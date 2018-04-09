PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Starling Murmur - Review

Apr 9, 2018
by Paul Aston  

Starling Murmur Review
REVIEW
Starling Murmur 29"
Reviewed by Paul Aston
Photos by Ben Winder


Starling's Murmur has been causing a stir recently, but can an old-fashioned, single-pivot, steel bike, made in some bloke's shed in Bristol, UK, compete with the big guns?

We built a Murmur frame from the ground up with an array of products for long-term testing. Starling hand-builds Murmer frames to order in the UK, and while our test bike is in line with Starling's suggested geometry, customers are encouraged to customize some of their numbers.

The Murmur begins with 29" wheels, 145mm of rear travel, Reynolds/Columbus tubing and an MSRP of £2040 GBP (€2300 to $2840 USD approx.) without shock. Starling have recently moved
out of the shed to a real workshop to increase production, and are now offering a Taiwanese-built frame for a lower price, but with fixed geometry, sizes and finishes.
Murmur Details:

Intended use: trail/enduro
Travel: 145mm
Wheel size: 29"
Frame construction: Reynolds 853/631 and Columbus Life and Zona steel
Size: Custom, 510mm reach
Frame weight: 3780 grams (excluding shock)
Price: £2040 GBP (€2300 / $2840 USD approx.)
More info: starlingcycles.com
bigquotesThe modern angles make it easy to ride up and down a wide range of terrain, with a forgiving character that will make your riding life easier. Paul Aston


Contents

Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Test Bike Setup
Climbing
Descending
How Does it Compare?
Technical Report
Pros & Cons
Is this the bike for you?
Pinkbike's Take
Starling Murmur Review



Starling Murmur Review


Construction and Features

The Murmur frame is built from a mix of Reynolds 853 and 631, with a selection of Columbus Life and Zona steel tubing. The chassis uses a simple, single-pivot swingarm suspension, and exhibits slim, clean lines and much attention to details, including laser-cut starling's in the head tube gussets, a bolt-on swingarm brace, an integrated seat clamp, an integrated top chain guide, and ISCG-05 mounts for a bash guard.

This is the 114th frame out of the Starling shed
This was the 114th frame out of the Starling shed.
Dropout detail
Slim tubes give the bike a recognizable profile.

Bottle cage mounts
Thank god for bottle cage mounts, hidden underneath the top tube.
cable routing detail
The cable routing on the Murmur is all external.


Geometry & Sizing

Starling Murmur Review geometry chart


All UK-built frames are made to measure, but Starling does have their own baseline recommendations, which on my frame were: 64.5º head angle, 77º seat angle, 510 mm reach and a 445mm chainstay. The seat tube is also low, at 450mm, which left me with 80mm of exposed dropper post. The bottom bracket is low, with a -38mm drop, and the stack height is 647mm.


Starling Murmur review geometry


Suspension Design

There's not much to the Starling's suspension design. It uses a triangulated, single pivot swingarm that hinges in line with the top of the recommended 32-tooth chainring, and slightly ahead of the bottom bracket. The eye-to-eye shock length on my frame was a standard 200mm x 57mm, which provides 145mm of travel a the rear wheel.




Main pivot
K.I.S.S. Keep It Single (pivot) Suspension
Starling Murmur anti-rise
Starling Murmur Review: anti-rise

Starling Murmur Leverage ratio
Starling Murmur Review: leverage ratio
Starling Murmur anti-squat
Starling Murmur Review: anti-squat

Starling Murmur

by paulaston
Views: 1,428    Faves: 0    Comments: 1





Starling Murmur Review
RIDING THE
Starling Murmur



Bike Setup

Starling provided a frame for review which I built with a bunch of components that had arrived for long-term testing including a cockpit from Renthal with their new FatBar and Ultra Tacky Push-On grips, Halo's new Vortex wheelset, Rotor's Hawk cranks with their adjustable Q-ring, a BikeYoke Revive 185mm dropper, a 66Sick saddle, a Formula Selva fork set at 160mm and Formula Cura two-piston brakes..

I set the Murmur's cockpit with high-rise 800mm bars and a 45mm stem, and the suspension's rebound and compression were tuned fast, with 20% sag front and 25% rear.

The bike took a beating on my usual test tracks in Finale Ligure during the winter months in plenty of rare wet weather, taking on long uphill road drags, steep technical climbs, and moss-covered limestone trails.



