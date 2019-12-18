Starling Cycles' New Twist Has 160mm of Travel and Mixed Wheel Sizes

Starling Cycles, the small British manufacturer known for their elegantly simple steel full-suspension frames, have added another model to their lineup – the Twist. It's a mixed wheel size bike, with a 29” wheel up front, a 27.5” wheel out back, and 160mm of rear travel.



The Reynolds 853 frame is an international affair – the front triangle is made in Bristol, UK, while the swingarm is manufatured by ORA Engineering in Taiwan. There's room for up to a 2.8” rear tire, which also means there's loads of mud clearance when running something narrower. The grey / black color combination shown is the stock paint scheme, but a range of options are available for an additional charge, everything from candy red to duck egg blue.



Starling Twist Details



• Travel: 160mm (rear) / custom short travel options available

• Reynolds 853 steel frame

• Wheel size: 29" (f) / 27.5" (r)

• Head Angle: 65°

• Seat Tube Angle: 77°

• Chainstay Length: 437mm

• Sizes: M, L, XL

• Price: $£1770 frame only w/out shock

• www.starlingcycles.com

