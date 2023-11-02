STAFF RIDES
Henry Quinney's Cannondale Habit
Frame & Suspension
I tested the Cannondale Habit LT earlier this year and was very much impressed. I liked how extra-regular it was and it had a lot of the things I wanted in a modern trail bike. That said, it wasn't absolutely perfect. The LT (long-travel) version had, for instance, 140 mm of travel at the back and a 150 mm fork. Whereas the standard version had a reduced stroke and 130mm of rear travel, paired to a similarly shortened 140 mm fork. With all the trail-bike-parts I had in to test over the summer, Cannondale kindly let me extend the loan of the bike and I also got to bring it more in line with how I'd want it.
Habit Details
• Intended use: mountain biking
• Travel: 140mm rear / 140mm fork
• Wheel size: 29"
• Frame construction: carbon fiber
• 65.5° head angle
• 480 mm reach and 440mm stays
• cannondale.com
There are lots of different flavors of trail bikes. It seems one of the harder-to-pin-down categories of bikes. For me, I don't want my trail bike to feel like an enduro bike. I want it to be a bit lighter, faster, and less about handling steep rough terrain. That's not to say of course that the modern trail bike can't, but rather I just don't want my whole bike focused on doing something that it's never going to excel at anyway. What I wanted was the steeper and faster-feeling geometry of something steeper, all with the 10mm extra travel of the LT version.
I've been reviewing the Manitou Mattoc Pro. This fork makes swapping between travels very easy, with simple spacers, and it means that I could bump travel down to 140 in a matter of minutes. That Mattoc Pro is a solid fork but definitely is not without its foibles. It took some experimenting, but I eventually got it into a pretty good place. It also set me on something of a collision course with silver. I look forward to sharing the longer-term impressions in my review.
With the 140 mm fork, things just felt a bit more alive on flatter trails. It's not much of a difference, admittedly, but I think head angle correlates to what you want to ride the bike on. I'm in a very fortunate position to also have an enduro bike to ride. The Habit was all about making something fun, fast, and a bit more reactive than my 170mm 29er. That said, even trail bikes need good damping, and, as I remarked in the review, the Super Deluxe still absolutely delivered in this regard.
During all this chopping and changing of parts, I've been impressed with the simplicity and function of all the shock hardware. Everything has remained tight, quiet and hassle-free. I also really like the no-guide cable routing. It let me run my UK brakes without it looking like a haystack.
During the summer, and after we did an editor's choice article explaining what we carried on rides
, I bit the bullet, went to the shop, and bought several OneUp pumps as a bit of an indulgence to myself. The problem is that I ride different bikes at different times, and often leave them between my home that has limited storage and our office. If I have only one bike with the on-frame tools I can guarantee it's always on the wrong bike. Now that I have multiple pumps and tools, which aren't exactly cheap, I can just leave them on there and forget about it. It genuinely feels like a luxury always having them there.
Tires / Wheels
The next step of the silver-fying of this bike was undoubtedly the spoke-string wheels from Berd. These things are light, fast, and unbelievably comfortable. That said, while they might be rated to enduro bikes I think a better home for them is something like this Habit. I've been putting them through their paces though and the review will be out shortly. All in all, I've come to be really impressed by the concept, even if it is a little peculiar to look at. The white-spokes seem to have been stained by mud and dirt though, which is something of a shame.
Everyone knows (everyone, absolutely everyone) that unless you ride at least Double Down tires you're not riding properly and should be ashamed to call yourself a mountain biker.
Well, I hate to go against the grain, but on bikes I want to be lighter and I'm happy to run thinner tires. In the past, I've made a big deal on bikes needing to be heavier - and I stand by it - but it's also about application. I've never said that ALL bikes should be heavy, but rather they should be heavy to maximize downhill performance. This bike was about far more than that though. I like Exo and Exo+ tires. When you're not riding tire-slicing rocks I don't really have a problem with them.
The Assegai is obviously a popular choice, but for trail biking the Dissector is a good option on the rear. It does get slightly overwhelmed on looser terrain, and I wouldn't be itching to put it on a downhill bike, but for trail riding and flatter trails, it does everything I want it to. It rolls reasonably well and offers good braking for something so shallow. Over the fast-running and dry summer months, I would typically run 28 psi front and rear, and in the wet I would run lower pressures.
Brakes
Speaking of weight, when are rotors going to get heavier across the board? The HS2 rotors from SRAM are significantly better, both in terms of feel and consistency than the standard 1.8 mm versions. It's weird for me to think that brands will sooner spec higher-level brakes with small, thin rotors. It's utterly backwards.
I swapped out the Centreline rotors that came on the bike for the HS2s and the feel at the levers was just so much better. I also chose to run the Code RSC levers. I've got a couple of sets that stew in an oil-smattered bag at the bottom of my workshop drawer. I don't think the caliper makes that much difference when comparing the RSCs to the standard Code Rs, but the adjustment and power of the higher-end levers is drastic. I can't remember how much I bought the RSC levers for but it wasn't much, and I just take them from bike to bike now.
Drivetrain
Coming up to a year on since SRAM changed everything with the launch of Transmission... has the game truly been changed? Well, I've had an interesting period of riding this top-end XX T-type on the Habit, and 11-speed, steel Shimano Linkglide on my Spire enduro bike. Both are doing important things albeit in very different ways.
And both are very good. If Shimano can bring that Di2 shift into a wireless platform, and then combine it with the Linkglide Technology, I think it could genuinely offer a strong counterpunch to SRAMs efforts. It feels like SRAM has had free reign in terms of big releases of non-e-bike technology over the last year, and we're seeing that in the OE spec of bikes too. However, I have been genuinely impressed with Linkglide and I look forward to seeing how it pans out.
Make no mistake though, the XX drivetrain is something genuinely fantastic, even if I always forget to charge the battery.
I run a 32T chainring on the integrated power meter cranks. Honestly, power output is something that doesn't really
mean anything to me - but that's not to say I don't glance down at it every now and then. Do I need it though? Absolutely not.
Contact Points
The bike initially came with a 170 mm dropper, and it was always either too low on climbs or too high on descents. The extra 40 mm of the OneUp just improves my overall enjoyment of riding. It also has its new V2 lever which is markedly more refined in terms of ergonomics than the previous version, including neater cable routing. If you're reading this and you're a bike manufacturer - please stop with 170mm posts on bikes with steeper seat tubes, at least on the larger sizes. It's done. Just move on already. I genuinely would rather a bike come with a static seatpost and be cheaper than one that I'm going to have to take off straight away.
The last piece of the puzzle to make this bike a true silver fox was the Deity bar, stem, and seat clamp. We had them in the office and I thought trying to make my bike look like Richard Gere was just too irresistible of an idea. The Blacklabel bars are in 25 mm rise, and I use a 50 mm Copperhead stem. I like alloy, and am not convinced by bigger bore carbon bars in general, although there are exceptions. I run the same bar and stem on my downhill bike, and I enjoy the sheer consistency. I've cut both the 770 mm.
Except for power & performance....