Paul Aston
Paul Aston
Location: Finale Ligure, Italy
Age: 32
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 165 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @astonator
KM's ridden: ca.200


Starling Murmur Review

Climbing

The Murmur instantly proved that the geometry of the rear end of the bike (the relationship between saddle, wheel axle and bottom bracket) is the most important factor to me for climbing – not weight, fancy linkage designs, or gram shaving. Hopping aboard, the upright position put me well over the bottom bracket with the fairly long 445mm chainstay out back for support. This made climbing simple as there was rarely a fight to keep the front wheel down, my hips were open and torso upright for what felt like more efficient and powerful climbing, with less energy wasted keeping on track, and more air into my lungs. The 510mm reach and high 800mm-wide bar gave plenty of breathing space, even with the saddle slammed forwards and the 45mm stem.

Starling Murmur Review Berm shot



The majority of the time on the Starling, I used Rotor cranks with their ovalized Q-ring. For me, this oval ring was easy to get used to, felt easier on my legs, and improved traction in loose terrain. This added to the huge traction from the very compliant chassis, which seemed glued to the ground.

The downside of the Q-Ring, and something I have felt before on multi-pivot bikes, is that oval rings seem to play with the anti-squat of the bike. At the point where you get the most power (pedal stroke between 2 and 5 o'clock), you also have the least amount of anti-squat as the chainring is at its highest point in relation to the main pivot, and when you have the least power in the 'dead spot,' you have the most anti-squat. This appears to make the bike bob when sprinting up short, steep climbs.

With the climb switch on the Float X2 shock activated, that effect is drastically reduced and the Starling pedals along fine - plus, you have the advantage of the oval ring. With a standard round ring, the Murmur pedaled well, with the anti-squat being just around 107% at the sag point.

Starling Murmur

by paulaston
Views: 780    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Descending

The first thing I noticed on my initial outing on the Murmur was the smooth steering that was especially predictable as the bike leaned and carved into corners. It may be the best steering I have experienced to date on a 29er, thanks in part to the 44mm offset of the Selva fork, matched to a 45mm stem and 64.5º head angle.

As speeds increase, the stability is massive. Thank God for some forward-thinking lads that started making bikes much longer a few years ago. I found the longer chainstay and more centralized riding position on the bike allows more aggressive use of body weight to balance between the front and rear contact patches when grip is needed. Also, deliberate shifting of your weight forwards and backward to lift and un-weight the front or the rear wheel as you take on severe gradient changes into chutes, over edges and large obstacles is easier - and provides a more dynamic ride characteristic with practice.

The Murmur holds a line and tracks superbly in the array of angled and wet limestone the bike was subjected to, with masses of grip around flat and loose corners. I seemed to hold a line however irregular the trail was – sometimes feeling the rear wheel fishtailing behind me while the front was making progress. The Murmur carries speed over obstacles and "pops" easily. I did notice some chain slapping noise, which was quieted after a lathering of rubber tape on the left stays.

Starling Murmur Review
bigquotesAs speeds increase, the stability is massive. Thank God for some forward-thinking lads that started making bikes much longer a few years ago.Paul Aston

Well, all of the above sounds great doesn't it? I loved the ride, and I would happily ride this thing all year in my terrain. The weak point of this bike is the suspension bottoming. It needs more end-stroke progression. I could improve this with volume spacers and more high-speed compression. Bottoming out the steel frame was not harsh, but if I were hitting more jumps and flat landings I would be more concerned.

The major characteristics of this bike are its compliant steel frame and smooth damping, which in most aspects, make it a very easy bike to ride bike as conditions toughen and you weaken. If you ride smooth hardpack, love railing berms, and trying to out-sprint your mates from of every corner, you will probably want something stiffer and more responsive.

The flex of the frame will be impacted a lot by total rider weight; at 75 kg the bike didn't seem out-of-control flexy to me, but riders weighing up and over 90kgs could find this chassis too vague. A little more stiffness in the front triangle and the front portion of the swingarm would firm things up, while retaining that "steel is real" feeling.



Starling Murmur Review


Starling Murmur Review
Civil War: Murmur versus...
BTR Pinner
...BTR's British built Pinner.

How does it compare?

