Starling Cycles Founder Has One-Of-A-Kind Bike Stolen

Jan 6, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

A one-of-a-kind trail bike has been stolen after thieves broke into the Founder of Starling Cycles' shed.

Earlier this week, thieves broke into Joe McEwan's shed and took the unique single speed trail bike with its bright yellow paint job and components from Profile Racing, Funn, Maxxis, Magura and Rust Components.

bigquotesThey Stole Joe's Bike!

Some **** has broken into Joe’s shed and stolen his one-of-a-kind Beady Little Eye.

It’s the exact bike shown here, in Colman’s Yellow and built with Profile Racing, Funn, Maxxis, Magura and Rust Components bits.

You won’t see many of these around, so, if it pops up it’s likely too hot to handle.

Let’s bring it home! Contact us via DM, email, however you can. Starling Cycles


If you spot this bike you can let Starling know here or through its social media.

Posted In:
Industry News Starling


22 Comments

  • 13 0
 It really stinks when people Steel bikes like this... So hopefully the Beady Little Eye can be found sooner rather than later!
  • 2 18
flag zonoskar (51 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Steel or steal?
  • 1 0
 @zonoskar: whoosh
  • 9 0
 I’ve already posted to the Starling Cycles FB page about this, but I have a very similar, yellow (well, mustard) BLE in the local bristol area (I.e. it’s not unique!) so please don’t [try ;-)] and chase me down and beat me up!
  • 17 0
 nice try
  • 1 0
 Sus that this is your only comment ;P
  • 8 1
 Check Mexico.
  • 1 2
 Ha. Juarez specifically.
  • 6 0
 Alexander's got it.
  • 4 0
 wow there's been a lot of stealing lately.
  • 3 0
 Squid game for all bike thief’s
  • 1 1
 It’s pretty shit the bike has been stolen, but on a different subject, this concept where the bearings are placed on the BB area is pretty genius. Pinkbike should review that!
  • 2 0
 my starling got stolen too. also one of a kind. but september in italy.
  • 2 0
 might wanna check other countries now we know bikes go fast and far
  • 2 0
 #stealisreal

Hope it turns up Joe.
  • 3 1
 They looking in Mexico?
  • 1 1
 Stuff like stealing phones from a walmart is morally acceptable. But bike thieves should be hanged
  • 1 0
 Cheap advert, the glass is always half full.
  • 1 0
 Nothing is safe
  • 3 2
 Death to them.
  • 1 0
 Shite
  • 3 4
 What's his address ? You know , in case I find it .

Post a Comment



