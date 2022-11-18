Staff Rides: Henry Quinney's Transition Spire

Last year, at the 2021 summer field test we had some haywired and noisy e-bikes that I complained about, a very well-meaning GT, a Norco downhill bike with its enduro skates on, and a YT and We Are One that checked the boxes of direct-to-consumer and boutique respectively. However, it was a Transition Spire that, for me, won the day. It was the most well-rounded and high-performing enduro bike I'd ever ridden up until that point and it has become my go-to for just about everything.



Since then, I've ridden it on three continents and eight countries. After such high praise initially, I thought it was high time we checked back in and see if I'm still waxing lyrical about the wonders of an enduro bike with a head angle as low as 62.5-degrees, or if my enthusiasm had to start to relent and the love had turned sour.



Spur Details



• Intended use: mountain biking

• Travel: 170mm rear / 170mm fork

• Wheel size: 29"

• Frame construction: carbon fiber

• 63° head angle

• 480 mm reach and 446 mm stays in low

• transitionbikes.com

