Staff Rides: Photographer Nathan Hughes' Intense Primer S

I'm no veteran tester or seasoned athlete, but on the hill what I do tend to clock is the sound of the best bikes and super quiet is the only order of the day at the races. This bike is totally quiet, ok partly because it's still pretty new, but partly and I'm saying, mainly, because it rides so smoothly. At the same time it's lively, maybe more aggressive feeling than the Tracer, Intense's true enduro charger. Going up it's decent; there's practically no bob even without using the climb switch and the seat-post angle is totally bearable, although I'm no climb connoisseur. To conclude; this bike is dead fun and I enjoy how it looks, both of which make me believe I'm riding better; ergo the bike is faster. As a side note, this build also makes me, or anyone attempting to mimic its mostly carbon tendencies a lot, lot poorer. Something Intense are not alone in taking a lot of flack for. Still, you only YOLO once.









Nathan Hughes

Location: Chamonix, FR

Age: 34

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 180 lbs

Industry affiliations: Numerous

Instagram: @nathhughesphoto

