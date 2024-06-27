Staff Rides: Matt Wragg's 2020 YT Decoy

STAFF RIDES
Matt Wragg's YT Decoy 29
It’s been nearly a decade since I stopped reviewing bikes for Pinkbike. I’m not sure where the years went, but I am sure that I am no longer qualified to talk to you about today’s brightest and best bikes and kit. Back then I counted 45 bikes I had ridden in a single year. This past year I rode my two MTBs and my one eMTB - this YT Decoy. In fact, I have been riding this Decoy since 2021
.
Decoy Details
• Intended use: riding
• Travel: 155mm rear / 170mm fork
• Wheel size: 29"
• Reach: 462mm
• 65° head angle, 458mm chainstays
• yt-industries.com
I think there is a blind spot in bike testing - to do the job well you are obliged to ride as many bikes as you possibly can. Bikes come easily too, many brands are quite keen to have experienced test editors on their bikes as it is something of a mark of quality - they have ridden all those bikes, and choose theirs to come home to. Even with the unremarkable salary it feels like you can find ways to keep the flow of parts coming. I’m not writing this to judge - a bit of me still misses those days - if you aren’t excited by shiny, new geegaws, tech editor is not the right job for you. But in all that, it is hard to hold onto a bike for too long, let alone test one over a really long period or put in serious miles over multiple years. And with the emergence of eMTBs there was a lingering question in my head: what are these things like to own in the long-term?
There were many questions I wanted to answer: Does it matter if the motor tech is surpassed? How do the batteries hold up out in the real world? How will the small parts survive? What is it that makes a bike worth keeping for the long-haul? After three years and more than 4,500km with this Decoy, this is my attempt at answering some of those questions.Getting the Basics Right
While I cannot tell you what the best bike on the market is, I can tell you that this is my favourite bike from those past ten years (tied with my 2017 Scott Spark, that is still running). YT got the basics pretty much right when they launched this model back in 2019. Ok, I am 1.75m and had to size up to a large to get the 460mm-ish reach I wanted, but aside from that I struggle to find fault. The reach is exactly in my sweet spot, I love the long 458mm chainstays, the BB is about as low as it can go without frequent pedal strikes, the seat angle is fine for me and the head angle with my 170mm Formula Selva should be around 64.5 degrees.
Then there is the kinematic. It descends at a consistent rate to give 30% progression with what feels like moderate anti-squat and anti-rise. I don’t want to insult Stefan Wilared who designed the suspension by suggesting that this balance was easy to reach, but out on the trail it just feels very simple. It is extremely easy to ride - there is always enough support available to be physical with your lines, or pop and move, but it is never harsh.
The truth is that there is no magic in suspension, you just have to find the right set of compromises for you - and the compromises on this bike feel spot on for me. One thing I do want to say after three years with this bike is that I do not understand the "bikes with long chainstays can't manual" crowd. This is hands down one of the most playful bikes I have ever owned, and I tend to think that if you are struggling to manual one of these bikes it must be either a setup or a skill issue.
Overall, it gives me that DH bike feeling on the trail. There is is a stoutness, but not harshness, to the frame that lets you know that you can go charging into things and it will be ok. Traction is good, but so is the support and I rarely bottom it out too hard. These days, I would not want to pedal a bike with these tires or this kind of build up the long road and fireroad climbs around where I live, let alone a modern enduro bike with idler pulleys and what have you. I want to pop this bike in Boost, zip up and enjoy the descent. It is the feeling I have wanted from my bikes since I first discovered downhill: easy climbing and all the fun back down.
One often-overlooked factor with eMTBs is cable routing. Fortunately, in 2019 headset cable routing was not a thing, so that is not a worry here. Overall, it is a pretty easy bike to live with. You can access most of the cables and wiring by popping the battery out - a two-minute job with a 5mm and 3mm allen key - very possible out on the trail (I know this from first-hand experience). Although for big jobs you will still probably need to drop the motor out of the frame. It is a little harder work than a regular mountain bike to live with, but it is certainly one of the better eMTBs I have worked on. Components
Before we go too far here, I need to disclose that am working part-time for Formula. I have been running their suspension and brakes for almost a decade now
, long before I started work with them, but I don’t want this to feel like a sales pitch so won’t talk about it too much here. If you do have questions about my kit, I will try and answer them in the comments.
I am running a 170mm Selva S up front with 65psi (although I am running a slightly larger positive air chamber than the stock version) and one Neopos installed. In the damper I am running the orange CTS with the adjuster wide open and the rebound two clicks from fully open.
