Starling Cycles Announces New Complete Bike Builds

Jul 30, 2024
by Starling Cycles  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: Starling Cycles

The new collection is Starling’s first proper range of complete bikes.

Joe started Starling by making small-batch, handmade frames and offering a range of components to build them up with. We've always (kind of) offered complete bikes, but they've always been custom builds or limited runs.

Now, for the first time ever, Starling is offering an all-singing, all-dancing, just-like-the-big-dogs-do-it range of full-build bikes.


They can be ordered from Starling’s website and will be built up and shipped direct to your door - just stick the front wheel in, whack the bars on and you're hot to trot. And, we'll ship these internationally, not just to the UK.

The new collection includes all of Starling’s Core Bikes - that's the Murmur, Mini Murmur, Mega Murmur, Twist, Mega Twist and Roost.

The new full builds use a handpicked line-up of high-end brands, all chosen by Joe and the team.

There are no wacky options or "Pro," "Comp," and "Elite" versions to squeeze every penny out of you - just one beautiful build per bike, designed to be the very best spec that the Starling crew can put together.

They come with Ohlins Suspension (or DT Swiss on the Mini Murmur), DT Swiss wheels, Michelin tires, Bike Yoke dropper posts, Renthal handlebars and UK-made Hope cranksets, brakes and stems. They’ll also include Shimano drivetrains, Fizik saddles and Sensus grips.

You can also add Cushcore (we'll even fit them for you), Hulsroy bottle cages and Renthal flat pedals. Just to make sure you've got everything you need straight out of the box.

photo

All of Starling’s new full-suss bikes are built around that beautifully simple, handmade and steel, single-pivot frame.

The front triangle is handmade at home in the UK using Reynolds 853 heat-treated tubing. The rear triangle is handmade by the experts at ORA in Taiwan, using heat-treated chromoly. They have a UDH drop-out, bolt-through axle, adjustable shock mount and all of the brand’s usual V3 frame features. The Roost hardtail is the exception, that shiny beauty is made 100% by ORA in Taiwan from stainless steel.

Our full-suspension bikes can be repaired, refurbished, recycled and repainted. They have long warranties and are covered by Starling's crash replacement service. Our bikes are made to last for years and to reject all that throw-away, new-bike-every-season bullshit.

Meet The Family:

photo

Starling Cycles Murmur: 29" | R:135mm F:150mm

Starling’s award-winning, do-it-all, steel shredder. It’s UK-made with 135mm rear travel, 29″ wheels and Reynolds 853 steel. It’s best paired with a 150mm fork.

Mid-travel and 29″ wheels make the Murmur the perfect, versatile all-rounder, walking that fine line between ‘trail’ and ‘enduro’. Not too much travel that it’s slow and sluggish, still enough that it’ll take on big mountains, race tracks and bike parks.

Supplied as standard with 135mm travel, but can go up to 150mm with a longer stroke shock.

More here.

photo

Starling Cycles Mini Murmur: 29" | R:120mm F:120mm

The Mini-Murmur is a 120mm rear-travel Trail/XC/Down Country/do-whatever bike that’s really fun and really fast.

The Mini-Murmur takes that award-winning, steel, handmade, single-pivot frame and morphs it into a zippy trail rocket. All of the ‘feel’ of steel, built around 120mm rear travel, go-for-it geometry and lightweight components.

It's 120mm out the box, but can be switched to a standard Murmur with a shock change.

More here.

photo

Starling Cycles Mega Murmur 29" | R:165mm F:170mm

The Starling Murmur, made mega. It combines 29″ wheels with 165mm rear travel, 170mm front travel and that award-winning steel frameset.

Unique to the Mega is its UK-made, Mega swingarm which extends chainstay length up to 455mm. No other bikes in the collecting have this.

The Mega is for the biggest, roughest, rowdiest terrain. Bags of travel, the longest wheelbase and longest chainstay. It’s the ideal choice for taller riders who’ll benefit from more room on the bike. Supplied as standard with 165mm travel, but can go down to 140mm or 150mm with a shock change.

More here.

photo

Starling Cycles Twist 27.5" / 29" | R:135mm F:150mm

The Twist is Starling’s our mullet-wheeled, mid-travel steel sender. UK-made with 135mm rear travel in Reynolds 853 steel. It’s best paired with a 150mm fork.

