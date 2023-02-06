Stanton Bikes Bought out of Administration by Dan Stanton

We are pleased to announce that the business and assets of Stanton Bikes Limited have been sold and will now continue to trade.



Since it opened in 2011, Stanton Bikes has continued to establish a global presence in the biking world. However, recent financial difficulties have left the business in a perilous position.



As the joint administrators, we always sought to sell the business as a going concern, so we are thrilled with this outcome protecting the brand, goodwill and employment. I am sure the revival of a household name like Stanton Bikes will be welcomed in Derbyshire and beyond. — Dean Nelson, business recovery and insolvency partner at PKF Smith Cooper