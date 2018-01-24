PRESS RELEASES

Stan’s NoTubes Introduces Crest CB7 and Arch CB7 Rims and Wheelsets

Jan 24, 2018
by Stans NoTubes  
PRESS RELEASE: Stan's NoTubes


Stan s NoTubes image
STAN'S CB7
Stan's NoTubes introduces new carbon
Crest CB7 & Arch CB7 Rims & Wheelsets

Stan’s NoTubes is proud to introduce the new Crest CB7 and Arch CB7 carbon rims. Building on the success of the Valor, Bravo and Podium SRD wheelsets, Stan’s new CB7 carbon rims offer 10mm of radial compliance to absorb impacts, damp vibration and roll faster. The Crest CB7 and Arch CB7 are available as individual rims or as part of complete wheelsets. Crest CB7 and Arch CB7 rims and wheelsets will be available in February. CB7 rims and wheelsets will be available from dealers, distributors and directly from Stan’s NoTubes.

Arch CB7
Stan s NoTubes image
Designed for trail riding, the new Arch CB7 has an interior width of 26mm, making it perfect for today’s trail tires. The new carbon Arch CB7 shares the basic RiACT construction and internal dimensions of the Bravo, but the shape and wall-thicknesses have changed. Take a close look at the original Bravo, and you'll see it tapered slightly inward toward the top (so the widest part of the Bravo was about mid-way down the side of the rim). The Arch CB7 doesn't do that. To create a stronger overall rim, the Arch CB7 takes that widest area halfway down the side of the rim and carries it all the way up to the top of the rim. So sidewall thickness increases, which means more strength, but also even less chance of tire pinch flats. Wall thickness has also been increased slightly throughout.

• Use: Trail, All-Mountain and Enduro Racing
• Internal Rim Width: 26 mm
• Optimal Tire Sizes: 2.25” to 2.50”
• Hubs: Stan’s Neo with Durasync 28-hole Front, 28-hole Rear
• Spokes/Nipples: Sapim Race Black 2.0/1.8/2.0mm, Sapim Secure Lock Alloy Black
• Wheel Weights and Sizes: 1720g (27.5”) / 1794g (29”)
• MSRP: Wheelsets - US$1,399, Rim - US$600

Arch CB7 Rims and Wheelsets

by StansNoTubes
Views: 653    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Crest CB7
Stan s NoTubes image
At 325g, the Crest CB7 is among the lightest rims available for cross country racing. Its 23mm internal width makes it ideal for today’s wider cross country tires without adding unnecessary weight. How's it different from the racing-specific Podium SRD we just released? We were able to purpose-build the Podium SRD specifically for one hub/lacing and pull out all the stops, weight-wise, whereas the Crest CB7 had to be built with thicker walls to be a bit more versatile, both from a "lace it to whatever hub you want" standpoint, and also because Crest riders are often riding their XC bikes on a pretty wide variety of trails. Can you still race the Crest CB7s? Absolutely. Built with your choice of hubs and Stan's tubeless rim shape and RiACT carbon, the Crest CB7 is fast as hell.
• Use: Cross Country Racing
• Internal Rim Width: 23.0 mm
• Optimal Tire Sizes: 2.00” to 2.25”
• Hubs: Stan’s Neo with Durasync 28-hole Front, 28-hole Rear
• Spokes/Nipples: Sapim Force Black 2.0/1.7/1.8mm, Sapim Secure Lock Alloy Black
• Wheel Weights and Sizes: 1,452g (29”)
• MSRP: Wheelsets - US$1,399, Rim - US$600

Crest CB7 Rims and Wheelsets

by StansNoTubes
Views: 442    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


RiACT Design

The real competitive advantage of the Crest CB7s and Arch CB7s comes from their special RiACT lay-up and rim shape. As the first company to design laterally stiff but radially compliant carbon rims, Stan’s NoTubes understands the performance advantages of a properly engineered carbon rim. Both new rims are created using a high impact resistant nano-elastomer resin for greater overall rim strength and can deflect up to 10mm radially to soak up speed-robbing impacts, all while being laterally stiffer than aluminum rims. Thanks to impact absorbing RiACT technology, both the Crest CB7s and Arch CB7s roll easier and with less resistance. Their design virtually eliminates tire pinch flats.

