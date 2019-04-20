FIRST LOOK

Starling Cycles' Prototype is a Steel High-Pivot 29er With 5 Speeds

Apr 20, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  
07.04.19. Starling Cycles Triscombe. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography

Starling Cycles, the small UK-based company that began in founder Joe McEwan's garage, recently unveiled their latest prototype, a steel single pivot 29er that's intended to be a more pedal-friendly version of their Sturn DH bike. It may be more pedalable, but the focus is still on the descents, with 170mm of travel and a 63.5-degree head angle.

High pivot bikes have been hogging the spotlight lately, and this creation is no exception. In this case, there's a jackshaft that allows the front chainring to be moved over to the left side of the bike in order to deal with the chain growth that accompanies a high pivot suspension layout. It's a configuration that'll be familiar to fans of Brooklyn Machine Works, whose apocalypse-proof steel DH bikes became cult classics in the early 2000s.


07.04.19. Starling Cycles Triscombe. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography
07.04.19. Starling Cycles Triscombe. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography
A jackshaft design is used to deal with the chain growth inherent to a high pivot suspension design.


The new bike isn't a singlespeed like the Sturn, but you won't find a dinner plate sized cassette on the rear wheel, either. Instead, McEwan has been experimenting with running five cogs that he's installed on a Project 321 singlespeed hub. Of course, the frame can accept a larger cassette, but in McEwan's words, “Personally, I don't think we need 13 gears...”

The bike is still a work in progress, but there's a good chance it'll end up becoming available to the public sometime in the future.


07.04.19. Starling Cycles Triscombe. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography

07.04.19. Starling Cycles Triscombe. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography
This build has an EXT Storia shock paired with a Ohlins coil-sprung fork up front.






Photos: Andy Lloyd

21 Comments

  • + 4
 Looks super comfortable rider, slender tubes and jacknife type suspension from Brooklyn days, but I am confused as to why only 5 speeds on a single crown if not a DH bike?
  • + 3
 Like the guy says “I’m not convinced we need 13 gears”
To be honest I rarely use the full block either so can see where he’s coming from.
  • + 4
 They are based in a country without mountains.
  • + 3
 @pimpin-gimp: Let's see how those 5 pan out here in the Rockies.
  • + 1
 @pimpin-gimp: im out here running 1x10 40t granny gear on a zee rear mech. If I can’t climb it with that, i dont want to
  • + 2
 Would love to see PB do extensive reviews of all the steel Hardtails and Suspension bikes coming out of the UK. Starling, Stanton, Cotic, Stif, Swarf, etc.
  • + 1
 As much as i am not a 29" fan, this one might reel me in. Steel..very nice...reminds me of my tank weight, but fun to ride Booklyns. Nicely done!
  • + 1
 Is there a pivot hidden in there? looks like the drive sprocket and pivot are in the same location ... makes me wonder why it needs the tensioner.
  • + 1
 I think its so the chain cant hit the crank/bb area, it is just single pivot.
  • + 3
 It’s absurd, I love it.
  • + 1
 Yes!! This with a rohloff e13 hub within that pivot/Jack shaft sprocket and a shimano motor
  • + 1
 This thing must weigh like 40 lbs. That means I have to take a 10 lbs $&/t before every ride.
  • + 1
 A tdeuce?
  • + 2
 Because we can. That's why.
  • + 2
 This thing makes me think dirty thoughts
  • + 1
 Bring back the Truvativ Hammerschmidt!!! 3
  • + 2
 that thing looks wack
  • + 1
 Im all for metal bikes, but this I dont like at all.
  • + 1
 At least the top half looks okay.
  • + 1
 looks like a bmw!
  • + 1
 Whoa... (Keanu voice)

