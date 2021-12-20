STAFF RIDES



Matt Beer's Commencal Supreme 29/27

I've vowed to myself a few years ago that I would always have a downhill bike in the fleet because they are the pinnacle of off-road bicycle performance. Downhill laps might be short and require more setup time, but the speeds that these bikes can reach over the rawest terrain is untouchable by almost every enduro sled. There's a spark inside of me that still wants to go as charge sections at race speed, get scared, and go for lines that smaller bikes would cringe at.

Supreme 29/27 Details



• Intended use: Downhill

• Travel: 200 mm front / 200 mm rear

• Wheel size: Mixed

• Frame construction: aluminum

• 62.2° head angle, 456 mm chainstays

• Weight: 17.6 kg / 39 lb

• commencal.com

Frame

Suspension

Tires / Wheels

I've tried inserts, but found they send a harsh feeling through the bike at high speeds. They also add significantly to the rotation forces, which was one of the reasons I sized down to the 27.5" rear wheel.

Brakes

Spotted on an old Cube DH bike check, I added thread locker to the reach adjuster dials and the zip-ties to plunger to keep the levers from dancing loose. I also removed the decals and colored piston caps for less flash.

Drivetrain

Contact Points

How does it ride?