Stan s NoTubes image


Bead Socket Technology

Like all Stan’s rims, the Bead Socket Technology (BST) of the Crest CB7 and Arch CB7 set the standard for easy tubeless setup and reliability. The patented shape of BST rims not only allows tires to make airtight seals more quickly and easily, but it maintains that seal more securely, even at lower pressures. The low-profile design of BST rims also means less weight, stronger sidewalls and a more effective tire shape.

Stan s NoTubes image


Smart Build and Custom Options

Crest CB7 and Arch CB7 rims will be available in 28-hole and 32-hole configurations. Both will be available in several stock 28-hole wheel builds, as well as custom configurations in seven different colors, 28 or 32-hole lacing, and hubs to fit nearly every axle spacing. Additional options include Centerlock or 6-bolt disc mounts, and Shimano, SRAM XD, or OneUp freehubs. Each stock wheelset is laced with Sapim Force j-bend spokes in lengths and diameters readily available at most shops. They are also built using Sapim’s Secure Lock mechanically locking alloy nipples for trouble-free riding.

Stan s NoTubes image


The latest generation of Neo hubs include a Durasync six-pawl freehub with fast 10-degree engagement and triple freehub bearings to better distribute axle load. The 100% CNC-machined hub shell and smoother-rolling centerless ground axle ensure long life and reliable performance.

Stan’s Custom Wheelbuilder can be found at: https://www.notubes.com/custom-wheelset


Warranty and Crash Replacement

Crest CB7 and Arch CB7 rims and wheelsets are automatically covered under Stan’s two-year carbon warranty program. Owners who register their wheelsets get five years of warranty coverage. All registered rims and wheelsets are also covered by Stan’s lifetime crash replacement.

Must Read This Week
20 Bikes - Core Bike Show 2018
67422 views
Tech Randoms - Core Bike Show 2018
51505 views
Raked & Rated - 6 MTB Trail Sculpters
47733 views
Transition Releases New Carbon Smuggler – Video
44849 views
Pinkbike Poll: Does the Current Method of Mountain Bike Classification Make Sense?
41928 views
Tech Randoms 2 - Core Bike Show 2018
40550 views
Jeff Steber Returns as Intense CEO [Updated]
39552 views
Giant Factory Off-Road Team Partners with DVO Suspension for 2018 Race Season
37358 views

62 Comments

  • + 103
 Yo dawg, I heard you like to react, so we put Stans rims on your Polygon so you can RiACT while you R3ACT.
  • + 4
 This comment is historical.
  • + 2
 oh @dkidd
  • - 1
 I think your over reacting to all this new fangled technology...
  • + 4
 #commentgold
  • + 6
 Guessing you're riding that with a RE:aktiv shock. Good call.
  • + 2
 @zsandstrom: Ahhh you beat me to it
  • + 7
 10mm of radial compliance? It must have been cbd not cb7. Or rather THC. Maaan my bike was floating all over the place the spokes were stretching then I hit that gaaap and It felt like I flew all the way to Catalina island aand as I landed the hubs touched the ground, the axles were skimming on the tips of the grass. Everything was awesome
  • + 1
 My first time in Sweden I learned that one Swedish mile is 10km. Not sure about 10 Swedish mms but imagine yourself back in Poland and think what 10mm was like back then... Yes indeed with all the flex in tires, frame, suspension, handlebar, grip, shoe sole, 10mm (Polish) of rim flex just doesn't matter.
  • + 1
 @vinay: if rim flexes 10mm towards the hub, and doesn’t change it’s circumference (unless carbon magic does that too) it means the radial displacement has to go somewhere...

Ok, so you as a Swiss engineer, how long can a DT Swiss spoke be elongaget before it breakes off? Ok too far, how long can a DT Swiss spoke be elongaget before it reaches it’s elastic limit? How much force has to be applied to a DT Competition for it to happen and how much higher is that force from the force that will rip the spoke head off at the J-bend... or rip the spoke nipple off. That’s a simple thought process.

Now Waki assumption aside of radial compliance of a bicycle wheel one can read about in at least 2 places, where actual engineers say such thing virtually doesn’t exist in a bicycle wheel, it’s a fraction of a milimeter... if rim were to diplace 10mm radially it means that spokes on the opposite side would stretch by at least 5mm and spokes between 90degree angle and the hit zone would stretch by at least 7mm.

