Stages Cycling Lays Off Staff, Appears to Be Shut Down

Apr 24, 2024
by Outside Online  
Stages Cycling

Giant Manufacturing says Stages owed it $14 million for production.

https://www.bicycleretailer.com/industry-news/2024/04/24/stages-cycling-executives-join-giant-after-suit-and-apparent-shut-down

Posted In:
Industry News Outside Network


Author Info:
outsideonline avatar

Member since Aug 7, 2019
93 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Kona Bicycles' Parent Company Appoints New CFO, Intends to Sell Brand
64097 views
Pole Bicycles Has Filed for Bankruptcy
63903 views
Downhill Bikes of Sea Otter - Part 1
45273 views
Randoms Round 3: Dario's Treasures
43802 views
Brian's Randoms from Sea Otter 2024
43151 views
Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League: Get Your Team On The Line - Fort William is in 10 DAYS!
38808 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Araxá XC World Cup 2024
37941 views
Randoms Round 1 - Sea Otter 2024
37784 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022407
Mobile Version of Website