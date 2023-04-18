STAFF RIDES



Matt Beer's Nukeproof Giga 297

The lines between bike category names are blurring as both enduro racing and freeriding continue to evolve. Once upon a time, enduro race bikes had front derailleurs and anything beyond a 160mm fork would be overkill. That’s not the case anymore. “Super enduro” is a reality and we’re seeing more racers pedaling long travel bikes, whether that’s at an Enduro World Series race or on your local trails.



When choosing a bike, I typically juggle three key areas that define the persona of the bike for me: the amount travel, suspension type, and most critical of all, the geometry. Not only does the fit have to be bang on, but angles play a huge role in handling for the size of the rider. I wanted something simple, slack, and still agile enough to bop around smooth, jumpy trails.



Giga 297 Details



• Intended use: enduro / freeride

• Travel: modified from 180 F/180R to 170F/165R

• Wheel size: 29" F / 27.5" R

• Frame construction: carbon

• Head angle: 63.5°

• Reach: 475 mm

• Chainstay: 435 mm

• Weight: 16.17 kg / 35.6 lb

Frame

Suspension

Tires / Wheels

Brakes

Drivetrain

I've since changed out the GX AXS shifter for the rocker-style shifter that is grippy and more ergonomic.

Contact Points

This build comes in at 16.17 kg or 35.6 lb with a OneUp EDC tool hiding in the steer tube, a Ride Wrap paint protection kit, the heavier, battery operated shifting, and some leftover mud.

How does it ride?

