Stan's NoTubes Sold to an Investment Company as Founders Retire

We feel incredibly fortunate to have found Zabel Companies after a diligent search for the right fit.



Their emphasis on sustainable, long-term growth, building a strong brand, and preserving company staff and culture are values Stan, Cindy, and I have long shared. Zabel's expertise and experience building businesses for long-term, sustained growth are a perfect fit for the continued growth of Stan's.



I'm incredibly happy that Stan and Cindy were able to exit the business on their terms and they leave behind an amazing team to continue their legacy. That team includes not just our outstanding employees, but our incredible distributors, dealers, OEM partners, our talented athletes, and most of all, our dedicated customers. We are so grateful for the support that has allowed us to grow the brand, celebrate so many athletic achievements, and save countless rides over the past twenty-plus years. We are also more excited than ever about the future as we start this new chapter together with Zabel — Mike Bush, President and CEO of Stan's NoTubes