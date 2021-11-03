Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's Transition Spur

Despite the fact that I spend a good chunk of each year riding and reviewing longer travel enduro bikes, I still have a soft spot for short-travel machines. Maybe it has to do with the fact that my formative years were spent as an aspiring XC racer on the East Coast – I still haven’t lost my lust for long rides, especially ones that contain plenty of technical, awkward trails.



That’s where the Transition Spur comes in. Earlier this year I decided to build up a fresh whippersnapper for myself, something that was light, fast, and above all, fun. I didn’t have any set goals in mind for the build, but the final result turned out better than 14-year-old me could have ever imagined.





Spur Details



• Intended use: mountain biking

• Travel: 120mm rear / 120mm fork

• Wheel size: 29"

• Frame construction: carbon fiber

• 66° head angle, 435mm chainstays

• Weight: 26.5 lb / 12 kg (size L without pedals)

• transitionbikes.com

• Intended use: mountain biking• Travel: 120mm rear / 120mm fork• Wheel size: 29"• Frame construction: carbon fiber• 66° head angle, 435mm chainstays• Weight: 26.5 lb / 12 kg (size L without pedals)