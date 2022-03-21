close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

The Strange Story of How the 31.8-Millimeter Handlebar Came To Be

Mar 21, 2022
by Beta MTB  
https://www.betamtb.com/gear/standard-issue-rounding-down/

Posted In:
Beta MTB Standard Issue Handlebars Travis Engel


Must Read This Week
Dropper Post Used to Win One of Road Cycling’s Biggest Races
59739 views
Check Out: New Multi-Tools, Helmets, Jackets, & More
47948 views
Creative Drivetrain Parts, Locking Handlebars, & Storage Solutions - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
42161 views
Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting
39297 views
Mike Sinyard Steps Down as CEO of Specialized
38120 views
A Fully Silent Hub, a Futuristic Saddle, & More - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
36577 views
Downhill Tech Primer: What to Expect at the Lourdes DH World Cup
34523 views
Day 1 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
33043 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007649
Mobile Version of Website