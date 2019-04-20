Starling Cycles' Prototype is a Steel High-Pivot 29er With 5 Speeds

Starling Cycles, the small UK-based company that began in founder Joe McEwan's garage, recently unveiled their latest prototype, a steel single pivot 29er that's intended to be a more pedal-friendly version of their Sturn DH
bike. It may be more pedalable, but the focus is still on the descents, with 170mm of travel and a 63.5-degree head angle.
High pivot bikes have been hogging the spotlight lately, and this creation is no exception. In this case, there's a jackshaft that allows the front chainring to be moved over to the left side of the bike in order to deal with the chain growth that accompanies a high pivot suspension layout. It's a configuration that'll be familiar to fans of Brooklyn Machine Works, whose apocalypse-proof steel DH bikes became cult classics in the early 2000s.
A jackshaft design is used to deal with the chain growth inherent to a high pivot suspension design.
The new bike isn't a singlespeed like the Sturn, but you won't find a dinner plate sized cassette on the rear wheel, either. Instead, McEwan has been experimenting with running five cogs that he's installed on a Project 321 singlespeed hub. Of course, the frame can accept a larger cassette, but in McEwan's words, “Personally, I don't think we need 13 gears...”
The bike is still a work in progress, but there's a good chance it'll end up becoming available to the public sometime in the future.
Photos: Andy Lloyd
To be honest I rarely use the full block either so can see where he’s coming from.
