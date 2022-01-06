Starling Cycles Founder Has One-Of-A-Kind Bike Stolen

A one-of-a-kind trail bike has been stolen after thieves broke into the Founder of Starling Cycles' shed.
Earlier this week, thieves broke into Joe McEwan's shed and took the unique single speed trail bike with its bright yellow paint job and components from Profile Racing, Funn, Maxxis, Magura and Rust Components.
|They Stole Joe's Bike!
Some **** has broken into Joe’s shed and stolen his one-of-a-kind Beady Little Eye.
It’s the exact bike shown here, in Colman’s Yellow and built with Profile Racing, Funn, Maxxis, Magura and Rust Components bits.
You won’t see many of these around, so, if it pops up it’s likely too hot to handle.
Let’s bring it home! Contact us via DM, email, however you can.— Starling Cycles
If you spot this bike you can let Starling know here
or through its social media.