Behind is a Nebbia air shock - I have been going back and forth between air and coil on this bike and will probably switch this back to a Mod coil shock before too long as I find on the long descents around me coil has a slight edge over air by the bottom of the track. I have stuck with 65mm stroke shocks - I am sure YT have good reasons for selling this as a 145mm bike (and make it clear that it is not recommended to increase the shock stroke), but I think it's a lot more fun at 155mm.
I am running the orange CTS on both shocks, with a 400lb spring on the Mod, 150psi in the Nebbia, and compression and rebound pretty open on both. The Nebbia on this bike is one of the pre-production prototypes from when we were experimenting with different anodising options, but is completely standard otherwise. This rather poo-coloured shock head did not make the final grade for obvious reasons. Brakes are Formula Cura 4 with two-piece levers, metal pads and 200mm two-piece discs.
Up front is a 170mm Formula Selva S, a Nebbia shock and Cura 4 brakes with 2-piece discs
Since I last checked in with this bike, DT discontinued their HX1501 wheels, going carbon on the high-end, so I dropped down to HX1700s which use the same alloy rims but with a 350 hub body. The previous rims had been through a few bikes and were getting a little tired (I think 2-3 years is a decent lifespan for an alloy rim). Quite honestly, the change of hub makes little difference for me and DT alloy rims have been the benchmark for a few years now, so what do I need to say more about them? Getting them to the lower pricepoint makes them ideal wheels, in my opinion.
Parts for the transmission have been pretty consistent too - I think I’m on my third Shimano cassette on this bike, which feels an okay rate of wear to me. The Deore rear derailleur is that same one I had just fitted for the previous story in 2021 and I am inclined to say that it is a perfect piece of kit - affordable, reliable and durable. I have switched to an XT shifter, rather than the XTR I was running previously, simply because I needed an i-Spec shifter and this is what we had to hand. The cranks and pedals have had a hard life, but are still going strong too.
Shimano, DT, Renthal and Ergon kit has proven solid and dependable riding partners.
The cockpit is still the same Renthal cockpit from 2021 with a 31.8 Fatbar carbon with 30mm rise and a 40mm Apex stem. In honesty, I will probably switch to an alloy bar when it comes time to change, but I have been running Renthal cockpits on my personal bikes since 2010 without a single issue on alloy or carbon. The saddle is still the same Ergon SM Team with carbon rails that is sadly not available to the public and the grips are in fact the same slim, GD1 Factory grips - this is just the second pair in 4,500km - they last really well even with the tacky factory-level rubber.
The YT Postman seatpost was retired for a 150mm One Up (possibly a V1, I think), not because it didn’t work, but because I wanted the lower stack height to fit the bracket for our Tout Terrain trailer to pull my son in. We use it for his creche run, which is really cool. If my wife drops him off with the trailer in the morning, I can head out for my ride in the afternoon and then pick him up and tow him home at the end of my ride. I would probably run a slightly longer drop post if it weren’t for this, but 150mm is enough for me and not having to mount and re-mount the bracket is a godsend.
I have switched from Schwalbe to Michelin for tires since 2021. The Schwalbes were already pretty impressive for reliability, but I find these Michelins are even burlier - I can ride in the backcountry with pressures around 20psi front and rear without worrying about flats. I am on the Wild Enduros now, although did try DH22s for a moment. Overall, the slightly lower rolling resistance of the Wild Enduro was the deciding factor for me. The Battery
Battery life was one of the big questions in my head coming into this. Until now I never had a bike long enough to worry about this, so at what point do they lose so much capacity that they need replacing? Two to two and a half years was the answer for me. The original 540Wh battery was great, I could wring about a 1,000m out of a charge, which gave me a decent little loop
I could do. Towards the end of the two years I started to notice that I was having to switch down to Trail mode for the final climb as I no longer had enough charge to do the whole ride in Boost. It’s not a major issue, and that battery could have carried on, but being able to do that loop quickly and without stress is what I most need from my eMTB.
YT offered me the 720Wh battery. At first I was nervous about this as weight is the enemy of range, and the 720Wh battery is a fair bit bigger. I shouldn’t have been nervous. The bigger battery means I can get over 1,300m climbing out of a single charge
riding in Boost. The advantage I did not expect is with the weight distribution. To accommodate the extra capacity, the 720Wh has a beer belly of sort, a little li-ion paunch. It isn’t the prettiest thing, but by locating the weight down low, the bigger battery actually improves the handling of the bike. It makes the bike feel more centered around the BB and I feel like I can let the front or rear slip more comfortable because of this. The Motor
This bike runs the Shimano E8000 motor. It was already a little out of date and under-powered compared to its rivals when I received this bike, but I felt it was a good point to start from. Whether having an old motor matters to you or not gets down to the heart of what you think an eMTB should be. For me, I wanted something that will make the rides I like - long, solo rides with lots of road climbing - easier, so it doesn’t matter if the motor is not all singing and dancing. I could see that for someone who prioritises technical climbing and being competitive with a group of riding buddies it could be more of an issue. I am quite happy running the older motor and while the newer EP8 motor is nicer, I’m not sure it is enough of a reason on its own for me to look to replace this bike.
