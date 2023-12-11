Starling Cycles Adds UDH & Shows Off a Downcountry Build of the Murmur

Press Release: Starling Cycles
At Starling Cycles we make beautifully simple, single pivot steel mountain bikes in the UK. We have updated our frame design to include SRAM’s Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH). The update to Starling’s Murmur, Twist and Swoop frames sees a redesigned swingarm that is now being supplied as standard with all orders.
The new design means more affordable, easier to source, and available worldwide hangers with UDH now being the most easily available hanger ever made. It also means better performance with UDH being designed to rotate under impacts and ‘re-rail’ chains when they de-rail. Need a hanger last-minute before your holiday? They’re easily ordered and sourced online, worldwide and generally less than a round of resort-price beers.
Existing V2 and V3 customers can also purchase a new UDH swing arm to replace their existing version.
UDH is an updated hanger standard for Starling, but isn’t our first replaceable mech hanger. We began with a repairable, tough and bend backable ‘fixed’ design which saw almost zero failures. We then moved on to a proprietary, replaceable hanger, which owner Joe was hesitant to change until he saw UDH really take off. Because the bike industry has enough standards already, right?
However, the combined benefits of UDH and the low cost and ease of sourcing replacements finally offered enough benefits to justify the redesign.
The update also sees a switch from IS standard to post-mount brake mounts, another upgrade for Starling customers. This change makes for a much cleaner, slicker-looking swingarm and that means owners can now fit a 180mm brake rotor without the need for adapters. And also that those 200mm mounts are much more neatly and cleanly integrated.
But, that’s not all that’s new. The updated UDH swingarm is shown here on a Starling Murmur ‘DownCountry’ Edition, in prototype raw ‘IPA’ finish.
The Starling Murmur is a versatile, handbuilt, steel full suspension frame. The adjustable shock mount allows different length and stroke shocks to be run, meaning owners can adjust travel and completely change the personality of their bike to suit their style. It’s offered as standard in ‘Trail’ or ‘Enduro’ modes - but the Downcountry setup shows another option. The Downcountry build pairs up the Murmur frame and a 210x50mm rear shock to create a hard-charging, big-pedaling, fast and super exciting short-travel 29er.
Rear travel is reduced to 120mm with no impact on geometry and then a 120mm fork steepens the head and seat angles by 1.2° to 66.2° and 79° respectively. The build as shown here weighs in at just 12.7kg - although as we all know, bike weight doesn’t matter right? And with fast-rolling Michelin Force tyres and lightweight DT Swiss wheels, it flies.
The superbike spec shown here was built especially for the recent DT Swiss Craft Bike Days show, pieced together with a super high-end components list including:- DT Swiss F232 ONE 120mm fork
- DT Swiss R232 ONE 210x55 shock
- DT Swiss XRC1501 wheelset
- SRAM XO T-Type drivetrain
- Michelin Force XC2 tyres
- BikeYoke Revive
- Trickstuff Piccola 180mm brakes
- Bjorn Probka cork-covered saddle
- Bjorn Palka carbon bar
- Intend Grace stem
This particular one-off MegaMurmur DownCountry is currently for sale, strictly as a one-off. Price on enquiry. And that IPA finish? That’s something special - more on that coming soon.
