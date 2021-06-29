Stan's Introduces New MK4 and S2 Rims and Wheels

Jun 29, 2021
by Stans NoTubes  

New Wider, Asymmetric Rims and All-New Hubs
Almost 20 years after Stan Koziatek created his first tubeless-ready rims, Stan’s NoTubes is proud to introduce the new Crest, Arch, and Flow MK4 and S2 series aluminum rims and wheelsets. Full information is available here.

MK4 Rims and Wheelsets
Building upon their experience making asymmetric carbon rims that incorporate their patented Bead Socket Technology (BST), Stan’s developed the MK4s, their first asymmetric aluminum rims. The BST-Asymmetric design allows for an improved bracing angle and nearly equal spoke tension balance, while also maintaining the easy inflation and reliable airtight seal that have made Stan’s the leader in tubeless rim design. The new MK4 series rims are available in three updated widths. Each Crest, Arch, and Flow model has its own purpose-built, wider rim shape and spoke hole offset.


Stan's dedication to tubeless performance led to a total rethink of asymmetric rim design and resulted in wheels that are stronger overall than previous versions. In creating the new MK4s, Stan's addressed the issues that most traditional asymmetric wheel designs have, such as being more difficult to inflate, being more prone to air loss due to unequal bead retention, and being more likely to be dented by impacts. As a result, the new MK4 design gives balanced pressure along the drive and non-drive-side tire beads and consistent impact resistance on both sides of each rim.

Crest Arch Flow MK4 Rim Sections

Crest, Arch, and Flow MK4 rims are made of 6069 aluminum with a welded seam, have a reinforced spoke bed and walls, and feature a matte-blasted finish. MSRP in the U.S. is $129.00. MK4 rims include a three-year warranty with crash replacement support and are available now.

Crest Arch. Flow MK4 Rim Profiles

Built for gravel and cross country riding, Crest MK4 rims have an internal width of 25mm with a spoke hole offset of 1.5mm and are optimized for 40mm gravel tires up to 2.3” mountain tires. Offered in 20”, 24”, 26”, 27.5”, and 29” versions, the Crest MK4 rim weighs 374g for the 27.5” version and 399g for the 29” version.


Arch MK4 rims are the most versatile of all Stan’s rims and are ideal for a wide range of trail riding. They have an internal width of 28mm for 2.2-2.5” tires and an offset of 2.5mm. Available in 24”, 26”, 27.5”, and 29”, the 27.5” Arch MK4 rim weighs 451g, while the 29” version weighs 481g.


The legendary Flow rim has earned Downhill World Cup and Enduro World Series wins and is a favorite among gravity and trail riders everywhere. With emphasis on strength and durability, Flow MK4 rims have an internal width of 30mm for 2.3-2.6” tires. Available in 26”, 27.5”, and 29” versions, the Flow MK4 rim weighs 487g in 27.5” and 521g in 29”.

Thomas Vanderham on Vancouver s North Shore BC

MK4 complete wheelsets will be available in late 2021 and will feature an entirely new M-Pulse hub design that will be shared with all Stan’s high-performance aluminum and carbon wheels.


S2 Rims and Wheelsets
Like the MK4s, Stan’s S2 rims have also increased in width, but they are manufactured with 6061 aluminum using a durable sleeved joint and stainless steel rim eyelets, and they rely on Stan’s proven conventional symmetrical Bead Socket Technology for easy inflation. S2 rims come in the same widths and are for the same recommended tire sizes as the MK4 rims.


The Crest S2’s 25mm internal width is ideal for gravel tires from 40mm up to 2.3” mountain bike tires. The internal width of the Arch S2 is 28mm, and it is optimized for 2.2 to 2.5” tires. Flow S2 rims have an internal width of 30mm, ideal for 2.3 to 2.6” tires.


Well suited for eBikes, S2 wheels are built with Stan’s all new E-sync hubs to handle additional weight and drivetrain stress; they have a 47% increase in max torque load capacity over Stan’s previous Neo hubs. The new E-sync hub has reinforced pawls that distribute stress away from bearings, chromoly axles, and Enduro brand bearings, including a double row bearing in the freehub to maximize durability.


E-sync hubs provide fast 8.18º engagement, with all pawls engaging simultaneously to ensure reliable engagement under high loads. E-sync’s endcaps and freehubs are backward-compatible with Stan’s previous Neo hubs.

Crest Arch and Flow S2 Rim Sections

S2 rims are being spec'd on select complete bicycles, and S2 complete wheelsets will be available from independent bike shops and online stores in August. They will have an MSRP in the U.S. of $595.00 and include a three-year warranty on E-sync hubs, and a two-year warranty on S2 rims.

