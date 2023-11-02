Staff Rides: Henry Quinney's Cannondale Habit

I tested the Cannondale Habit LT earlier this year and was very much impressed. I liked how extra-regular it was and it had a lot of the things I wanted in a modern trail bike. That said, it wasn't absolutely perfect. The LT (long-travel) version had, for instance, 140 mm of travel at the back and a 150 mm fork. Whereas the standard version had a reduced stroke and 130mm of rear travel, paired to a similarly shortened 140 mm fork. With all the trail-bike-parts I had in to test over the summer, Cannondale kindly let me extend the loan of the bike and I also got to bring it more in line with how I'd want it.



Habit Details



• Intended use: mountain biking

• Travel: 140mm rear / 140mm fork

• Wheel size: 29"

• Frame construction: carbon fiber

• 65.5° head angle

• 480 mm reach and 440mm stays

• cannondale.com

