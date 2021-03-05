Staff Rides: The N+1 Bikes of Pinkbike Editors

Mar 5, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

You’ve already seen some of the Pinkbike staff's mountain bikes, and the list isn’t too surprising given that we’re all into mountain biking. Most of us prefer bikes that excel on the descents but can still pedal, with some nice unusual shiny bits. Those bikes will take us where we want to go without holding us back on the descents or dragging us down too much on the climbs. Those bikes are fun.

But there are bikes in the other areas of our lives, too. Brian has his dadmobile and a sweet gravel bike. Sarah, Levy, Daniel, and Seb all have gravel bikes, too. Kazimer and I chose to show off our town bikes. Henry says he has a road bike, though I’m left to fill in the details with my imagination, and Jason has a truck, which also falls into the category of 'not a mountain bike,' I guess.

Let’s take a look.


Brian Park

Brian’s dadmobile is the winner of this round, with a kid carrier and all the literal bells and whistles on his Powerfly.

bigquotesMy dadmobile is a Trek Powerfly FS 9 Equipped. Our little guy loves cruising around with it. The core mountain bike audience wasn't too keen on this bike when it was launched, but to me the SUV category makes sense for eMTBs. It's like a Subaru Forester—not the ultimate off road machine, not the perfect commuter, but it'll move your kids around comfortably and handle most anything you throw at it. Honestly it's even pretty fun on Seymour once you get over the fear that someone might see you on a bike with a kickstand.Brian Park


Brian 3D printed those pedals himself.

Brian’s gravel bike is only a tiny bit less intriguing than the dadmobile. I love the dropper post solution.


bigquotesI got a gravel bike after I broke my humerus a few years back and wanted to get some winter miles in while I was recovering. It eventually turned into this thing. Niner RLT Steel, Stans carbon wheels, GRX drivetrain, etc. The SQlab mtb saddle got installed for zwifting but ended up staying on. I have it routed for a dropper (the left brifter pulls dropper cable), but only put the dropper on sometimes. Spurcycle bell, Apidura bags, Light & Motion headlight, King Iris cages and Garmin on an F3 Cycling mount... Hutchinson Touareg tires have been really good this winter, and I get along with the Pro gravel bar shape a lot. Oh and I stole Levy's nemesis SRM X-Power pedals to find out how much power I don't have.Brian Park

I agree with Brian here. SQlab saddles are the greatest.


Brian also wins for the best photos. The image quality and quantity in this article only deteriorates from here. Sorry.


Mike Levy


bigquotesMountain bikes will always be my first love, no doubt about that, but twenty-five years of pedaling has shown me that I need to be a versatile cyclist who can appreciate all sorts of machines, regardless of how curly their handlebar might be. Also, a string of annoying injuries over the last few seasons, as well as them being "work," means that sometimes I need to do anything but ride a mountain bike. And that's where Big Blue comes in.
I love that I can slip into the sausage suit and cover all the miles, that it turns tame trails into a great time, and that I can explore all sorts of places that I probably wouldn't bother with if I was on a mountain bike. And while many riders only see Lycra, intervals, and zero fun, there are many days when I'm rocking baggies on the BMC, inside foot out and the rear wheel locked. Don't let the curly bars fool you; this thing is just a hooligan road bike.Mike Levy


Mike Kazimer


bigquotesIt's a 1970-something Sentinel that I've had for almost 15 years. When I lived in Colorado it was set up as a brakeless fixie, complete with the requisite baby blue deep dish Velocity rims, but I switched it over to a coaster brake setup after moving to Washington. Turns out it's helpful to have at least one working brake when dealing with steep hills and rain.

The Sheldon Brown sticker on the seat tube might be my favorite part, and the fact that it barely requires any maintenance is also a nice trait.Mike Kazimer




That saddle is so, so blue. I wish I'd seen it when it had blue rims.

Daniel Sapp


bigquotesMy Specialized Sequoia is my go-to for gravel and light trail use. I enjoy getting out on longer adventures with it and taking it on trails that push the limits of what could be considered a good idea. With 42c tires, I've gotten it down most of the trails in the area although there are certainly times I've found myself on foot. I like that I can cover a lot of distance and have a totally different experience than on a more capable mountain bike, even though it's quite a bit more sketchy in some situations. I appreciate the difference in pace. Plus, the drop bars make descending flowy trails really fun.Daniel Sapp

Seb Stott


bigquotesThis is my insanely sensible Canyon Grail AL6.0. It's my gravel/road/commuting/touring/shopping bike. I don't see much point in riding rigid drop-bar bikes off road (in fact over anything rougher than a well-surfaced logging road it's pretty torturous), but the Grail's 40mm tubeless tyres give it far better comfort and safety when riding poorly-maintained British B-roads. I don't think there's much of a speed sacrifice when compared to a proper road bike either.Seb Stott

Sarah Moore


bigquotesI jumped on the gravel bike bandwagon since Levy and Brian (and every other cyclist I talked to) seemed to be having so much fun on them and replaced my road bike with a Salsa Warbird. Mostly, I just wanted a bike that I could put this sweet Rapha x Outdoor Voices bar bag on. I’ve gone on some casual carry-baked-goods-or-craft-beer-around rides on it a couple times and have some grand bike packing adventures planned, but to be honest most of the time I choose my mountain bike over the gravel bike when I’m heading out on a ride and the majority of the hours I’ve spent on the Warbird have been while it’s sitting on the trainer in my garage.Sarah Moore



Alicia Leggett


bigquotesThis is the least practical bike I own, and I love it for that reason. A friend gave it to me when another friend of ours gave him a different town bike. I gave away an old steel gravel bike of mine that day, too, so the free bike chain continued. The bars are about 100mm wide (give or take 400mm). If you knew how sketchy I feel riding it around with the narrow bars and perpetually-wrong gear, you'd be concerned to hear I ride mountain bikes.

This bike is not for shredding or for racing, but it does get me to farmers markets and friends’ houses. In a few hours, I’ll put my speedwing in the milk crate and ride it to the trailhead for my current favorite multi-sport routine. I’m comfortable leaving it places because I'll only be medium sad if it disappears. This goofy bike’s name is Hobbes.Alicia Leggett



I also have a gravel bike, but it’s dirty right now so I’m ashamed to show photos of it.


Henry Quinney

Henry didn’t send me a photo of his road bike, but he says he has one, so I'm including an interpretation of Henry's bike as I imagine it. His road bike, I imagine, has the perfect balance of sensibility and style. I also imagine it has disc brakes, a dropper post, and a 4000-lumen headlight. Why not? Henry can be his own sunlight. He didn't specify the material, so we can assume it's probably something new and mysterious that the rest of us haven't heard of yet.

It looks like the rear wheel is just a bit larger than the front. Is Henry pioneering the reverse mullet road bike? That just might be the new frontier of aerodynamics. You heard it here first.

bigquotesI have no good snaps of my roadie and it's currently sat in my parents house.Henry Quinney


Jason Lucas


Does anyone have a sticker maker? If so, feel free to make Jason some stickers that say “My other bike is a truck.”

bigquotesMy non-MTB is a truck.Jason Lucas


