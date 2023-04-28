Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's Coil Shock Trek Fuel EX

I first swung a leg over Trek's new Fuel EX during Crankworx Whistler last year and was immediately intrigued. Over the years the Fuel EX has morphed from a lightweight trail bike into a more substantial all-mountain machine. While I still have fond memories of the previous models, there's no denying that the newest version is the most capable descender yet.



I'm always on the hunt for an adaptable bike that can serve as a test platform for a wide range of parts, and the Fuel EX handily fits the bill. Making squiggles down steep, loose trails is one of my favorite things ever, so I went with a mixed wheel setup to help make those rear wheel carves a little easier. Going back to a full 29” setup only takes a couple of minutes, keeping the door open for more wheel testing possibilities with minimal fuss.



Fuel EX Details



• Intended use: having fun.

• Travel: 140mm rear / 160mm fork

• Wheel size: 29" front / 27.5" rear

• Frame construction: carbon fiber

• 64° head angle, 438mm chainstays

• Weight: 33.5 lb / 15.2 kg (size L without pedals)

• trekbikes.com

