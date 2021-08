Ti Carbon Goodness

Raised decals and EXT plushness

Ceracoat Decal Detail

The all new carbon rear end which is also available to retrofit to the steel and alloy models

Internal Routing

Banana Bar up to the seatstay

The 'egg' which houses the lower link and BB

The carbon rear end breaks away from the previous design of split rear triangles

Ti Anodising practice

Also on show was the Ti Switchpath the new gravel bike in the line up

We spotted this shiny new bike from UK bicycle manufacturer Stanton. Many will know Stanton for their well renowned rowdy hardtail frames. This one really steps up the game and the travel - a glistening Ti Carbon version of their Switch9er FS. Dan Stanton has been hard at work developing this one!