The Nukeproof Giga 297 is one of those bikes that pushes those boundaries with 180mm of travel at both wheels, and on paper its stats lined up well for my needs. The frame is stout, slack, and fairly short at the rear center, which seemed like the perfect place to start for a pedal-worthy machine that could race one day, line up some technical maneuvers, or just huck jump lines all evening. In terms of sizing and stance, the size large has a 475mm reach, 63.5-degree head tube angle, 435mm chainstay, and mixed wheels.Clean and effective. The Giga is not a complicated bike. The linkage driven, single-pivot suspension design was derived from Nukeproof's Dissent downhill bike, one that I became familiar with in the fall, and uses a clever flip-chip to alter the progression from 25 to 29% without removing any bolts. Simply unthread the main pivot a few turns and rotate the lever of the offset chip to the desired progression setting.The cable routing follows a straightforward line from the side of the head tube and continues under the shock, without any unwanted contact on the frame, to the tidy axle. Under the top tube, there's an accessory mount that sometimes houses a OneUp pump, tube, or tools, depending on the outing. And how about that water bottle cage that is nestled into the downtube? Nukeproof worked some magic to shape the tubing to cradle the bottle inside the front triangle, something I investigated last year.Along the inside of the rear triangle the paint is well protected from the chain by ribbed rubber strips. There's also a decent one under the lower downtube, but I'll need to add one to protect against potential tailgate damage.Although I like the idea of pedaling long travel bikes around the Sea to Sky area through the summer when you can dip into the bike park, 180mm seemed a little too “super” for the low elevation trails through the winter, so I came up with a plan to trim those numbers.I often hear claims that the Giga looks like a Santa Cruz. Maybe it's the square tubing and angle in the down tube that gives way to the shock orientation. Either way, it looks tough and ready to do business.It’s a heated battle between the EXT Era and Ohlins’ RXF38 for my favorite fork at the moment. Both use two positive air chambers that allow for fine-tuning of the spring rate and progression. I prefer to maximize the support that the spring can offer before tinkering with the compression.Despite the frame calling for a 180mm travel fork, I experimented with a 170mm Era and a 3mm tall Cane Creek crown race, since the Italian fork has a longer axle to crown measurement than most.In this particular Era V2, I've been running the pressures around 108 PSI in the main "+" chamber, and 77 in the "++" ramp chamber. The rebound is 13 clicks out from closed, and the LSC is -8, while the HSC is backed off by 9 clicks.Nukeproof offers the Giga 297 as a frame kit with high-end shocks like the EXT Storia. To achieve 180mm of travel, the Giga is spec'd with a 205x65 trunnion mount shock, but I kindly asked the folks at EXT’s Canadian distributor, Alba, if they could add a 5mm travel spacer to reduce the travel to yield roughly 165mm of rear wheel travel. Since the Storia uses a hydraulic bottom out and the Giga frame is plenty progressive, I wasn’t worried about losing a few millimeters of decreased leverage towards the end of the travel.I've settled on a 500 lb/in spring with 1.5 turns of preload, and depending on the conditions and track the rebound is set to -5 or -6 clicks out from the closed position. On the compression side, the LSC is also -5 or -6 and the HSC is -7.When it comes to tire casings on gravity-positioned bikes, I’m in full agreement with Henry Quinney that heavier, yet more supportive and damped options add a huge level of performance while descending. I’ve gone for Contintental’s Kryptotal F and R treads in the Downhill casings and the softest compounds. The beauty about Continental’s most robust tire offerings is that they are still supple at low speeds and cooler temperatures due to the higher TPI count.I tend to run pressures between 20-23 psi up front and 24-27 psi in the rear tire. Unless I was racing on a track with brutally sharp or square rocks, I’ll avoid tire inserts. I can be fairly gentle on wheels when needed, although I do see the benefits of inserts for balancing sidewall support with the grip of lower pressures.To go for carbon rims or not? Personally, I’m a fan of most carbon wheels, but they’re not all created equal either. Crankbrother’s Synthesis DH Carbon wheels are one of the most compliant choices out there and really deaden any blows that spike through the tire casing. Without opening up a can of worms on wheel flex, that could be due to the rim profile, carbon layup, and spoke specifications. All I can say is that they don’t transmit the same forces through the bike as some other wheels out there, plus they’ve been impressively resilient so far.For stopping devices, there are plenty of worthy contenders these days. The Formula Cura 4 brakes, which are also in for a review shortly, are up there for stopping power, as are the light-action TRP DH-EVO and Hayes Dominion A4. I’ve been a Magura fan for years now with their shorter lever blades, quick engagement, and consistent power delivery that match my braking style and hand position perfectly.The MT5’s are said to be slightly less powerful than their sibling, the MT7, but after moving to the sharper Race brake pads and 200m MRD-P floating rotors, I haven’t noticed a noteable difference between the two brake models. They deal extremely well with heat and I have the bleed technique dialled to make the pads contact the rotor with very little pull needed at the lever.The next step was to think about the clearance around the bottom bracket, so I went with Race Face’s Era 165mm carbon cranks that are in for a long-term durability test. I’m also a big advocate for chain ring protection and retention on all of my bikes, so a OneUp Bash Guide and Wolf Tooth Drop-Stop chain ring get the call. I love the ease of fitting the open ISCG tab on this guide, as it might need to be shared across test bikes at times.For the gearing, I went for the bronze-themed SRAM XO1 and GX AXS shifting equipment with a 10-52-tooth range and 32-tooth ring to ease the steep climbs on long days.As it stands, the Giga is a fairly quiet bike. I’ll be playing with STFU chain dampers and the O-Chain device further to investigate the effects of chain slap without a cable-actuated derailleur.As for the touch points, I’ve yet to find a pair of grips that offer the tacky traction, shape, and durability that the ODI Elite Pro brings to the table. Likewise for comfort, Specialized’s pricey Power Mimic in a 142mm-width gets transferred across bikes for huge days in the saddle and has stood up to scuffing well, even though the material seems delicate. I love the shorter length and rounded edges. Typically, I’d also run an Aenomaly’s SwitchGrade to adjust the saddle angle on the fly, but it’s out on loan at the moment.I’ve been on a huge flat pedal kick to compare a dozen different models, both new and old. Wolftooth’s Wave pedal is well sealed, has a dual-concave shape, and high amount of grip, but you’ll have to wait and see which contestant takes the top step.For a seatpost, beating the workmanship of OneUp’s Dropper is no easy task. I’ve gone for the 180mm option and paired that with a Wolf Tooth ReMote Light Action that is slightly longer than the standard issue levers.Similar to the carbon wheel debate, handlebar compliance has been in the chat too. I’ve been bouncing between three unique carbon options that are on the softer side with the ability to damp vibrations well: the Title Form 35, OneUp, and We Are One’s Da Package. We’ll follow up with deflection measurements, but for now I’d rank the We Are One as the softest, followed closely by the OneUp and Title.There aren’t many steep lines that I’d shy away from on the Giga 297 because it’s slack, low, and very maneuverable with the short chainstays and 27.5” rear wheel. That makes it hoon through tight corners and get off the ground when asked without much effort.I’ve been impressed with the blend of small bump sensitivity and muscle that this frame has too. It doesn’t wince when you slam into corners or start punishing the wheels on descents either. There’s suppleness when you need it, yet the reduced travel doesn’t bottom harshly or too quickly.Although there’s a strong weight bias over the rear axle, you need to focus on keeping weight on the front tire through flat corners, especially with the Era fork that stands tall in the travel. The Giga 297 really excels in puckering situations, and surprisingly doesn’t climb terribly either. The climb switch is very firm and the seat tube angle is an admirable 78 degrees, which keeps your hips directly over top of the bottom bracket.If I were focusing on racing, I’d opt for the 290 version with a longer chainstay to center myself in the frame and add further stability through undulating stair steps on the trail. That would also bring along a 29” wheel, however the beauty of the Giga platform is that it’s quite adaptable.The 297 and 290 share the same front triangles, and since I’ve built this bike, Nukeproof has released an MX link for the 290. I’ll be toying with swapping to a longer rear triangle and mixing up the rear wheel sizes down the road.