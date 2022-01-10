close
Stan’s Announces Wheels With New M-Pulse Hubs

Jan 10, 2022
by Stans NoTubes  

PRESS RELEASE: Stan's

In a world filled with chaos, division, and uncertainty, Stan’s would like you to know we’ve made a really nice set of hubs. Seriously, we went all in on this. Designed and refined over the past two years, the new M-pulse hubs combine quality materials and construction with a smarter engagement system. These new hubs won’t solve the world’s biggest problems, but they will offer years of reliable engagement and less resistance than conventional pawl and ratchet style hubs.


What’s So Special About the New Hubs?

M-pulse rear hub showing magnetic paws.
In a word: magnets. Yes, we’re talking about the same things that power Iron Maiden’s amplifiers and let billionaires’ electric trucks tow around their rocket ships (which also use magnets). The heart of the M-pulse hub is a bombproof locking engagement system with six pawls equipped with Neodymium rare earth magnets. With 216 points of engagement, M-pulse hubs need only 1.66° of rotation to start putting power to the rear wheel. When engaged, multiple teeth on each pawl lock into a hardened steel ratchet ring while each pawl’s magnet ensures perfect alignment.

This not only lets M-pulse freehubs engage more reliably and consistently than traditional spring-based pawl designs, but also provides an even more important advantage: less friction and rotational resistance when not engaged. Less friction holding you back means more you going fast, and with less effort.

The M-pulse engagement system is based on the innovative Project 321 magnetic pawl design, and all freehub body shells, magnetic pawls, ratchet rings, spacers, and axles are manufactured at Project 321’s small-batch CNC shop in Bend, Oregon. Each M-pulse hub is then assembled entirely at Stan’s headquarters in Big Flats, New York. Machining the key M-pulse components in the U.S. and assembling the hubs ourselves in New York allows a higher degree of precision, attention to detail, and quality control.

M-pulse rear hub showing magnetic paws.

Why Are Magnets Better?

All hubs suffer from momentum-robbing drag as you coast, but when it comes to creating the most efficient and reliable ratchet system, pulling is better than pushing. Conventional mechanical pawl springs are constantly attempting to push the pawls into the ratchet ring. Those push springs are weakest when fully extended, as the teeth of the pawl engage with the teeth of the ratchet ring, but as you coast and the teeth of the pawl disengage and move down out of the teeth of the ratchet ring, push springs compress and exert even more pushing force. This creates significant drag and friction.
Rendering of M-pulse ratchet ring assembly.

Unlike these inefficient mechanical push spring systems, M-pulse hubs use the pull force of Neodymium magnets to reduce drag to the absolute minimum, while still being able to engage with reliable precision the instant you push on a pedal. Magnetic pull springs are at their strongest when the pawl is engaged and are weakest during coasting, the ideal scenario to reduce drag. Project 321’s patent pending placement of the powerful but small rare earth magnets let the pawls self-align quickly and consistently during engagement while creating a hub with almost no rotational resistance when coasting.

M-pulse rear hub.

The M-pulse hub's six magnetic pawls and hardened steel ratchet ring are also built to outlast conventional mechanical springs, which can fatigue, lose tension, and become misaligned over time. With better durability, stronger engagement, and less drag, the M-pulse design is a better way to build a hub.

More Than Just Smart

Because an innovative design is only as good as its materials and construction, each detail of the M-pulse hub has been engineered to systematically eliminate weaknesses found in traditional pawl and ratchet style hubs. The new M-pulse hub starts with the most simple and durable version of Project 321’s magnetic pawls, and features an all new freehub body and main seal design for outstanding protection from the elements. Every bearing on the M-pulse hub is shielded, meaning no bearing seal is directly exposed, for smooth rolling in all conditions and increased bearing life. The 17mm axles are made of 7075 aluminum and roll on long-lasting Enduro brand bearings that feature custom-tuned grease fills that reduce resistance. A double-row main freehub bearing was chosen after tests proved it to be more durable than two individual, separate bearings. Multiple teeth on each pawl provide a greater surface area to distribute load to improve engagement, and the angle of the pawls was optimized to distribute stress away from the rotating bearings for added durability under high torque.

Beyond the strength and speed of engagement, M-pulse hubs feature adjustable preload that decreases drag and resistance for less effort and more speed. Adjustable preload also prolongs bearing life by allowing the hub's bearing tension to be tuned with greater precision in contrast with most hubs that tension unevenly by relying solely on how much the bike’s axle has been tightened. A precision piece of equipment deserves the option of precise tuning, and the M-pulse hub's adjustable preload, available on both the front and the rear hub, delivers that level of tuning precision.

M-pulse front hub.

With their quality materials and construction, M-pulse hubs are backed by a 5-year warranty.

The Perfect Match for MK4 Asymmetric Rims

M-pulse hubs are available as complete wheelsets (MSRP starting at $965) laced to the MK4 asymmetric rims, including the 30mm wide Flow MK4, 28mm wide Arch MK4, and 25mm wide Crest MK4 that were all launched last summer. With flanges optimized to better balance spoke tension on each side of the rim, M-pulse hubs allow a single spoke length to be used for an entire matched MK4 wheelset. When it comes to ease of maintenance, nothing beats being able to use the same spoke length for every repair. All wheels continue to rely on traditional J-bend spokes, the most commonly available spokes that are easy to find, should you ever need a replacement.

