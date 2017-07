Take a ride with the boys from Spokes Bike Shop, for a day riding the finest Staffordshire has to offer. A morning of dust followed by a thunderous downpour then left the trails super slick for the afternoon. Plenty of carnage and bails ensued along with multiple corners shredded and the odd wheel buckle thrown in there for good measure. Grab a brew, hit play and enjoy the good vibes beaming from what is such a good scene nestled just below the Peak District.



Track - Jurassic 5 - Doo Wop (The Influence)



Video/Words - Caldwell Visuals

Must Read This Week