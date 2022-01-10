Stan’s Announces Wheels With New M-Pulse Hubs

All hubs suffer from momentum-robbing drag as you coast, but when it comes to creating the most efficient and reliable ratchet system, pulling is better than pushing. Conventional mechanical pawl springs are constantly attempting to push the pawls into the ratchet ring. Those push springs are weakest when fully extended, as the teeth of the pawl engage with the teeth of the ratchet ring, but as you coast and the teeth of the pawl disengage and move down out of the teeth of the ratchet ring, push springs compress and exert even more pushing force. This creates significant drag and friction.