M-pulse hubset. Note the preload adjuster on the front hub.

Real World Tested


A Crest MK4 wheelset featuring the new M-pulse hub was put through the wringer when it went out on a 303 mile, 30+ hour ride. Will Loevner, a name that's becoming synonymous with ultra endurance challenges, rode the Wilderness 101 lap, a 101 mile endurance race, three consecutive times. The loop features classic East Coast single track and proved to be no challenge for the new hubs.

bigquotesOverall I was amazed to not get a single flat tire during the 303 miles. I still can’t believe how well the Crest MK4 wheels held up over what must have been a million rocks by the end of the ride. -Will Loevner

Additional Information

All carbon CB7 and the Podium SRD series wheelsets will also roll on the new M-pulse hubs.

However, M-pulse hubs will not be available on the downhill and enduro-ready Flow EX3 and on the more affordable S2 series wheels. Both are built with the E-sync hubs introduced last June.

M-pulse hub options include Shimano Micro Spline, HG, or SRAM XDR freehubs, in 6-bolt or Centerlock brake style, and configurations to fit all popular through-axle widths.

All wheelsets equipped with M-pulse hubs are also part of the Stan's Connection Program. With each wheelset registration, we’ll donate $10 to support the local trail group or cycling-related charitable organization of your choice.

For more information, visit www.NoTubes.com.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Wheels Stans


  • 27 4
 You know those products that leave such a bad taste in your mouth that you'd never even consider them again, regardless of any updates? My list starts with Reverb and Stans hubs.
  • 2 3
 I feel you but you could try to give them a chance.
  • 2 3
 Yes, f*ck reverb. I’ve had good experiences with Stan’s wheels with Neo hubs though.
  • 5 0
 Reverb particularly. The AXS might be super sweet, but never again with Reverbs for me. I have never tried Stan's hubs
  • 4 0
 What about Reverb AXS? Seems like it's been performing well for everyone I know.

P321 hubs are phenomenal. I think Stan's got this collaboration right.
  • 1 1
 @bman33: I agree reverb still sucks they just won't let go of that terrible design
  • 16 1
 I think these hubs are going to create polar opposite opinions
  • 2 0
 I find myself strongly attracted by the creativity
  • 1 0
 @slimjimbikes: I disagree. They're repelling
  • 16 1
 f*cking magnets, how do they work??
  • 9 0
 Yeah, bitch! Magnets!
  • 4 0
 Seems the article was written by two different people The first three paragraphs were hilarious and well written but then it just settled into technical mumbo jumbo and marketing speak. But I read to the end to see if it got good again. Spoiler alert, it didn't. But they hosed me into reading the whole thing with the beginning. Though we now have an idea how new hubs are made from that photo of their mating ritual half way through the article
  • 5 0
 If they are anything like P321 hubs, you'll be in good shape. Can't say enough good things about them!
  • 5 0
 The greatest, strongest, most bestest hubs ever made. Also Not available on flow or dh wheels.
  • 1 0
 Except for the Flow MK4, in theory; they’re out of stock on their website.
  • 1 0
 this
  • 5 0
 Love my P321 hubs, this is awesome
  • 2 0
 @sb666 yeah, I love mine too! Love the smooth engagement and how quiet it is. I broke a hub axle just a few days before a road trip this past summer and they got a replacement sent out ASAP.
  • 5 0
 Might have to order a set on m-pulse...
  • 3 0
 Their pawls never gave me a problem so it's a bummer that's what they're updating.

It's the breaking axles and stripping ratchet rings that suck. Did those get updated?
  • 3 0
 I Have had one to test for 28 weeks, and still going strong. It has a very much like I9 sound and feel
  • 1 0
 Down with Stans. I’ve destroyed 3, never again. First thing I do when I get a new transition, switch over to DT Swiss hubs and wheels.
  • 1 0
 Are pawl springs unreliable? I would be surprised if hub brands didn't design their springs with a fatigue life longer than a bike frame.
  • 1 0
 Does anyone think that magnets are still as reliable as a spring I am curious to know how well they work with thick grease
  • 2 0
 I’d use Dumonde Tech freehub oil, stays slick much longer anyway and takes very little.
  • 2 0
 Why the need for a thick grease? Given the fact they will likely be a quiet hub, you would probably be best serves using a light grease.

P321 has both loud and quiet configurations, so no need to fuss too much trying to use thick grease that will bog the hub down. Just use super slippery Dumonde grease or oil as DiryMcLeod has noted.

Otherwise, the magnets in P321 have been perfectly reliable for the wheels I have built.
  • 1 0
 @dirtmcleod: agreed, and typically not supposed to use thick grease on free hubs (unless cup & cone), from my experience.
@healthy-not-sick-biker definitely do NOT use thick grease on magnetic pawled hubs. Will lead to a faceplant when you try and lay down some watts. Wink
  • 3 0
 I feel drawn to these.
  • 1 0
 Careful handling a chain back on your cassette, them magnets will wipe your smart phone.
  • 1 0
 Cool l guess.

