebound. It was really enlightening.
  • 1 0
 Going to listen! Hope it applies to grip2 as well, just bought a 38 at 65% off MSRP...
Good enough for Matt is probably more fork than I'll ever need
  • 1 1
 A lightly sprung lightly damped bike oscillating between sag and the travel where extra progression ramps up sounds like what people have used the the word 'wallowy" to describe. (???) Quick thoughts I would hope to see addressed in the longer piece forthcoming: data acquisition doesn't tell you how to set up the bike, only what the bike is doing. Descriptive rather than prescriptive. So the desired outcomes, whatever the setup goals are in terms of making the bike do or not do something, those exist outside the DA and you can talk about them without necessarily getting into the DA. Grip. Every time I see that word now I think I'm reading a Fox advertisement... Anyhow, grip: to my knowledge no one, no company, tuner, guru or blogger has presented a credible way of measuring mountain bike traction in a way that you could compare two different amounts of traction and infer that the cause was two different suspension settings. Especially not between two reasonable settings like "mediocre" and "Henry says it's better." Small differences are harder to show to be real than larger ones though we may all have a bias that tells us small differences are more likely to be true because they seem so easy to imagine versus big differences toward which we may be skeptical.
  • 2 0
 sir, this is a Wendy's
  • 2 1
 I’ve had that saddle for a couple years now. I prefer not to climb, but when I must, I want to give my taint the best experience possible.
  • 1 2
 "Carbon wheels for enduro racing aren't the hottest fad because they're generally stiffer"

Come on, that's a many years out-of-date generalization. You're better than that.

Modern carbon wheels are amazingly adaptable! Some are stiff, some are soft, some have combinations of lateral stiffness with enhanced vertical forgiveness while also maintaining insane overall hoop strength and ridiculous impact strength. You guys should do a double-blind test ride to find out if any one can actually determine which is which before continuing to spout outdated bullshit.
  • 1 0
 FYI the OneUp EDC pump is 100cc, not 100oz. I'd be impressed by a massive 100oz pump!
  • 1 3
 "Ibis bikes have been based off of DW-link suspension for nearly 20 years now."

"Based on" perhaps? They're not a derivative of DW-link, they build _on_ the foundation of DW-link. I think the phrase "based off of" implies a derivative, which isn't really the case here.
  • 3 2
 too many things sticking out
  • 4 2
 Are backpacks back?
  • 8 6
 They never left. I have never understood hip packs - they're uncomfortable, mess with my hip hinge mobility, and bounce. Been rocking a running vest for years now.
  • 2 0
 @Jvhowube: I used an Osprey lumbar pack for a couple seasons, and they just bounce too much. The last two years I've been using a Dakine Shuttle hydration pack and it works great. Stays in place pretty well, as enough room for anything I'd need to carry, and it's low profile enough that I can also wear it under my jacket when I go snowboarding.
  • 5 1
 I get that backpacks look dorky, but in more than a one occasion they have protected my back in a crash And even on medium length rides in the summer here in Phoenix, I have drank all 2.5 L of my water
  • 2 0
 @PHX77: Living in Vegas I also need to carry more water than can fit in a water bottle or two.
  • 1 0
 @PHX77: Hipsacks for short rides, with water on the frame (or drink it all before) and pack for the long rides, because 1.5L or more of water around your hips feels awful, plus, it's nice to fall on your pack vs your back. I also strap my faceguard to it on the climb up and that would be terrible with a hipsack.
  • 1 0
 EVOC's air flow system is amazing. Backpacks are definitely back.
  • 1 0
 Backpacks are back... As long as they're USWE
  • 1 0
 Most important detail is Kekec for motivation
  • 1 0
 Matt, how do those Maven compare to your long-favorited Maguras?
  • 1 0
 It's still interesting to me that a $10k+ bike ends up being 38 pounds.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.047084
Mobile Version of Website