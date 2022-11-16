Stanton Bikes Calls Administrators, Up For Sale

UK brand Stanton Bikes, probably best known for their slack hardtails, has called administrators and is apparently up for sale. Based in Matlock and employing eleven people, Stanton focuses on steel and titanium frames, as well as carbon fiber rear triangles on their Switch9er FS Ti trail bike that Seb Stott reviewed earlier this year.
It's been a rollercoaster couple of years for the cycling industry, especially when it comes to small businesses, supply chains, and manufacturing. Work is continuing, according to thebusinessdesk.com
, and the Stanton website is still live. We've reached out to Stanton for comment but haven't heard back at this time.
They ain't the only ones, Outside inc cut 12% of their staff today in addition to the layoffs previously at Beta etc.
He also mentions ad buys are down which probably explains the recent change to autoplay videos, if you can say that you are getting x amount of views on a vid the ad space value is higher, regardless of every pink bike commenter howling in fury..
Reading his letter it sounds like they are trying to squeeze every last dime out of Outside before it shits the bed.. and it probably will, because in spite of all the corporate bullshit bingo spewed by Robin and his backers, they are not actually innovative or creative, they don't care about the communities they are buying the media and tech of, they just want to make money as fast as possible and run
, and reading his letter to staff announcing layoffs, he f**king sucks at that too.