Thank you that’s all I wanted to say
  • + 6
 "Crest CB7 and Arch CB7 rims and wheelsets are automatically covered under Stan’s two-year carbon warranty program. Owners who register their wheelsets get five years of warranty coverage. All registered rims and wheelsets are also covered by Stan’s lifetime crash replacement. "

Uhhh, so are they covered for two years, five years, or for life?
  • + 17
 For the life of the two year program five years ago... duh!
  • + 7
 Crash replacement isn't the same as warranty.
  • + 1
 It sounds to me like the wheels have a two-year warranty if you don't register them, five years if you do register them. And crash-replacement means a discount on a replacement sset. I recently crushed my WTB i31 carbon wheel and while it's not covered under warranty I am still getting a brand-new carbon wheel for around $50 + shippping
  • + 3
 "Uhhh, so are they covered for two years, five years, or for life?" Yes.
  • + 1
 @BenPea: Two or five for proper warranty depending on whether or not you register them (simple online process) and crash replacement is different
  • + 2
 @YoungGun13: Correct, hence my yes. Short answers today, keyboard tired.
  • + 7
 So the weight differences are negligible and they're adding compliance so they aren't too stiff.....right, so why not just get aluminum at that point?
  • + 1
 It's the plane of the stiffness, yabo.
  • + 1
 for lateral and radial stiffness.
  • + 1
 Was thinking the same thing. According to their website the carbon Arch's weigh more than the aluminum ones...
  • + 5
 I see marketing is working.
  • + 2
 @Klainmeister:
Carbon isn’t just about the weight. Carbon rims will be stiffer than aluminium (which has pros and cons, hence Stans engineering them with some compliance). Also the strength to weight ratio of carbon is totally different. You can have a 400g rim made of aluminum, and another 400g rim from carbon. Guess which one will be stronger? The carbon.
  • + 1
 @enilson: Ya, but the carbon ones cost more. Wink
  • + 3
 @adrennan: yeah right... apart from the fact that even soft rims rims don’t flex vertically more than tenths of a milimeter as soon as they are laced to the hubs and tensioned. So the only compliance one feels is due to the side flex and twisting. Crest cbd7 makes perfect sense because such light alu rim is flexy and weak. Arch mhmh. Maybe if you are a ‘power lifter’ on a 29er.
  • + 3
 @brycepiwek: yes and they come in two states perfectly straight with no dents and... cracked. Like ones I have at the attic
  • + 2
 @vikb: The funny thing about carbon pricing is that it's total bullsh*t. It costs the companies a little bit more to get the tools for constructing the rims but then the actual production of each wheel is cheaper so by now carbon rims should cost as much or less than aluminum if mark-up is consistent

Obviously something hand-made is a bit of an exception because, you know, hand-made
  • + 5
 I feel like Stan’s is pushing narrower rims to try and keep the weight down, at the expense of tire profiles. All mountain and enduro rims have stabilized at about 30mm and new tires are being being designed around that size. I also wonder if Stans has gone to a normal BSD so tires from WTB work. Good products, but I think the oversized BSD has outlived its purpose.
  • + 1
 I've got the flow mk3's and wtb rubber front and rear. Couldn't have been easier to set up. Low rim height so tyres are easy to mount and they went up with a track pump as if it was a tube. Incredibly impressed.
  • + 1
 @rchez08: true but flows are 29mm internal so are about where they should be! I love my set but they are a different model with more weight than the arch
  • + 1
 @adamsemmens: this was in response to @carym regarding the BSD, but yeah the arches and the flows are two different beasts. Went with flows on the hardtail as I just wanted it to be reliable!
  • + 3
 If anybody is looking for a sweet set of rims try out lightbicycle. They are a chinese company, but I worked in a bike shop for the last few years and we ordered these quite often for customers simply because nobody could break them. We bought oe rim to break in the shop to look at the build quality and it looked significantly better than most north-american companies can do, Enve included...
  • + 2
 Radially compliant up to 10mm on a shallow rim = better get that spoke length just right or it's going right through the rim tape and stans will be oozing out the spoke hole. I get mine perfect every time, but my friend had this problem.
  • + 2
 Yeah maybe when it is not laced to the hub. I believe your friend had an issue with broken spoke/ nipple. Even a carbon rim maker Nox, states it as bullcrap.

