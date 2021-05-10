Starling Introduces Limited Edition Stainless Steel Version of the Murmur

May 10, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Starling has apparently had "never-ending demand" to produce a raw version of its Murmur frames since its inception and it can now meet that demand with a limited edition stainless version.

The new Murmur Stainless Limited Edition retains the 140mm rear travel/160mm max front travel of its regular counterpart but it now has a front triangle constructed from stainless steel to complement the regular chromoly rear triangle.

Stainless steel is a new material for Starling but the strong handiwork remains.

The tried and true single pivot sits across all of Starling's bikes.

Stainless steel allows the brand to provide customers with a bare metal look with none of the oxidization or corrosion that would come from a similar finish on a regular steel bike. However, the brand also claims there are performance benefits too and that the stainless material takes the "‘magic’ feel of steel to the nth degree". For Starling, this means a more supple and lively ride.

The bike is designed around 29" wheels and offers 2.6" clearance with compatibility for Boost and non-Boost wheelsets. The Stainless edition has a smaller-than-normal geometry table as it is only available in large or extra-large sizes but some key numbers include a 64° head angle, 76.6° seat angle and 485mm reach (size large).


Only 15 of these frames will be made and they are available as a frame-only, frame plus shock, or with various build kits with prices starting at £2,330.


More info is available on the Starling website.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Trail Bikes Starling Starling Murmur


Must Read This Week
How Much Do Professional Mountain Bikers Get Paid? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey
105099 views
Thought Experiment: What's the Heaviest Trail Bike We Could Build for $10k?
57596 views
Spotted (Again): Santa Cruz's New XC Race Bike - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
55209 views
5 Interesting Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - What Do You Think?
50482 views
Final Results: Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
44744 views
Field Trip: Polygon's $2,369 Siskiu Fools You Into Thinking It's Pricier
41753 views
Trinity MTB Debuts With a Steel, High Pivot, Gearbox Compatible Freeride Bike
41703 views
Field Trip: Stoic vs Sentier vs Two Stroke vs Fluid vs Growler - Value Hardtail Roundtable
36212 views

13 Comments

  • 3 0
 Genuinely intrigued by the claim of stainless material being superior to raw steel. I always thought that stainless had an inferior strength-to-weight ratio than classic steel, and that it would just lead to heavier bike in the end. As steel bikes are already on the higher end weight-wise, it sounds strange...
Or maybe it just means that the stainless version is flexy AF and/or less durable.
Thought anyone ?
  • 4 0
 There are many stainless grades. Depends on if their heat treated or not also. It is possibel to quench and temper Stainless past 700 MPa yield strenght and more than that is not really needed for an application limited by fatigue in the welded joints as a bicycle frame.

One important aspect is weldability- toughness in the corase grain part of the heat affected zone...as far asthe stuff is mrcroalloyed (Ti, Nb) to hinder grain growth and the cooling time (t 8/5, time to drop temperature fromm 800 celsius to 500) is not crazy you're good to go. Many steel frames break by fatigue related to corroded spots (strees risers created by corrosion), so that's one advantage for stainless tubing.
  • 1 0
 953 vs 853. www.reynoldstechnology.biz/materials/steel/s-953

953 looks way better albeit marginally heavier.
  • 2 1
 Why not just make stainless the standard? The regular frame looks ugly with that headtube lattice support thing and considering how tiny and boutique the company is, prospective buyers will very, very likely spend the extra cash on stainless and wait an extra week or 2(if there's any extra lead time on making stainless frames) anyway.
  • 2 0
 Because they are ridden by a lot of normal riders over here, who are perfectly happy with normal steel at the standard price.
  • 1 1
 Beauty! I'd love it see it with non-passivated welds for some raw rainbowy goodness. I had a 2005ish Norco 125 back in the day and it had a 2 piece bmx style chromoly handlebar with untreated welds and lacquered over. It was my favorite park of the bike.
  • 4 2
 So the "never ending" demand was only 15 people? Why bother with that low of a quantity?
  • 13 0
 maybe, just maybe here the term "limited" truly means something like.... limited??
  • 4 0
 Because those 15 people wouldn't shut the hell up about it...maybe
  • 1 0
 It says there was a demand for a raw frame, not necessarily for a stainless steel version that costs £500 more.
  • 2 0
 That is lovely.
  • 1 0
 Nice, this is what it would look like in Ti :-)
  • 1 0
 looks fantastic!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008391
Mobile Version of Website