Stan’s NoTubes Introduces Crest CB7 and Arch CB7 Rims and Wheelsets

Stan's NoTubes is proud to introduce the new Crest CB7 and Arch CB7 carbon rims. Building on the success of the Valor, Bravo and Podium SRD wheelsets, Stan's new CB7 carbon rims offer 10mm of radial compliance to absorb impacts, damp vibration and roll faster. The Crest CB7 and Arch CB7 are available as individual rims or as part of complete wheelsets. Crest CB7 and Arch CB7 rims and wheelsets will be available in February. CB7 rims and wheelsets will be available from dealers, distributors and directly from Stan's NoTubes.



Arch CB7

Designed for trail riding, the new Arch CB7 has an interior width of 26mm, making it perfect for today's trail tires. The new carbon Arch CB7 shares the basic RiACT construction and internal dimensions of the Bravo, but the shape and wall-thicknesses have changed. Take a close look at the original Bravo, and you'll see it tapered slightly inward toward the top (so the widest part of the Bravo was about mid-way down the side of the rim). The Arch CB7 doesn't do that. To create a stronger overall rim, the Arch CB7 takes that widest area halfway down the side of the rim and carries it all the way up to the top of the rim. So sidewall thickness increases, which means more strength, but also even less chance of tire pinch flats. Wall thickness has also been increased slightly throughout.



• Use: Trail, All-Mountain and Enduro Racing

• Internal Rim Width: 26 mm

• Optimal Tire Sizes: 2.25” to 2.50”

• Hubs: Stan’s Neo with Durasync 28-hole Front, 28-hole Rear

• Spokes/Nipples: Sapim Race Black 2.0/1.8/2.0mm, Sapim Secure Lock Alloy Black

• Wheel Weights and Sizes: 1720g (27.5”) / 1794g (29”)

• MSRP: Wheelsets - US$1,399, Rim - US$600











Crest CB7

At 325g, the Crest CB7 is among the lightest rims available for cross country racing. Its 23mm internal width makes it ideal for today’s wider cross country tires without adding unnecessary weight. How's it different from the racing-specific Podium SRD we just released? We were able to purpose-build the Podium SRD specifically for one hub/lacing and pull out all the stops, weight-wise, whereas the Crest CB7 had to be built with thicker walls to be a bit more versatile, both from a "lace it to whatever hub you want" standpoint, and also because Crest riders are often riding their XC bikes on a pretty wide variety of trails. Can you still race the Crest CB7s? Absolutely. Built with your choice of hubs and Stan's tubeless rim shape and RiACT carbon, the Crest CB7 is fast as hell.

• Use: Cross Country Racing

• Internal Rim Width: 23.0 mm

• Optimal Tire Sizes: 2.00” to 2.25”

• Hubs: Stan’s Neo with Durasync 28-hole Front, 28-hole Rear

• Spokes/Nipples: Sapim Force Black 2.0/1.7/1.8mm, Sapim Secure Lock Alloy Black

• Wheel Weights and Sizes: 1,452g (29”)

• MSRP: Wheelsets - US$1,399, Rim - US$600











RiACT Design



The real competitive advantage of the Crest CB7s and Arch CB7s comes from their special RiACT lay-up and rim shape. As the first company to design laterally stiff but radially compliant carbon rims, Stan's NoTubes understands the performance advantages of a properly engineered carbon rim. Both new rims are created using a high impact resistant nano-elastomer resin for greater overall rim strength and can deflect up to 10mm radially to soak up speed-robbing impacts, all while being laterally stiffer than aluminum rims. Thanks to impact absorbing RiACT technology, both the Crest CB7s and Arch CB7s roll easier and with less resistance. Their design virtually eliminates tire pinch flats.









Bead Socket Technology



Like all Stan's rims, the Bead Socket Technology (BST) of the Crest CB7 and Arch CB7 set the standard for easy tubeless setup and reliability. The patented shape of BST rims not only allows tires to make airtight seals more quickly and easily, but it maintains that seal more securely, even at lower pressures. The low-profile design of BST rims also means less weight, stronger sidewalls and a more effective tire shape.









Smart Build and Custom Options



Crest CB7 and Arch CB7 rims will be available in 28-hole and 32-hole configurations. Both will be available in several stock 28-hole wheel builds, as well as custom configurations in seven different colors, 28 or 32-hole lacing, and hubs to fit nearly every axle spacing. Additional options include Centerlock or 6-bolt disc mounts, and Shimano, SRAM XD, or OneUp freehubs. Each stock wheelset is laced with Sapim Force j-bend spokes in lengths and diameters readily available at most shops. They are also built using Sapim's Secure Lock mechanically locking alloy nipples for trouble-free riding.




