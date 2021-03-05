Staff Rides: The N+1 Bikes of Pinkbike Editors

Mountain bikes will always be my first love, no doubt about that, but twenty-five years of pedaling has shown me that I need to be a versatile cyclist who can appreciate all sorts of machines, regardless of how curly their handlebar might be. Also, a string of annoying injuries over the last few seasons, as well as them being "work," means that sometimes I need to do anything but ride a mountain bike. And that's where Big Blue comes in.

I love that I can slip into the sausage suit and cover all the miles, that it turns tame trails into a great time, and that I can explore all sorts of places that I probably wouldn't bother with if I was on a mountain bike. And while many riders only see Lycra, intervals, and zero fun, there are many days when I'm rocking baggies on the BMC, inside foot out and the rear wheel locked. Don't let the curly bars fool you; this thing is just a hooligan road bike. — Mike Levy