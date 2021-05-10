Starling Introduces Limited Edition Stainless Steel Version of the Murmur

Starling has apparently had "never-ending demand" to produce a raw version of its Murmur frames since its inception and it can now meet that demand with a limited edition stainless version.
The new Murmur Stainless Limited Edition retains the 140mm rear travel/160mm max front travel of its regular counterpart
but it now has a front triangle constructed from stainless steel to complement the regular chromoly rear triangle.
Stainless steel is a new material for Starling but the strong handiwork remains.
Stainless steel allows the brand to provide customers with a bare metal look with none of the oxidization or corrosion that would come from a similar finish on a regular steel bike. However, the brand also claims there are performance benefits too and that the stainless material takes the "‘magic’ feel of steel to the nth degree". For Starling, this means a more supple and lively ride.
The bike is designed around 29" wheels and offers 2.6" clearance with compatibility for Boost and non-Boost wheelsets. The Stainless edition has a smaller-than-normal geometry table as it is only available in large or extra-large sizes but some key numbers include a 64° head angle, 76.6° seat angle and 485mm reach (size large).
Only 15 of these frames will be made and they are available as a frame-only, frame plus shock, or with various build kits with prices starting at £2,330.
More info is available on the Starling website
.
13 Comments
Or maybe it just means that the stainless version is flexy AF and/or less durable.
Thought anyone ?
One important aspect is weldability- toughness in the corase grain part of the heat affected zone...as far asthe stuff is mrcroalloyed (Ti, Nb) to hinder grain growth and the cooling time (t 8/5, time to drop temperature fromm 800 celsius to 500) is not crazy you're good to go. Many steel frames break by fatigue related to corroded spots (strees risers created by corrosion), so that's one advantage for stainless tubing.
953 looks way better albeit marginally heavier.
