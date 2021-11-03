Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's Transition Spur

Nov 3, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  
Transition Spur Kazimer


STAFF RIDES

Mike Kazimer's Transition Spur


Despite the fact that I spend a good chunk of each year riding and reviewing longer travel enduro bikes, I still have a soft spot for short-travel machines. Maybe it has to do with the fact that my formative years were spent as an aspiring XC racer on the East Coast – I still haven’t lost my lust for long rides, especially ones that contain plenty of technical, awkward trails.

That’s where the Transition Spur comes in. Earlier this year I decided to build up a fresh whippersnapper for myself, something that was light, fast, and above all, fun. I didn’t have any set goals in mind for the build, but the final result turned out better than 14-year-old me could have ever imagined.

Spur Details

• Intended use: mountain biking
• Travel: 120mm rear / 120mm fork
• Wheel size: 29"
• Frame construction: carbon fiber
• 66° head angle, 435mm chainstays
• Weight: 26.5 lb / 12 kg (size L without pedals)
transitionbikes.com


Transition Spur Kazimer

Frame

The Transition Spur has 120mm of travel that's paired with thoroughly modern geometry numbers. The 480mm reach for a size large is a good match for my 5’11” height, and the 435mm chainstays keep things quick in the corners. I tend to prefer longer chainstays on enduro bikes, but for a bike like this it’s nice to have a little extra zippiness for tighter, slower speed trails.

When it comes to frame details, the ability to carry a full size water bottle inside the front triangle is a must for me, especially on a bike that’ll be used for lots of all-day adventures. The Spur also has mounts on the underside of the downtube, but I haven’t made use of those at all – playing giardia roulette isn’t my idea of a good time.

A Syncros IS accessory mount is attached to the two bolts on the underside of the top tube, and it’s loaded up with a 26” tube. Why 26”? It’s lighter, and it takes up a lot less space. Plus, it’ll stretch enough to work in an emergency, just in case I’m not able to fix a flat with tire plugs.

The Spur’s cable routing is internal, except for the brake line, which runs entirely on the outside of the frame. Henry Quinney and Matt Beer may not agree with me, but I’m a big fan of this design. It makes it much easier to swap out brakes without needing to remove the line from the brake lever. I typically end up testing at least a couple different sets of brakes a year, so the easier it is for me to install and remove them the better.


Transition Spur Kazimer
A 120mm Fox 34 GRIP2.
Transition Spur Kazimer
The pint-sized SIDLux packs a punch - I've been impressed with this tiny shock's ability to handle long, rough descents without acting up.

Suspension

Suspension from two different companies? Oh, the humanity. I’ve never been too fussed about mixing brands – I care more about performance than labels, and in this case a RockShox SIDLuxe and a Fox 34 Grip2 take care of the Spur’s 120mm of travel.

I ran the 34 in its stock 140mm configuration for a handful of rides until the 120mm air spring showed up, but in this case more travel and a slacker head angle didn’t create the ride I was looking for. The 120 / 120mmm setup feels much more balanced, and realistically the Spur isn’t the bike to try and turn into a mini-enduro bike – there are other bikes that are better suited for that type of project.

My fork settings for my 160lb weight are as follows. Air pressure: 87 psi. SC: 5, LSC: 12, LSR: 8, and HSR: 5 (all clicks from closed). In the SidLuxe shock I’m running 160psi which results in 27% sag.

I took off most of the stickers from the 34, since the orange Fox logo was clashing with the other colors I had going on. That’s the same reason the red sag indicator o-ring on the SID isn’t there anymore. I’ll replace it with a black one eventually, or at least that’s what I keep telling myself.


Transition Spur Kazimer
DT Swiss 350 hubs are laced to Roval carbon rims.
Transition Spur Kazimer
Specialized Ground Control tires in a 2.35" width front and rear.

Tires / Wheels

Roval’s Control Carbon wheels weigh in at 1473 grams, which is a very reasonable weight considering what they’re able to withstand. They have a nice ride feel too, one that strikes a good balance between comfort and stiffness.

As for tires, I’ve mainly been using Specialized’s updated Ground Control tires, the tan-walled Soil Searching Grid T7 version for that little extra bit of ‘90s flair. They're reasonably light at 880 grams, with a tread pattern and compound that works well in most conditions. As I wrote in my review, “they offer a great balance of traction vs. rolling speed, with a level of handling predictability that's not always present in this type of tire.”

Now that the fall rains have arrived with a vengeance, I’ll likely put a Specialized Butcher or something similar on the front to gain a little more traction in the mud and slop.


Transition Spur Kazimer
Little bikes need to stop too - SRAM"s Code brakes help keep things under control.


Brakes

I like taking little bikes where they might not necessarily belong, and good brakes make that much easier to accomplish. SRAM’s G2 or Level brakes are a much more common sight on downcountry and trail bikes, but given that the Codes are only 40 grams or so heavier per wheel, it was easy to decide which model to go with. I’ll pick more power and a better lever feel over saving a few grams any day. I’m running metallic pads, since they work much, much better than the organic ones in the wet.

I’ve been very happy with SRAM’s new HS2 rotors – the revised shape and extra thickness makes a noticeable difference compared to the previous version.