www.noxcomposites.com/wheel_building
  • + 1
 Even for an XC build I would still rather run Flow MK3 on Hope Pro 4, and eat the 146 gram weight penalty to cut the cost in half. 98 of those grams could be saved by running aluminum Arch rims without costing a dollar more, but I would rather have the beefier rim.
  • + 5
 Your version of "XC build" is clearly very different to mine. The joy of having choice is that you can choose to put Flows on your XC bike and I can choose to build Crest CB7 on 240s and enjoy a stiff and super light wheelset.
  • + 1
 Yeah- I'm 150lbs and tried out the Arch Mk3 on a Tallboy3. Result? Rear rim with lots of dents within 1 month. I live in a rocky area, but I keep my tires inflated and don't hit stuff THAT hard. Switched to the Flow MK3 and it was a world of improvement. The wheels feel stiffer and more precise, and I notice the extra traction- well worth the slight weight penalty. I built both wheels to the same spoke tension. I am willing to bet the carbon Arch Rims feel a lot stiffer laterally than the 455g alloy model.

Not that the super-light rims don't have their place... I think the target audience will know who they are Big Grin
  • + 1
 i have this exact setup with maxxis all-mountain tires on my xc bike lmao
  • + 1
 @mj46: If I raced I would feel the same way, but my xc bike just gets used for long fun rides, and at 230 lbs xc rims don't like me very much.
  • + 1
 @vaedwards: dents on arch and not in flow? That’s magic considering that both rims have identical bead walls and section, they differ only in width.
  • + 1
 @mj46: It is not about weight but about According to Stans the Flow rims are for tires 2.35" and over. On the front wheel I pretty much always do that. I the rear I may sometimes run something more narrow (like 2.2") if I need more clearance if it is muddy. The Arch allows you to ride with a wider variety of tires that are available for XC riding. The XC tires I can find (in 26") usually aren't wider than 2.4" so with the Flow rim choice would be limited.
  • + 2
 "Lateral stiffness and radial compliance" is the new buzz for all carbon wheels. Every company says that now, but I bet Stan's got this right. Looking forward to a review of the Arch CB 7.
  • + 9
 Enve won't say that about their previous wheels because they "don't owe anyone any apologies."
  • + 0
 @garrettstories See also R3ACT Suspension - RiACT Design...
  • + 3
 Says the guy running NOX rims ^^^ But I agree- they don't tend to rush products to market. I'm running their Flow MK3 (29) and I'm really happy with the balance between stiffness vs. compliance.
  • + 3
 @vaedwards: stalker!
  • + 3
 Yeah, so those hubs. You will need to replace them. Had a pair of 3.30hd and Neos and both (rear) hubs were garbage. But Stan you do make good rims.
  • + 0
 I have some I9 Enduros from 2015 that are also 26 mm wide. I have done much experimentation and have noticed that 2.3" Maxxis tires are great with 26 mm width but the "wide trail" 2.4 and 2.5" tires change the profile and slow me way down. I have another set of wheels that are 30mm wide and 2.4 and 2.5 are great on those. Similarly, putting 2.3" tires on the 30mm wheels was also a disaster - it squared up the profile too much and it sucked for for cornering.

Not sure what my point is other than I used to think when dealing with a few mm changes it would not be noticeable but it strongly affected my speed (confidence) on trails where you need to lean into turns hard to stay on the gas and I'm a little suspect of 26mm being the optimum width for "today's trail tires"
  • + 2
 For xc/trail tires I think 26 mm is a pretty great width. They work very well from about 2.2-2.35 inch tires, and I don't really notice any issues even running 2.5 Minions (not WT) on a 25.5 mm wide Flow EX.
  • + 3
 Sounds like stuff that is completely in your head.
  • + 4
 Anyone remember when we rode everything on 717s and 719s on 2.3 tyres
  • + 2
 Feels like an ad for Stan's... Full of marketing BS.
  • + 1
 Maybe that's because it's a press release from Stan's,and not a review.
  • + 1
 "with fast 10-degree engagement"....ummm, that's not not exactly fast. Maybe it was in 1990 but not now.
  • + 1
 Stiff, wide, long. Choose 2 out of 3....
  • + 1
 Mines all 3 bud
  • + 0
 Sorry, 26mm internal isn't wide enough for me.
  • + 14
 That's what she said.
  • + 3
 @Thustlewhumber: no actually, that's what he said.
  • + 0
 325 gram rim!
only good for xc
600$
backed by a two year warranty.
  • - 1
 so the carbon arch are heavier and 10x the price of the alu version lol
  • - 2
 Hey Pinkbike, any plan for a GT Force review?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.052086
Mobile Version of Website