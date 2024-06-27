Staff Rides: Matt Wragg's 2020 YT Decoy

STAFF RIDES



Matt Wragg's YT Decoy 29



It’s been nearly a decade since I stopped reviewing bikes for Pinkbike. I’m not sure where the years went, but I am sure that I am no longer qualified to talk to you about today’s brightest and best bikes and kit. Back then I counted 45 bikes I had ridden in a single year. This past year I rode my two MTBs and my one eMTB - this YT Decoy. In fact, I have been riding this Decoy since 2021 Decoy Details



• Intended use: riding

• Travel: 155mm rear / 170mm fork

• Wheel size: 29"

• Reach: 462mm

• 65° head angle, 458mm chainstays

Getting the Basics Right

Components

Up front is a 170mm Formula Selva S, a Nebbia shock and Cura 4 brakes with 2-piece discs

Shimano, DT, Renthal and Ergon kit has proven solid and dependable riding partners.

If you are wondering why there is a bracket on my seatpost - it is the mount for our Tout Terrain trailer.

The Battery

540Wh left, 720Wh right.

The Motor

Now an €800 paperweight after 4,000km...

Real-World Running Costs?

What About Obsolescence?

I have tried a bunch of different options on this bike...