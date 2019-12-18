Starling Cycles' New Twist Has 160mm of Travel and Mixed Wheel Sizes

Starling Cycles, the small British manufacturer known for their elegantly simple steel full-suspension frames, have added another model to their lineup – the Twist. It's a mixed wheel size bike, with a 29” wheel up front, a 27.5” wheel out back, and 160mm of rear travel.
The Reynolds 853 frame is an international affair – the front triangle is made in Bristol, UK, while the swingarm is manufatured by ORA Engineering in Taiwan. There's room for up to a 2.8” rear tire, which also means there's loads of mud clearance when running something narrower. The grey / black color combination shown is the stock paint scheme, but a range of options are available for an additional charge, everything from candy red to duck egg blue.
Starling Twist Details
• Travel: 160mm (rear) / custom short travel options available
• Reynolds 853 steel frame
• Wheel size: 29" (f) / 27.5" (r)
• Head Angle: 65°
• Seat Tube Angle: 77°
• Chainstay Length: 437mm
• Sizes: M, L, XL
• Price: $£1770 frame only w/out shock
The Twist was designed to have 160mm of travel, but it's possible to reduce that number all the way down to 115mm by running a shorter length shock. Starling also have an adjustable shock mount that allows the bottom bracket height and head angle to be fine tuned depending on rider preference.
MSRP for the Twist frame is £1770 without a rear shock, and full builds starting from £3300. Keep in mind that there's no VAT on sales outside the EU. Photos: Starling Cycles
