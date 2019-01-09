Stan Day Steps Down After 31 Years as CEO of SRAM

Stan Day, SRAM co-founder and a major shareholder, has decided to step down as CEO after 31 years of leadership - a wild ride that saw the Chicago based manufacture begin life with a single product - a molded-plastic twist-shifter for road bikes - then grow into a multinational corporation with over three thousand employees and become a major force in today's cycling industry.
SRAM has announced that Ken Lousberg had been appointed as his successor beginning January first this year, and Stan Day will remain as the Chairman of the Board. Day says the transition of leadership will be seamless, and that we shouldn't expect any big changes in the near future. Reportedly, SRAM is a privately owned corporation, with most of its shares owned by the Day family and the company founders, who's initials were used to create the now famous SRAM acronym.
|It’s been a thrilling ride. When we started we wanted to create and manufacture components that inspired cyclists. We began by making road Grip Shift that didn’t sell very well, and then a mountain bike Grip Shift that took the market by storm. From six people in a dusty factory to over 3,000 global team members offering leading drivetrain, brake, and suspension systems.
I am super pleased that Ken has joined the company. It is clear to me that he has the skillsets and experience base to help lead us to the next level. SRAM will continue to be a private company owned by the Day Family and the management team. It will continue to focus its innovation and business within the bike industry.—Stan Day
The announcement was made internally in October. Day and Lousberg met with employees at all of SRAM’s facilities to ensure a “firm hand-off of leadership,” Day said.
About the New CEO
Ken Lousberg graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and received his MBA from the University of Colorado. He has served in numerous senior executive roles. Before his move to SRAM Lousberg served as the president of Terex Cranes and Utilities, which represented over USD 2 billion in revenue and more than 5,000 employees.
|Stepping into the role of CEO is exciting. I feel honored to be asked to lead such a great team, in such a great industry. Stan and the leadership team have provided a great platform to continue SRAM’s arc of growth and we will continue to focus on our customer’s needs, leading product innovation, and maintaining our commitment to our global team and partners.—Ken Lousberg
Why step down after 31 years of success? Well that is the (multi) million dollar question which has yet to be officially answered. Under Day's leadership, SRAM achieved enviable growth and provided a model for international cycling businesses that demonstrated that a conglomeration approach to building a multinational manufacturing and marketing corporation could be run successfully as a unified work force with a sense of humanity
that reached beyond the bottom line. We've reached out to Stan, Ken, and others to understand what this means for the future of SRAM. More as we have it.
EDIT - Congratulations to Stan Day for his work. It can be hard for founders to walk away from their "baby". All sarcasm aside, SRAM has grown by leaps and bounds. 31 years is a long time
Good for him, built a strong company. Now if only they would bring the last generation, better, stronger, more reliable Code brakes back...cough cough new codes blow in comparison cough cough.
