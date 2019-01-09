Stan Day Steps Down After 31 Years as CEO of SRAM

It’s been a thrilling ride. When we started we wanted to create and manufacture components that inspired cyclists. We began by making road Grip Shift that didn’t sell very well, and then a mountain bike Grip Shift that took the market by storm. From six people in a dusty factory to over 3,000 global team members offering leading drivetrain, brake, and suspension systems.



I am super pleased that Ken has joined the company. It is clear to me that he has the skillsets and experience base to help lead us to the next level. SRAM will continue to be a private company owned by the Day Family and the management team. It will continue to focus its innovation and business within the bike industry. — Stan Day