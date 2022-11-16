Stanton Bikes Calls Administrators, Up For Sale

Nov 16, 2022
by Mike Levy  

UK brand Stanton Bikes, probably best known for their slack hardtails, has called administrators and is apparently up for sale. Based in Matlock and employing eleven people, Stanton focuses on steel and titanium frames, as well as carbon fiber rear triangles on their Switch9er FS Ti trail bike that Seb Stott reviewed earlier this year.

It's been a rollercoaster couple of years for the cycling industry, especially when it comes to small businesses, supply chains, and manufacturing. Work is continuing, according to thebusinessdesk.com, and the Stanton website is still live. We've reached out to Stanton for comment but haven't heard back at this time.

Posted In:
Industry News Industry Insider Stanton Bikes


Must Read This Week
Short or Long-Travel: Which Is The Best All-Round MTB?
79630 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB160 - The Revised Racer
70934 views
Review: The 2023 Yeti SB120 is a Comfortable Trail Cruiser
52145 views
Marin Launches New Rift Zone Alloy Range
41238 views
Check Out: 9 Environmentally-Minded MTB Products
38416 views
Racing Rumour: 2022 EWS Champ Jesse Melamed Leaving Rocky Mountain for Canyon?
34922 views
Thought Experiment: Integrated Everything - The Futuristic Bike of Your Dreams / Nightmares
33559 views
Slack Randoms: Hummer eBikes, Rim Breaking Attempts, FKTs & More
32365 views

18 Comments

  • 12 0
 "has called administrators" is this a common term in the Common Wealth? Is it similar to "has filed for bankruptcy"?
  • 7 2
 www.gov.uk/put-your-company-into-administration

To decipher the gibberish
  • 12 10
 @Mntneer: different terminology that your aren't familiar with with doesn't necessarily make it gibberish; it sounds completely normal to UK/AU/NZ ears
  • 1 0
 @jammf: Fair point but also: Just because it sounds normal to you doesn’t mean it doesn’t sound like gibberish to someone else. For example, take some children’s names from my home state of Utah. “Kyson” might sound normal to me (ok not normal but at least familiar) but gibberish to you. lol
  • 9 0
 Such a sad day. I've had the privilege of riding a handful of stantons, and they make some excellent bikes. Dan and team are wonderful people and I'm sad to hear this news.
  • 6 0
 outsideinc.medium.com/a-message-to-outside-staff-from-ceo-robin-thurston-5849233e941a
They ain't the only ones, Outside inc cut 12% of their staff today in addition to the layoffs previously at Beta etc.
  • 3 0
 Robin cites "economic headwinds" etc but I can't help wondering if the complete implosion of the crypto and NFT world (or worlds biggest pyramid scheme as some folks call it) hosed them, what with Outside trying to build their own version of Meta complete with its own cryptocurrency and NFT's etc.
He also mentions ad buys are down which probably explains the recent change to autoplay videos, if you can say that you are getting x amount of views on a vid the ad space value is higher, regardless of every pink bike commenter howling in fury..
Reading his letter it sounds like they are trying to squeeze every last dime out of Outside before it shits the bed.. and it probably will, because in spite of all the corporate bullshit bingo spewed by Robin and his backers, they are not actually innovative or creative, they don't care about the communities they are buying the media and tech of, they just want to make money as fast as possible and run
, and reading his letter to staff announcing layoffs, he f**king sucks at that too.
  • 1 0
 If you aren’t charging $5k for a frame only, inflation will kill you. Hope all the customers who put a deposit down prior to their filing get their money back.
  • 1 0
 They used to be popular in Japan, working with a distributor, but then they decided to go DTC only. I guess that did not work out too well?
  • 1 0
 So for those of us who don't understand business.. is this good or bad for the company?
  • 1 0
 Depends.
  • 3 0
 What! Also...what?
  • 1 0
 Waiting on a frame to be shipped over from blighty, there's been delays and now I fear the worst.....
  • 1 0
 Call your CC company and see if they can help
  • 1 0
 I just ordered a frame on sale. What do we do now?
  • 1 1
 What does Calls Administrators mean? Is that a thing people say now? It's a bad thing, right?
  • 1 0
 Wow. I just got my new frame a few weeks ago.
  • 1 0
 "The name on the grave is ... Arch Stanton."





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009463
Mobile Version of Website