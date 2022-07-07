Stan's NoTubes Sold to an Investment Company as Founders Retire

Jul 7, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Stans Arch MK3

Stan's NoTubes has been sold to an investment company after the founders Stan and Cindy Koziatek retire.

Stan and Cindy Koziatek have owned and run the company for 21 years, but this week it has been announced that North Carolina-based investment company Zabel Companies LLC has bought the brand. The current president and CEO, Mike Bush, will be continuing with the company following the sale. Stan's NoTubes marks the first sports-based acquisition for Zabel Companies.

bigquotesWe feel incredibly fortunate to have found Zabel Companies after a diligent search for the right fit.

Their emphasis on sustainable, long-term growth, building a strong brand, and preserving company staff and culture are values Stan, Cindy, and I have long shared. Zabel's expertise and experience building businesses for long-term, sustained growth are a perfect fit for the continued growth of Stan's.

I'm incredibly happy that Stan and Cindy were able to exit the business on their terms and they leave behind an amazing team to continue their legacy. That team includes not just our outstanding employees, but our incredible distributors, dealers, OEM partners, our talented athletes, and most of all, our dedicated customers. We are so grateful for the support that has allowed us to grow the brand, celebrate so many athletic achievements, and save countless rides over the past twenty-plus years. We are also more excited than ever about the future as we start this new chapter together with Zabel Mike Bush, President and CEO of Stan's NoTubes

bigquotesStan and Cindy created a category, built a market leader, and have the preeminent brand in the industry; most importantly they surrounded themselves with great people and a strong leader in Mike Bush.

We look forward to preserving Stan's and Cindy's legacy and what has made the business successful to date as we partner with and provide support to Mike and the Stan's team to continue building and growing this great business. Rich Jones, a partner with The Zabel Companies


Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Stans


Must Read This Week
Tree Branch Pierces Isabeau Courdurier's Foot at EWS-E Valberg
64977 views
Kaitlin Armstrong Captured in Costa Rica & Will Face First-Degree Murder Charges for Moriah Wilson's Death
51757 views
Review: Cotic RocketMAX Gen4 - Stealthy, Steel, and Simple
47786 views
The UCI Expands Controls for Mechanical Doping at Tour de France
46120 views
Commencal Releases Clash Park Edition
36253 views
Understanding the UCI's New Policies for Transgender Athletes
35926 views
Must Watch: One of the World's Best FPV Drone Pilots Chases Remy Metailler
30774 views
First Ride: Whyte E-160 RSX 29er
29320 views

13 Comments

  • 17 2
 Nothing spells oncoming correction and/or recession more clearly like a whole bunch of insiders selling out of their companies in a hurry.
  • 2 0
 They all wanna make some money with their huge growth rates during the pandemic before the shit hits the fan again
  • 1 0
 They sold at peak bike. It has already begun with the graphics cards. I hope MTBs will follow soon.
  • 6 0
 Wish Stan and Cindy a happy retirement, they've earned it. Always ready to sponsor an event and were instrumental in making Windham happen. Stan was also a hoot to talk to, knew a lot about a lot. All the best.
  • 7 0
 But your picture on my wall It reminds me, that it's not so bad It's not so bad
  • 7 0
 But can they make the hubs not blow up?
  • 4 0
 Well damnit! We had a good run boys, pack it up, it's time to go home. RIP Stans!
  • 4 0
 "Zabel Companies LLC's NoTubes" doesn't quite have the same ring to it.
  • 1 0
 Stans has been good to me, my family, my racing. Always supported me. Much success forward to all those that carry the torch
  • 1 0
 Is that why they haven't restocked anything for the past year? New owners new prices?
  • 1 0
 Did they negotiate to get an inflated price?
  • 2 1
 Ah, the American dream
  • 2 0
 Hell ya baby......put everything you have on the line, grind and earn a big pay day if you're not a dip shit.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007732
Mobile Version of Website