Transition Spur Kazimer
No batteries for me - SRAM's X01 Eagle 12-speed drivetrain is controlled the old-fashioned way.
Transition Spur Kazimer
Cane Creek's eeWing titanium cranks in a rainbow finish as a nod to the '90s purple and blue anodizing craze.


Drivetrain

At one point this bike had a SRAM AXS wireless drivetrain on it, but I’ve since gone back to a tried-and-true cable actuated drivetrain. The electronic stuff works well, it’s just that I don’t want to need to worry if my battery is charged before heading out for a ride. I know, it’s not that big of a deal, except that I have enough trouble keeping my phone charged – the last thing I need is more USB cables and chargers to keep track of. I’ve also found that the AXS derailleurs are noisier than their analog counterparts – the clutch doesn’t seems as strong, and they have more chainslap noise as a result.

Why SRAM and not Shimano? In this case there isn’t any particular reason - I’d consider myself relatively drivetrain agnostic these days, since I’m able to get along just fine with options from either of the big S-brands. Although that rainbow cassette and chain does go nicely with those colorful titanium Cane Creek eeWing cranks...

Transition Spur Kazimer
Shimano XTR pedals.
Transition Spur Kazimer
Specialized Power Pro Mimic saddle. No chamois necessary.


Contact Points

When it comes to grips, ODI's Elite Flow lock-ons are some of my favorites. They're nice and thin, with just enough texture to provide traction on rainy days or for use without gloves, and a soft rubber compound for extra comfort.

Speaking of comfort, Specialized's Power Pro Mimic saddle does the trick for me. Its short length keeps it from getting in the way on the descents, and there's padding in all the right place to prevent any discomfort or numbness. That saddle is mounted to a 170mm Fox Transfer dropper post. I tried out a 200mm post for a handful of rides, but that ended up feeling like too much drop for this particular bike – I have plenty of room to move around on the descents with the 170mm post.

Shimano XTR SPD pedals are the final contact point. If someone asked me, I'd actually recommend the XT version over the XTR, since they work just as well, cost less, and in my experience have better long term durability. The dust seal on this particular set of pedals has a tendency to slide away from the pedal body, but other than that they're still spinning smoothly. I've rebuilt and adjusted them a couple of times over the last few seasons, a simple procedure that only takes a few minutes.

I'm running a 40mm Truvativ Descendant stem and a 40mm rise Enve M7 carbon handlebar. A high-rise bar may not be the most typical setup for a downcountry-ish bike, but I chose it because it allowed me to have a similar position to what I'm used to on trail and enduro bikes. My days of being hunched over and stretched out are long gone, and with the 40mm rise it's even easier to imagine that I'm on an overgrown dirt jumper.


Transition Spur Kazimer

How's It Ride?

So far the Spur has met and exceeded all of my expectations. It's the bike I grab when I want to knock out a bunch of fast miles, or to explore little-used trails that require a bunch of climbing to access. It may not be the absolute lightest or stiffest bike in this category, but its level of all-round capability consistently puts a smile on my face. It's been an excellent palate cleanser, a bike I can hop on and instantly feel quick, thanks in part to the faster rolling tires and the fact that it weighs nearly 10 pounds less than a burly enduro bike.

Call it a downcountry bike, a short-travel trail bike, or an aggressive XC bike, at the end of the day this Spur is all about having a good time, no matter which way the trail points.





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Staff Rides Trail Bikes Transition Transition Spur Mike Kazimer


Must Read This Week
[Update: 24-year-old Warehouse Worker Charged With Murder] Employee Found Dead at Jamis Bikes Headquarters
79061 views
Bold Updates the Linkin Integrated Shock Trail Bike
44800 views
First Look: Contra Bikes' Prototype 2.0 is a Steel, High Virtual Pivot Enduro Bike
42091 views
First Ride: 2022 Trek Rail 9.9 - More Battery Power & Updated Geometry
40156 views
First Look: Rocky Mountain Updates Altitude & Instinct Powerplay Models with Dyname 4.0 motor
39645 views
Shimano Launches Ultread Soles & 2022 Footwear Range
39619 views
First Look: The 2022 Giant Trance X Keeps the Fun Alive with 27.5" Wheels
37294 views
Video: Who Are The Fittest Racers? - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 2
34100 views

49 Comments

  • 27 0
 Intended use: mountain biking

Accurate
  • 1 0
 got to clarify just in case @notoutsideceo jumps into the comments talking about gravel bikes
  • 4 0
 Is that like upduro or some-mountain?
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: whether he will or not, I think it will be a spur of the moment decision.
  • 3 0
 ..."The Spur isn’t the bike to try and turn into a mini-enduro bike – there are other bikes that are better suited for that type of project" ... Which ones for example? (asking for a dwnctry friend...)
  • 1 0
 Norco Optic. That’s a mini enduro bike.
  • 3 1
 Pushes through the pack like a tough guy through the crowd at a Hatebreed show at the Wallingford American Legion hall. Smooth as the ice in the first quarter of a Hartford Wolfpack game. Almost as long a wheelbase as the blue trail system (not that kind of blue trail). I'm running out of 2000s Connecticut stuff. A top tube to seat stay silhouette as flat as the coastal plain (max elevation ~460 ft at Bear Mountain)
  • 4 2
 "it’s loaded up with a 26” tube. Why 26”? It’s lighter, and it takes up a lot less space. Plus, it’ll stretch enough to work in an emergency, just in case I’m not able to fix a flat with tire plugs."