Crest Arch Flow S2 Rim Profiles

More information is available here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Wheels Stans


Must Read This Week
Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 1
79981 views
First Ride: 2022 Norco Range - High Pivot Goodness
70103 views
Video: Spectator Causes Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France
62554 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2
62155 views
Update: Amaury Pierron Airlifted from French Cup DH Race
61978 views
Round-Up: 21 Of the Best Mountain Bike Helmets for 2021
43859 views
Bike Check: Keegan Wright's High Pivot Devinci Prototype
42306 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Makes History at the Second Stage of the Tour De France
40344 views

39 Comments

  • 23 5
 Anyone else agrees that they need to make a better hub go with it?
  • 11 0
 Pulled from the article: "The new E-sync hub has reinforced pawls that distribute stress away from bearings, chromoly axles, and Enduro brand bearings, including a double row bearing in the freehub to maximize durability." and "E-sync hubs provide fast 8.18º engagement, with all pawls engaging simultaneously to ensure reliable engagement under high loads. E-sync’s endcaps and freehubs are backward-compatible with Stan’s previous Neo hubs."
  • 2 0
 "MK4 complete wheelsets will be available in late 2021 and will feature an entirely new M-Pulse hub design that will be shared with all Stan’s high-performance aluminum and carbon wheels."
  • 12 4
 @geronimok: Fast 8.18° Engagement? That is NOT fast...
  • 4 1
 You can just buy the rims and lace them with the hubs you want. I have had the Arch MK4 wheelset. Great wheelset. The Neo hubs were pretty good, but I do prefer other companies hubs.
  • 2 0
 Worst hubs I've ever tried. Rims were just OK but didn't last that long either....
  • 6 0
 @noakeabean: it works out to 44POE. Same as Hope Pro 4s. Not crazy fast for sure, but definitely fast enough for anything but trials and faster than all the OEM options that are typically 18-24 POE and even some high-end hubs like DT Swiss.
  • 2 1
 @big-red: Yeah true. Still wouldn't advertise it as FAST ENGAGEMENT 8°!
  • 1 0
 My friends rear hub that just exploded after 10 uses says yes.
  • 1 0
 @big-red:
  • 10 0
 Good. But I will stay with DT Swiss and Newmen.
  • 11 1
 Just job out your hubs to Hope and be done with it.
  • 8 0
 Stans rims on hope hubs seem like the best setup in this price range by far
  • 11 2
 And are they going to make a hub that doesn’t blow up after two months?
  • 6 0
 I haven’t had any problems with my Neo hubs. Of course I have swapped out the aluminum rear axle for a steel one.
  • 8 4
 I wonder if these will crack at every spoke nipple like every MK3 and EX3 Flow I've ever used. Never Again.
  • 4 2
 This comment made me go look at the spoke nipple holes on my MK3. Found some cracks! How long until my wheel explodes?
  • 5 0
 Genuinely curious. Are you using a tension meter when you are building them? I've built piles of wheels on their rims and never seen any of them crack at the nipples as long as they are built with in the specs Stans gives for them.
  • 4 0
 @toddball: I have been riding for 2 years since I discovered a series of small cracks on my Arch MK3.
  • 3 0
 @lyfcycles: Same here. Have built many, with very even tension, usually a little below Stan's recommend max tension because I have noticed the MK3 spoke bed doesn't react as favorably when taken right to max. My own observation, YMMV. Have yet to see a crack in any of my own builds. I quite like the MK3 hoops.
  • 2 0
 @lyfcycles: I second this. I've built numerous wheels with Stans and have never had an issue. Maybe people are checking tension with the tire inflated..?
  • 3 0
 @lyfcycles: Agreed - I also have never had an issue. As you clearly know, a number of Stan's rims now have a spec for max tension at or north of 125 KgF (which is beyond the DT Swiss threshold, for those commenters who will, fairly so, bring DT's benchmark products into this conversation). Numbers aside, I agree that the modern Stan's rims are strong and will last if properly assembled. When rims crack at the spoke beds - certainly not always, but often - failing to use washers in the build or using straight-gauge spokes are the likely long-term culprits. Straight-gauge spokes take needed "suspension" forces away from the rim (and hub) material, expediting fatigue on the hoops as well as shortening the usable lifespan of the spokes themselves. And washers obviously spread loads better at the spoke holes, reducing the concentration of those large pulling forces on these critical flashpoints in the structure. (In doing away with eyelets on many of their rims, DT now supplies washers with their premium items - which is always welcomed and a smart practice that more companies should emulate.) Mix the build elements described here with really low tire pressures on non-gravity tire casings in a rugged MTB context and any rim is much more likely to fail, whether alloy or carbon. That Stan's rims are "soft" for tensioning purposes is an MTB canard that has now been superseded by better iterations of their product lines. These are quality hoops and have been for several years.
  • 3 0
 @thehighwheeler: Most people are most likely on machine built wheels and don't know the difference.
  • 2 0
 2 words: Nipple Washers
  • 1 0
 Just checking in with some cracks on the eyelets of my Mk3 rims. Now running Newmen, and no such issues... Yet. I have yet to ride a rear rim for longer than a season (big and clumsy).
  • 1 0
 This is the 3rd or 4th "all-new" hub from them. Every generation prior was just average at best, hopes aren't high that these will be any different.
  • 2 0
 Those are quite light rims, i wonder how they hold up
  • 3 1
 Will these be made out of dehydrated cheese as well?
  • 2 0
 Thanks for making them in 26"
  • 1 0
 Gonna come in handy for those NASCAR bike races going on everywhere.
  • 1 0
 Mountain bike velodrome?
  • 2 1
 What is the benefit of asymmetric wheels?
  • 4 1
 Read the article?
  • 2 0
 By having the rim asymmetric it allows the drive/non drive side spoke angle to be the same, or at least closer to the same. The spoke angle being equal means symmetric spoke tension thus better lateral stiffness, well symmetric lateral stiffness.
  • 4 4
 28mm internal?? That is utterly unrideable, a liability if you ask me. People may die.
  • 1 0
 Nice to see that the graphics seem more subtle.
  • 1 0
 Sorry, never again Stan...
  • 1 3
 How long they last until cracking?
  • 2 1
 Just don’t look at them too long

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009693
Mobile Version of Website