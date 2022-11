Stanton Bikes Calls Administrators, Up For Sale

UK brand Stanton Bikes, probably best known for their slack hardtails, has called administrators and is apparently up for sale. Based in Matlock and employing eleven people, Stanton focuses on steel and titanium frames, as well as carbon fiber rear triangles on their Switch9er FS Ti trail bike that Seb Stott reviewed earlier this year.It's been a rollercoaster couple of years for the cycling industry, especially when it comes to small businesses, supply chains, and manufacturing. Work is continuing, according to thebusinessdesk.com , and the Stanton website is still live. We've reached out to Stanton for comment but haven't heard back at this time.