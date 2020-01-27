Stages Cycling Announce New Shimano MTB Power Meters



Specifications:

Accuracy: +/- 1,5% accurate in all conditions

Housing: Low profile design, with a robust door interface. Tool-free battery replacement on the left arm and Phillips head screw access on the drive side

Weight: 35g (Stages Power LR) / 15g (Stages Power L) / 20g (Stages Power R)

Battery life: 175+ hours (Stages Power LR, via 2 coin cell: CR2032), 200+ hours (coin cell: CR2032) when used as a single-sided Stages Power L or Stages Power R meter

Power range (Watts): 0 - 2500

Cadence range (rpm): 20 - 220





Stages Cycling has announced their new Shimano-compatible range of power meters for MTB which will be available on Shimano XT and XTR cranks.As one of the largest manufacturers of power meters for cycling, Stages have built upon their existing models to offer accurate and reliable measurement of power for XT and XTR cranks, with options being available for dual-sided and drive side mounting.Pat Warner, Stages Cycling Vice President said: “Stages Power meters revolutionised the power measurement category when we launched seven years ago, and we continue to expand the range offered to provide riders options, no matter what bike they choose.”“These new models maintain our focus on innovation, accuracy, and reliability, drawing on our years of experience providing power to top MTB and adventure riders like 2020 Olympic hopeful Erin Huck the legendary Geoff Kabush. And with our Factory Install Programme in the US, riders can also choose to send their own XT, XTR, and GRX cranks in to add power to their rides right now.”Currently, prices range from $349/£349/€399 all the way up to $1199/£1099/€1199 if you want a dual-sided meter on XTR cranks. As well as offering complete cranksets, North American customers can also send in their XT and XTR cranksets to the factory and have a power meter added. Prices for this start at $299 for a single side or $549 for left and right fittings.Find out more here