serious question...why not just have a 29" tube and not stretch it? I cannot imagine the weight/space savings is noticeable. Is there something I'm missing?
  • 3 0
 Because we all have too many 26" tubes laying around from our previous bikes.
  • 1 0
 Your buddy with a 27.5 can use it too
  • 2 0
 Back-of-napkin math, but it's a difference of about 10" in tube length (~13% difference). It might not make much of a notable difference, but if the 26" tube will do the job, why not just take the lighter/smaller option?
  • 1 0
 My thought too. Even a 27.5 tube would be much closer to fitting the 29 wheels.
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC, a folded up 29" tube takes up way more space on the frame. It's more of an aesthetic thing than anything else, at least for me.
  • 7 2
 Pretty fancy bike for somebody who's just an assistant.
  • 2 5
 Uh, really?
  • 1 0
 At least he’s not a unpaid intern anymore. He’s really moving up in the company!
  • 3 0
 If you don’t have industry connections one would have to be a Dentist to own this setup!

I will take an aluminum version with Shimano SLX!
  • 2 0
 and it'll work just the same
  • 2 0
 Paging Doctor Mike to exam room 3!
  • 1 0
 How's the edge padding on the Power Mimic? I just replaced a Power Arc because it has _zero_ edge padding and I bruised the crap out of my inner thighs after a day of downhilling and steering with my hips through the seat. The Arc fit me well for pedaling, but no way it can live long term on a trail bike: going on the (under-used) gravel/all-road/commuter.
  • 1 0
 A kashima DPS would be the only thing I’d put on if I was concerned about aesthetics. Maybe the red-accented XO1 shifter to go with the cage.

Lovely bike Mike, I’ve been looking at short travel bikes more for eastern MA riding as opposed to the current 160/160 rig + gravel bike as a do it all sled. Yours is a great inspiration. Maybe next year.
  • 1 0
 Nice! I love my Spur. I have a Pike 130mm and Deluxe on mine, I'd bet you'd prefer the Fox DPS or RS Deluxe over the SID. I'm also super-jelly over your cranks! I let reason prevent me from that purchase! Wink
  • 1 0
 Interesting. Didn't know you could run a 130 pike on the Spur.
  • 1 1
 Regarding mixed suspension, I think a balanced feel is the most important thing. I can see how a 34/SID Luxe combo could work, but the 36/SD DH I have on my Optic feels wonky. The SD has a firmer mid than the 36 and I can't the fork to stay up in its travel without packing it full of spacers, which brings on some undesirable traits. Pike on the way, because I know that combo works.
  • 2 0
 Hey Mike we’re a similar age and were racing in CT around the same time. You ever do Schrieber’s Farm? Greasy steep janky scary to MY 14 y.o. self.
  • 2 0
 I sure did. I did most of the CT races for a few years, plus some of the Route 66 stuff, and of course Mt. Snow. In my mind all of the courses were muddy, with lots of weird steeps and awkward climbs.
  • 6 2
 Expensive/10
  • 2 0
 Just look at those cranks
  • 1 0
 @pisgahgnar: they're an investment piece
  • 3 0
 Why all the wierd names. It's a trail bike.
  • 1 0
 Removes the Red O-Ring on the shock for aesthetic purposes, yet adds a water cage with a red stripe that would match the aforementioned Red O-Ring...
  • 2 0
 Such a nice bike, would love to have this short travel giddyup machine in my quiver.
  • 1 0
 Gorgeous. I would want something with 30mm more travel, but damn this thing looks amazing. Also, self-confessed tan-wall lover right here too.
  • 2 2
 I was once told that the Specialized Mimic saddle is made to Mimic the feel of a woman's genitals. After touching it in person I agreed.
  • 1 0
 Whats the point of trail brakes anymore? People are just putting big brakes on ever style of bike
  • 1 0
 Perfect bike. Nobody cares how many clicks of suspension adjustment your running. Amirite?
  • 1 1
 Not a fan of tan-walled tires, but like the Transition lines. It's a clean design, and looks light (I didn't check the weight).
  • 3 0
 Ok
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: lol
  • 2 0
 More of this please.
  • 1 0
 I'm confused. No price tag for me to buy it?
  • 1 3
 Those tires seem very Specialized. Must have been Transitioned into use Spur the moment on a Transfer away from the big rotating AXS of the M brand that assumes Ground Control these days..
  • 1 0
 Do a “pinkers ride” series now
  • 1 0
 That Mimic seat looks like it's has cellulite. Is that the foam?
  • 1 0
 Oooft, she’s a fine vessel!
  • 1 0
 I can't stomach Specialized tires on a Transition...sorry.
  • 1 0
 nice build.
  • 1 0
 What a beauty
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009781
Mobile Version of Website