Stan's NoTubes Sold to an Investment Company as Founders Retire

Stan's NoTubes has been sold to an investment company after the founders Stan and Cindy Koziatek retire.
Stan and Cindy Koziatek have owned and run the company for 21 years, but this week it has been announced that North Carolina-based investment company Zabel Companies LLC has bought the brand. The current president and CEO, Mike Bush, will be continuing with the company following the sale. Stan's NoTubes marks the first sports-based acquisition for Zabel Companies.
|We feel incredibly fortunate to have found Zabel Companies after a diligent search for the right fit.
Their emphasis on sustainable, long-term growth, building a strong brand, and preserving company staff and culture are values Stan, Cindy, and I have long shared. Zabel's expertise and experience building businesses for long-term, sustained growth are a perfect fit for the continued growth of Stan's.
I'm incredibly happy that Stan and Cindy were able to exit the business on their terms and they leave behind an amazing team to continue their legacy. That team includes not just our outstanding employees, but our incredible distributors, dealers, OEM partners, our talented athletes, and most of all, our dedicated customers. We are so grateful for the support that has allowed us to grow the brand, celebrate so many athletic achievements, and save countless rides over the past twenty-plus years. We are also more excited than ever about the future as we start this new chapter together with Zabel— Mike Bush, President and CEO of Stan's NoTubes
|Stan and Cindy created a category, built a market leader, and have the preeminent brand in the industry; most importantly they surrounded themselves with great people and a strong leader in Mike Bush.
We look forward to preserving Stan's and Cindy's legacy and what has made the business successful to date as we partner with and provide support to Mike and the Stan's team to continue building and growing this great business.— Rich Jones, a partner with The Zabel Companies
