The Stan’s-Pivot Pro Team has disbanded, meaning that top U.S. cross-country racers Chloe Woodruff, Keegan Swenson, and Rose Grant will be making some changes for 2021.Chloe Woodruff, who ran the team, said goodbye to the team on Instagram with a clarification that the post was not a retirement announcement. The reigning National Champion has not confirmed any racing plans for 2021, but we hope to see her on the Tokyo 2021 start line if the Games happen.National Champion Keegan Swenson has announced that he will be riding for Santa Cruz in 2021 and will also be sporting gear from SRAM, RockShox, and Maxxis. The World Cup racer, who set the world "Everesting" record in 2020, plans to race the World Cup season starting in May and the Olympics in July if those events can proceed as planned.Five-time Marathon MTB National Champion Rose Grant also posted a goodbye message on Instagram, calling the change "the end of an era." The 2019 Leadville 100 winner has yet to announce her new program.We look forward to seeing what these riders have in store for 2021.