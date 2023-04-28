Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's Coil Shock Trek Fuel EX

STAFF RIDES
Mike Kazimer's Trek Fuel EX
Frame
I first swung a leg over Trek's new Fuel EX during Crankworx Whistler last year and was immediately intrigued. Over the years the Fuel EX has morphed from a lightweight trail bike into a more substantial all-mountain machine. While I still have fond memories of the previous models, there's no denying that the newest version is the most capable descender yet.
I'm always on the hunt for an adaptable bike that can serve as a test platform for a wide range of parts, and the Fuel EX handily fits the bill. Making squiggles down steep, loose trails is one of my favorite things ever, so I went with a mixed wheel setup to help make those rear wheel carves a little easier. Going back to a full 29” setup only takes a couple of minutes, keeping the door open for more wheel testing possibilities with minimal fuss.
Fuel EX Details
• Intended use: having fun.
• Travel: 140mm rear / 160mm fork
• Wheel size: 29" front / 27.5" rear
• Frame construction: carbon fiber
• 64° head angle, 438mm chainstays
• Weight: 33.5 lb / 15.2 kg (size L without pedals)
• trekbikes.com
The Fuel EX has 140mm of travel, an amount that I've found is well suited to the terrain near my home in Bellingham, Washington, especially when paired with a 160mm fork. My favorite trails tend to be steep and loamy, full of perfect dirt rather than chunky rocks; as long as the geometry feels right I'm able to get away with a little less travel than a full-on enduro bike and still feel comfortable. There's also no shortage of flowier, jumpier trails in Bellingham, trails where a poppier, more energetic bike feels best.
There's a wide range of adjustments on the Fuel EX, which adds to its versatility as a rolling test lab. Along with the possibility to run a 27.5” or 29” rear wheel, the head angle can be adjusted by 1-degree via an aftermarket headset cup, and the progression of the rear shock can be changed from 16% to 21% via a flip ship at the lower shock mount. I'm currently running the shock mount in the higher progression setting, the neutral headset cup, and the Mino Link in the high position to accommodate the smaller rear wheel. That equates to a 63.9-degree head angle, 478mm reach, and 438mm chainstay length on the size large I'm riding.
In its stock configuration the carbon frame comes with an extra long down tube protector. That's great if you're planning on shuttling, but it does give the bike a slightly strange profile when viewed from the side
. It's a two-piece protector, so I just removed the top part, saving a little bit of weight and improving the bike's looks in the process. I can always put it back on if I go shuttling, but these days the vast majority of my rides are pedaled-powered – shuttle days always end up involving way more time crammed inside a vehicle than I'd like.
I'm left handed, which means the opening for the side-loading bottle cage isn't oriented the way I'd prefer. I keep meaning to swap it out for something from the Leftorium, and then I promptly forget. Someday.
Underneath the bottle cage is the in-frame storage compartment, where I keep a tire lever, Tubolito tube, tire plugs, and a Specialized Air Tool MTB Mini pump. I don't flat all that often, so I'm willing to sacrifice some flat fixing speed for a more portable pump. I'll occasionally carry a CO2 inflator instead, but for longer rides I prefer having the security of knowing my air supply is unlimited.Suspension
The bike is currently set up with a 160mm RockShox Lyrik Ultimate fork and the latest version of Cane Creek's IL coil shock. The Lyrik is very quiet and has a good range of effective adjustments – opening up the low-speed compression by two clicks makes a noticeable difference, and depending on the trail conditions I'll increase or decrease the LSC depending on if I want to prioritize traction or support.
My current Lyrik settings for my 160 lb weight are 70 psi, no volume spacers, LSC: 7, HSC: 3, rebound: 13 (all clicks from closed).
I also spent some time with an EXT Era V2 fork installed. The small bump sensitivity and the overall feel of that fork when plowing through rough stuff is incredible, but there was a noticeable top-out that I wasn't able to eliminate, at least not yet.
Cane Creek's updated IL coil shock recently arrived for testing, so it's currently sitting in the spot previously occupied by an air-sprung Fox Float X. I'm still dialing in my settings and spring rate, and I've been experimenting with linear and progressive coil springs to see which one I prefer. As pictured, the bike has a 450 – 550 lb/in progressive spring. With a linear spring, I'm running a 475 lb/in spring – the progressive spring allows me to have a little lighter initial spring rate, and still have enough ramp up to avoid harsh bottom outs. I still wouldn't mind a hydraulic bottom out system, though, or even a slightly taller bottom out bumper, since the 'clunk' of using full travel on the IL is pretty noticeable.
