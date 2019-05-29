Staff Rides: Sarah Moore's Juliana Roubion Mullet Bike

The DT Swiss fork combined with the 29er Ibis front wheel and Santa Cruz Reserve 27.5" rear wheel may have given me the trendiest bike of the year, but I'm going to go back to riding the bike in its original 27.5" configuration.



Yes, my partner wants his wheel back, but also, despite the fact that I slammed the stem, the front end rides a bit too high on the mullet bike for my liking. As a result, it doesn’t corner as well as it does in its stock setup. The handling is just so sharp and nimble in the 27.5" configuration that it feels like the bigger wheel wallows in comparison.



On the steep and rough stuff the wheel did smooth out the bomb holes and I felt a slight reduction in roughness, but it wasn't as drastic as I'd expected, despite the head angle being a degree slacker.



Sarah Moore

Location: Squamish, BC, Canada

Age: 28

Height: 5'7"

Inseam: 27"

Weight: 155 lbs

Industry affiliations / sponsors: None

Instagram: @smooresmoore

Squamish, BC, Canada285'7"27"155 lbsNone