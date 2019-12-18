Starling Cycles' New Twist Has 160mm of Travel and Mixed Wheel Sizes

Dec 18, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

Starling Cycles, the small British manufacturer known for their elegantly simple steel full-suspension frames, have added another model to their lineup – the Twist. It's a mixed wheel size bike, with a 29” wheel up front, a 27.5” wheel out back, and 160mm of rear travel.

The Reynolds 853 frame is an international affair – the front triangle is made in Bristol, UK, while the swingarm is manufatured by ORA Engineering in Taiwan. There's room for up to a 2.8” rear tire, which also means there's loads of mud clearance when running something narrower. The grey / black color combination shown is the stock paint scheme, but a range of options are available for an additional charge, everything from candy red to duck egg blue.
Starling Twist Details

• Travel: 160mm (rear) / custom short travel options available
• Reynolds 853 steel frame
• Wheel size: 29" (f) / 27.5" (r)
• Head Angle: 65°
• Seat Tube Angle: 77°
• Chainstay Length: 437mm
• Sizes: M, L, XL
• Price: $£1770 frame only w/out shock
www.starlingcycles.com

The Twist was designed to have 160mm of travel, but it's possible to reduce that number all the way down to 115mm by running a shorter length shock. Starling also have an adjustable shock mount that allows the bottom bracket height and head angle to be fine tuned depending on rider preference.

MSRP for the Twist frame is £1770 without a rear shock, and full builds starting from £3300. Keep in mind that there's no VAT on sales outside the EU.



Photos: Starling Cycles




19 Comments

 "Keep in mind that there's no VAT on sales outside the EU."
Just have to be patient...
 Im 5'6" and that 450mm reach is just stupid!
 Though I could see the UK having to ‘negotiate’ a new VAT arrangement withe the EU I see no reason why non EU countries would start paying VAT all of a sudden.
 @endurocat: Im 5'5 and my wife is 5'3 so we aren't even in the range for this bike!
 @rockchomper: buy a different bike? Lots out there.
 @rockchomper: Starling do a small sized Swoop (2x 27.5" wheels) which would fit...
 @justanotherusername: Dang i didn't even think that theyre might be other companies. ill look into that! thanks bud
 @endurocat: Keep in mind the steep 77' STA will bring you a lot closer to the bars. It may not feel as long as it looks on paper mate.
 @endurocat: That's their loss. You sound like a really reasonable potential customer with the insights and forethought to be a valuable owner of a bike from a small brand. No trouble at all.
 @rockchomper: Try throwing a leg over a bike with a 77 degree SA without knowing what the reach number is and guess it.
Fit is fit. The (no doubt thoughtful and no doubt knowledgeable) folks responsible for this frame design have taken into account sizing this bike to a wide enough swath of the market to sell it.
 27.5 and 29 Wheels? Together? that's sick
 Twist, not as bad as snap but, I dunno. Definately like it though.
 Very nice!
 I'm not a huge fan of single pivot bikes but damn that bike looks like a lot of fun to ride.
 .....this could be my next bike....so sick.
 i dunno, i think those seat stays look a bit too beefy tbh.
 Any word on the frame's lateral rigidity?
 www.facebook.com/StarlingCycles/videos/1380399148727271

All the answers here!
  • 1 0
 Good question. The lateral rigidity on the rear triangle looks weak at best...