Going with a coil shock does take a little bit of the pep out of the Fuel EX's manners – it has a more muted feel, which is great on chunky, natural trails, but it doesn't feel quite as awake on smoother, jumpier trails. I still have more testing to do before issuing a final verdict on the Coil IL – look for that later this year. Tires / Wheels
At the moment, I'm rolling on Race Face's recently launched Turbine aluminum wheels. It's still early days in testing, but I'll be smashing into things over the next couple of months to see if the claims of increased compliance and improved pinch flat resistance hold up. I have noticed that the spokes occasionally emit a 'twang' sound when the wheels are loaded and then unloaded in a turn or hard compression – the straight pull spokes and oversized hub design might have something to do with this.
As for tires, yes, I'm running DH tires on a trail bike. And no, it's not because I'm such a badass that lighter casing tires crumble underneath my power. It's because Continental's stickiest rubber isn't currently available with their enduro casing, and I'll gladly take more grip even if it comes with a weight penalty. Plus, the Kryptotal DH isn't really that heavy – the weight is comparable to that of a Maxxis DoubleDown casing tire. When conditions are extra-grim I'm a fan of the Argotal
up front – it's close to a mid-spike mud tire, and it digs in nicely when the ground is loose and slippery. Brakes
I'm not totally sold on the new-fangled routing of SRAM's new Code Ultimate brakes – I think running the housing parallel to the handlebar rather than angling it at the bar would have been a better solution – but I do like the consistent stopping power, and the carbon levers help keep my fingers warmer than aluminum in cold temperatures. I'm running 200mm HS2 rotors front and rear.
I also spent time on Hayes' Dominion T4 brakes, and I'd put those near the top of the chart when it comes to easily accessible power and an ultra-light lever feel. Drivetrain
I rode 1,000 miles on SRAM's new Transmission components in preparation for the review
, and a good chunk of those miles took place on the Fuel EX. I'm runnng a 34-tooth chainring with that 10 – 52 tooth cassette, and 170mm cranks. I did try 165mm cranks for a bit on this bike, and I could certainly live with them, but 170mm still feels more natural to me.
For the wireless shifter, I have the upper button set to shift to an easier gear, and the lower button set to shift to a harder gear, the opposite of the stock configuration. It's an easy thing to switch in the AXS app, and this configuration makes the most sense in my mind.
There's no chain guide, and I haven't had any dropped chains, but I am running both integrated chainring bashguards – I'd rather not mangle a chainring if I don't need to.Contact Points
These are the parts of the bike that I'm the most particular about – a comfy seat and thin grips are high on my list of necessities for any bike. ODI's Elite Flow lock-ons have been my go-to grip for years. They're relatively thin, with a rubber compound that wears in perfectly and works with or without gloves.
For the saddle, Specialized's Power Pro Mimic saddle in a 143mm width remains my favorite. I'm still on the no chamois program, so having a comfortable spot to sit for hours at a time is crucial. The short profile keeps it out of the way when descending, and there's padding in all the right spots to prevent any undercarriage issues.
The seat is mounted to Pro's Tharsis 200mm dropper post. This one flies under the radar; it's a much less common sight than something from the likes of OneUp, Fox, or RockShox. It's survived the last 6 months of sloppy rides without slowing down or developing any play, and I'm a fan of the silver stanchion color, a welcome alternative to the sea of black and Kashima-colored options out there.
At the front of the bike, I'm running a Chromag RIZA stem in a 38mm length, mainly because it used to be called the RZA, and I'm a fan of Wu-Tang. A Santa Cruz handlebar with 35mm rise trimmed down to 780mm ties it all together – the rise and sweep of that bar feels just right to me, and the subtle indicator lines make it easy to make sure everything is centered and lined up properly. How's It Ride?
Exactly the way I'd hoped. Whether I'm working my way down some steep, scary line, or out on an all-day pedal fest the Fuel EX continues to impress. Plus, with so much adaptability there are plenty of things to tinker with if I decide I want to try out something else.
12 Comments
As the gods intended.
Ill be home after the shred, I promise! Can you watch the kids please?