The Starling versus the Pinner? This is a tough one, and a blend of the two might be a perfect machine. The raw finish and fine welds on the BTR do it for me, as well as the more progressive suspension, which allowed the beautiful EXT coil shock to be used. I also liked the BTR's more torsionally stiff (but still not harsh) front end. The Starling, however, won me over with its bigger wheels, 15mm more travel, longer reach, and longer chainstays - all of which made life simpler and more forgiving for the terrain I ride (up and down).


Technical Report

Formula Cura: These are a fantastic set of brakes, with a great feel and huge modulation. They make you ask yourself the question: "Why do I need four pistons?" Expect a full review soon.

Halo Vortex wheelset: The Vortex wheelset is well thought out, with an asymmetric rim that has a thicker walls on one side to balance stiffness, 33mm internal width, a super clicky 120-point-engagement hub, and all the size and sticker options you could ever dream of. I spent most of the time with a CushCore system installed in this wheelset, and while I managed to gain a number of dents, I experienced no failures or punctures, even with much lighter tires than I generally use.


Formula Cura

Halo Vortex
Revive 185mm dropper post

Renthal's new Fatbar was integral to the cockpit


BikeYoke Revive dropper: This was my first time using a BikeYoke dropper, and as RC said in his review "the Revive is in a league of its own." The 185mm length dropper worked without issue and is smooth and silent.

Renthal FatBar and Ultra-Tacky Push-On grips: This FatBar is the all-new design. It's hard to tell that from the outside, but at 800mm wide with an anodized black finish there is nothing to not like. The Ultra-Tacky grip is my go-to choice. After cleaning, gloves will literally stick to them while riding, and comfort and vibration absorption is way above any lock-on grip that I've tried. The new quick-drying grip glue also makes installation easy and more reliable than the older glue. To reuse them, I found that sliding a slim Allen key under the grip and dripping some isopropyl alcohol inside will get them off in seconds. They are also half the price, and last twice as long as many lock-on grips.


Pros

+ Customizeable geometry, details, and finish.
+ Easy to ride in all situations.
+ Fantastic tracking and chassis damping.
Cons

- Expensive at £2040 GBP excluding shock.
- No integrated chain stay protection.
- Could be too flexy for fast and heavier riders.

Starling Murmur Review
Starling Murmur Review

Is this the bike for you?

Riders looking for a fantastic all-round 29er will suit the Starling's character. Bigger, heavier, or very aggressive riders might find the bike is soft, and people who want to rail hardpack and sprint all day long will ask for something stiffer and more responsive.

Some rust after I had to grind the paint off the shock mount location to fit.
Starling Murmur Review


Issues

So, investing in a British hand-built bike should promise you a 'perfect' bike when you take it out of the box. But, my bike had a few issues with it. The simple issues to fix were grinding the paint from the inside of the shock mounts so the shock hardware would fit (yes, I did have the correct size). Secondly, the thick layer of paint also blocked three of the cable routing mounts and needed digging out with a pick to get a cable tie to pass through. The third and slightly more pressing issue was frame alignment. With the shock removed, it was clear to see to the swingarm wasn't aligned perfectly with the seat tube. Also, looking at the bike from the rear the wheel revealed that the two were not particularly inline. Here's what Joe from Starling had to say:

Starling's Response

Firstly, the paint thickness: In the past, I have offered a huge variety of color options to my customers, but the huge variety brings some issues. Different colors behave differently, and in this case, the blue Paul selected resulted in a thicker-than-normal layer and caused some issues. Going forward, I have reduced the number of colors I can offer to improve my control over the finish,.

Secondly, alignment: Building bikes from my shed has been a challenge, the lack of a proper alignment table has resulted in some issues. But, as Paul will agree, it has no noticeable impact on how the bike rides. Going forward, I have moved into a new and much larger shop, with two alignment tables, and I am getting some bigger machines - all of which, will allow me to resolve this issue.

Concerned customers may want to check out my Taiwanese bikes that have none of the “shed built” issues, but still have the same great ride. I’m taking pre-orders on these now.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThe Starling is easily one of my top two favorite 29er trail bikes. It should meet the wishes of many riders looking for something a little different to the norm, from a niche steel-maker. The modern angles make it easy to ride up and down a wide range of terrains, with a forgiving character that will make your riding life easier.Paul Aston




Post a Comment