Mid-travel and mixed wheels (27.5″ rear, 29″ front) the Twist is made to be fun and fast, easy to throw around and a little more playful than pacey. It’s a tough call between the Twist and the Murmur, but the mullet wheels may suit riders who prefer ripping turns, popping manuals and a more playful style.

Supplied as standard with 135mm travel, but can go up to 165mm with a longer stroke shock.

More here.

photo

Starling Cycles Mega Twist 27.5" / 29" | R:165mm F:170mm

The Starling Twist, made mega. The Mega Twist combines mullet wheels with 165mm rear travel and that award-winning steel frameset. Mixed wheels, long travel, bags of fun and perfect for playful riders that like to crush bigger, rowdier terrain.

Run a shorter stroke shock with this to step the travel down to 135mm, creating a standard Twist.

More here.

photo

Starling Cycles Roost 27.5" / 29" | F:120-160mm

The Roost is Starling’s mullet-wheeled, stainless steel hardtail mountain bike with room for a 120 to 160mm fork.

Mixed wheels (27.5″ rear, 29″ front) are heaps of fun to ride and a whole load of fork options allow you to build anything from a gravity monster to a zippy, XC whippet.

More here.

photo

Starling Cycles Murmur, Mega Murmur, Twist and Mega Twist are built with:

FORK: Ohlins RFX36 M2 Air
SHOCK: Ohlins TTX Coil
WHEELS: DT Swiss XM 1700 F/R
TYRES: Michelin AM 2 (includes tape/valves)
CRANKSET: Hope Evo 165mm / 32T
BB: Hope 30mm BB
CHAIN: Shimano 8100 (XT)
CASSETTE: Shimano 8100 (XT)
MECH: Shimano 8100 (XT)
SHIFTER: Shimano 8100 (XT)
BRAKES: Hope Tech 4 E4
ROTORS: Hope Floating
GRIPS: Sensus Lite
BAR: Renthal Fatbar
STEM: Hope Gravity
HEADSET: Hope
TOP CAP: Hope
SEAT CLAMP: Hope
SEAT POST: Bike Yoke Revive 3
DROPPER REMOTE: Bike Yoke
SADDLE: Fizik Aidon X5

Complete specs for each bike are available at Starling Cycles.

Starling Cycles Complete Bike Pricing:

Mini Murmur Complete: £7650
Mega Murmur Complete: £7200
Mega Twist Complete: £7200
Murmur Complete: £7000
Twist Complete: £7000
Roost Complete: £5000

International or dealer pricing may vary.
Shipping prices available on Starling's website.

You can learn more about the new collection at https://starlingcycles.com

photo


11 Comments
  • 5 2
 Man, I really like this. I get a serious Guerilla Gravity vibe here. Makes me wonder if I could get a Murmur and then order the Mega rear triangle separately and have one bike for everything?
  • 6 2
 Or at those prices you could get 3 different bikes for 3 different things!
  • 4 0
 @gulogulointhearctic:

That's like trying to replace 1 Boont Amber with 3 Miller Lites.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, it's hard to get squeezed for pennies when you can't afford 7 grand (US). Are your margins actually better than the big dogs? Is the customer actually getting a better deal? Mid- to low-end builds are NOT just about increasing margins and milking the customers.

I've heard that the true profit-building margins actually come from the higher-end builds, so only offering high-end builds is more on the penny squeezing size and NOT consumer friendly and NOT. I'm not saying it's bad to only offer one build and make that build high-end, but don't try to make it sound a like a better deal while also limiting the choices.
  • 1 0
 Blokes in a shed landed some industry accounts-meh. I love an artisanal welded frame, but the handful of Starlings I've seen have what I would describe as "hunky toothpaste" welds, versus "stack of dimes" welds. By comparison, the Waterford, Steelman, Serotta, Fat City, Independent Fabrications, and Pegoretti frames I've seen have always had immaculate welds. Hell, my 1996 cromoly Stumpjumper had beautiful welds.

Might be why they need to run a crude sheet metal head tube gussets instead of specifying thicker end butts for the tubing they're using, or at least some tidier and better integrated reinforcements.
  • 3 0
 Mini murmur looks super cool, would love to try one
  • 1 0
 Bikes look amazing, spec and price on par with other hight end builds from small manufacturers.
  • 1 0
 these look so sick, ahh I'd love to try one
  • 1 0
 They all look tasty
  • 1 2
 never again single pivot...is a big ....
Below threshold threads are hidden