In February of this year when the bike had 4,000km on it, I was out on one of my usual rides and it felt like it was getting harder to pedal. Then the motor cut out. And would not start again. Checking it on my diagnostic app, it turns out that there was a terminal issue with the torque sensor. YT were very good about this, and were ready to quickly organise a return - this would have taken a few weeks for my bike with shipping, etc..., and the motor was outside the two-year warranty - there would be a charge to get the bike fully checked, repaired and turned around.
For legal reasons, mainly to prevent hacking of the software and keeping the motor within the Class 1 legal parameters, YT are required to do this in-house (they handle all their service and warranty centrally with service centres in Europe, the UK and the US). To set a new motor up, it needs to be programmed, which is something your local bike shop will likely not have access to as it is closely restricted - the wheel and chainring sizes need to be programmed in before the motor is used. YT say that they will support their customers regardless whether the bike is in the warranty period or not, but it would need to be sent back to them for the work. Outside the initial warranty period I suspect that many customers would choose to go off-piste here and purchase a motor unit online and mount it themselves.
I received a pre-programmed motor from YT to fit myself (a service not available to the public). Mounting the motor in the frame is not a fun job, there is plenty of fiddly wiring to navigate and a constant need for a third hand, but a competent home mechanic with a decent workshop should be able to do it themselves. What you will not read about online is the need to bed the motor in. On the first couple of test rides it is all very tight so the motor cut out frequently. After maybe 10-30km it loosened up and was running smoothly. Real-World Running Costs?
If we assume my experiences with the motor and battery are roughly average we can work out some numbers. If you were planning to keep a bike like this for five years could expect two battery changes and a motor change, on top of the usual running costs of a mountain bike like tires, cassettes, etc. This works out to €800 per 720Wh battery (I would not go back to the 540Wh one) and another €800 for a replacement E8000. That is €2400 over five years after the cost of the bike. With current battery tech, the need to replace the cells is unavoidable, but I can't help wondering if there is a better way then simply replacing the motor? What About Obsolescence?
At present there are no options for me to upgrade the motor on this bike. For me, this is a crying shame and a missed opportunity from the industry as a whole. YT explained to me that they cannot sell me an EP8 motor for the same reason they should not have sent me the replacement unit, and even if I bought one online it would not fit. When they released the second generation of these bikes with EP8 motors they had to revise the mold for the frame as the top of the unit has a slightly different shape.
This poses a deep question for me about the future of bike ownership. YT have created a chassis that I love. The geometry, kinematic and material qualities of this frame are ideal for me, I really don’t see much room for technical progression in any of these fields. I don’t need a longer reach or slacker headangle, I don’t believe in a magic suspension system that can surpass the essentials here and I don’t need a lighter or stiffer frame with exciting cable routing. I have exactly as much bike as I need, but if I want a more modern motor I have to change the whole bike.
When I was reviewing bikes a decade ago I felt like I needed to change my bike quite often because the progress was so dramatic. At some point, that process slowed down and it feels like the industry could do more to catch up to this reality. Certainly for me, I don’t feel the same burning need to switch to something newer and fancier because those basics have been figured out. Yes, the reality is that it costs more to make a bike today than it did ten years ago, but don’t higher prices come with a responsibility to make something that lasts longer too? I am not morally against five-figure bikes, if that is what it costs to produce something truly excellent (even if I believe the industry needs to focus more on making affordable bikes to help bring new people into the sport). Surely part of that excellence should be planning for a long life for those bikes?
I'd like to see some element of serviceability for these motors. Before my motor died there was a little noise coming from it as I pedalled, but there was nothing I could do other than wait to see how bad it got. It would have been great to strip, clean and grease the motor. When I hear stories of riders in the UK requiring motor changes every 1,500km before the grit jams the motor, I wonder if that could not be avoided with a simple stripdown? It should also create revenue for local bike shops. After all, servicing a car is little more than changing the oil and a few filters and is inherently easy to do at home, yet most people send it to their local garage. Maintaining an e-bike motor should be as simple.
With this I would also like to see the option to change motors. A standardised mount should mean that if you get bored of your motor from brand X, you could plug in brand Y instead - and if we're going to keep pretending that these are still mountain bikes and not ultra-lightweight motorcycles, shouldn't the motor be nothing more than a component we can change? And what happens to the old motors today - why can't they be refurbished and sold on to riders who don't have as big a budget? That's what would convince me to change this bike - serviceability and modularity.
Ebikes are really good and have been for many years now.