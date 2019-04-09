Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's ‘Foxzocchi’ Equipped Scott Ransom

I didn't mind it at all on more technical climbs, but I found myself wishing for a firmer platform on the long logging road grinds that are necessary to access some of my favorite trails. Yes, I know that was the whole point of the TwinLoc remote, but stick with me here...



I replaced the Fox shock with a RockShox Super Deluxe that has a two position lever – open and locked out. There was only one problem – because of the shock's upside-down orientation the lockout lever hit the frame. After a little quality time with the bench grinder, that problem was solved. I can't reach the lever on the fly, but it's only semi-inconvenient to get off and flip the lever to the fully locked position before heading up a mega-climb.





A little trimming allowed the lockout lever to fit, and a layer of electrical tape on the frame keeps the bottom bracket shell from filling up with pine needles.