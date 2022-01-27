STAFF RIDES



Matt Wragg's YT Decoy 29

This bike is like a big, shaggy dog. I’m not sure YT’s marketing department will be too excited about that description, but it works for me. Its on-trail manners lean towards smash rather than finesse, it’s always ready to go and it always puts a smile on my face.



I’m not going to go down the “Why do I ride my eMTB most?” line here. I enjoy it. What more do you need to know? The Decoy 29 has been in my stable since last April, and I have notched up around 1,500km in that time - further than I have ridden any of my MTBs in a year during the past decade.



Decoy Details



• Intended use: riding

• Travel: 155mm rear / 160mm fork

• Wheel size: 29"

• Reach: 462mm

• 65° head angle, 458mm chainstays

• yt-industries.com

• Intended use: riding• Travel: 155mm rear / 160mm fork• Wheel size: 29"• Reach: 462mm• 65° head angle, 458mm chainstays

Why This Bike?

Geometry

A Shimano E8000 paired with a 540Wh battery sit inside the frame.

What About the Motor and Battery?

Up front is a 160mm Fox 38 with a GRIP2 damper, and a Marzocchi CR2 coil with a 400lb spring handles the rear end.

Suspension

The bike rolls on a set of DT Swiss HX1501 wheels shod with Schwalbe Magic Mary and Big Betty, both in a SuperGravity casing.

Wheels and Tires

Brakes are an XTR/XT 4-piston combo, pedals are XT, contact points are Ergon and a Renthal cockpit finishes the bike off.

Other Parts

How's It Ride?