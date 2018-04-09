Starling Murmur - Review

Construction and Features



The Murmur frame is built from a mix of Reynolds 853 and 631, with a selection of Columbus Life and Zona steel tubing. The chassis uses a simple, single-pivot swingarm suspension, and exhibits slim, clean lines and much attention to details, including laser-cut starling's in the head tube gussets, a bolt-on swingarm brace, an integrated seat clamp, an integrated top chain guide, and ISCG-05 mounts for a bash guard.



This was the 114th frame out of the Starling shed. Slim tubes give the bike a recognizable profile.

Thank god for bottle cage mounts, hidden underneath the top tube. The cable routing on the Murmur is all external.





Geometry & Sizing







All UK-built frames are made to measure, but Starling does have their own baseline recommendations, which on my frame were: 64.5º head angle, 77º seat angle, 510 mm reach and a 445mm chainstay. The seat tube is also low, at 450mm, which left me with 80mm of exposed dropper post. The bottom bracket is low, with a -38mm drop, and the stack height is 647mm.













Bike Setup



Starling provided a frame for review which I built with a bunch of components that had arrived for long-term testing including a cockpit from Renthal with their new FatBar and Ultra Tacky Push-On grips, Halo's new Vortex wheelset, Rotor's Hawk cranks with their adjustable Q-ring, a BikeYoke Revive 185mm dropper, a 66Sick saddle, a Formula Selva fork set at 160mm and Formula Cura two-piston brakes..



I set the Murmur's cockpit with high-rise 800mm bars and a 45mm stem, and the suspension's rebound and compression were tuned fast, with 20% sag front and 25% rear.



The bike took a beating on my usual test tracks in Finale Ligure during the winter months in plenty of rare wet weather, taking on long uphill road drags, steep technical climbs, and moss-covered limestone trails.







Paul Aston

Location: Finale Ligure, Italy

Age: 32

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 165 lbs

Industry affiliations / sponsors: None

Instagram: @astonator

KM's ridden: ca.200

Finale Ligure, Italy326'1"165 lbsNoneca.200







Climbing



The Murmur instantly proved that the geometry of the rear end of the bike (the relationship between saddle, wheel axle and bottom bracket) is the most important factor to me for climbing – not weight, fancy linkage designs, or gram shaving. Hopping aboard, the upright position put me well over the bottom bracket with the fairly long 445mm chainstay out back for support. This made climbing simple as there was rarely a fight to keep the front wheel down, my hips were open and torso upright for what felt like more efficient and powerful climbing, with less energy wasted keeping on track, and more air into my lungs. The 510mm reach and high 800mm-wide bar gave plenty of breathing space, even with the saddle slammed forwards and the 45mm stem.









The majority of the time on the Starling, I used Rotor cranks with their ovalized Q-ring. For me, this oval ring was easy to get used to, felt easier on my legs, and improved traction in loose terrain. This added to the huge traction from the very compliant chassis, which seemed glued to the ground.



The downside of the Q-Ring, and something I have felt before on multi-pivot bikes, is that oval rings seem to play with the anti-squat of the bike. At the point where you get the most power (pedal stroke between 2 and 5 o'clock), you also have the least amount of anti-squat as the chainring is at its highest point in relation to the main pivot, and when you have the least power in the 'dead spot,' you have the most anti-squat. This appears to make the bike bob when sprinting up short, steep climbs.



With the climb switch on the Float X2 shock activated, that effect is drastically reduced and the Starling pedals along fine - plus, you have the advantage of the oval ring. With a standard round ring, the Murmur pedaled well, with the anti-squat being just around 107% at the sag point.



Descending



The first thing I noticed on my initial outing on the Murmur was the smooth steering that was especially predictable as the bike leaned and carved into corners. It may be the best steering I have experienced to date on a 29er, thanks in part to the 44mm offset of the Selva fork, matched to a 45mm stem and 64.5º head angle.



As speeds increase, the stability is massive. Thank God for some forward-thinking lads that started making bikes much longer a few years ago. I found the longer chainstay and more centralized riding position on the bike allows more aggressive use of body weight to balance between the front and rear contact patches when grip is needed. Also, deliberate shifting of your weight forwards and backward to lift and un-weight the front or the rear wheel as you take on severe gradient changes into chutes, over edges and large obstacles is easier - and provides a more dynamic ride characteristic with practice.



The Murmur holds a line and tracks superbly in the array of angled and wet limestone the bike was subjected to, with masses of grip around flat and loose corners. I seemed to hold a line however irregular the trail was – sometimes feeling the rear wheel fishtailing behind me while the front was making progress. The Murmur carries speed over obstacles and "pops" easily. I did notice some chain slapping noise, which was quieted after a lathering of rubber tape on the left stays.



As speeds increase, the stability is massive. Thank God for some forward-thinking lads that started making bikes much longer a few years ago. — Paul Aston

Well, all of the above sounds great doesn't it? I loved the ride, and I would happily ride this thing all year in my terrain. The weak point of this bike is the suspension bottoming. It needs more end-stroke progression. I could improve this with volume spacers and more high-speed compression. Bottoming out the steel frame was not harsh, but if I were hitting more jumps and flat landings I would be more concerned.



The major characteristics of this bike are its compliant steel frame and smooth damping, which in most aspects, make it a very easy bike to ride bike as conditions toughen and you weaken. If you ride smooth hardpack, love railing berms, and trying to out-sprint your mates from of every corner, you will probably want something stiffer and more responsive.



The flex of the frame will be impacted a lot by total rider weight; at 75 kg the bike didn't seem out-of-control flexy to me, but riders weighing up and over 90kgs could find this chassis too vague. A little more stiffness in the front triangle and the front portion of the swingarm would firm things up, while retaining that "steel is real" feeling.













Civil War: Murmur versus BTR's British built Pinner.

How does it compare?



The Starling versus the Pinner? This is a tough one, and a blend of the two might be a perfect machine. The raw finish and fine welds on the BTR do it for me, as well as the more progressive suspension, which allowed the beautiful EXT coil shock to be used. I also liked the BTR's more torsionally stiff (but still not harsh) front end. The Starling, however, won me over with its bigger wheels, 15mm more travel, longer reach, and longer chainstays - all of which made life simpler and more forgiving for the terrain I ride (up and down).







Technical Report



Formula Cura: These are a fantastic set of brakes, with a great feel and huge modulation. They make you ask yourself the question: "Why do I need four pistons?" Expect a full review soon.



Halo Vortex wheelset: The Vortex wheelset is well thought out, with an asymmetric rim that has a thicker walls on one side to balance stiffness, 33mm internal width, a super clicky 120-point-engagement hub, and all the size and sticker options you could ever dream of. I spent most of the time with a CushCore system installed in this wheelset, and while I managed to gain a number of dents, I experienced no failures or punctures, even with much lighter tires than I generally use.













BikeYoke Revive dropper: This was my first time using a BikeYoke dropper, and as



Renthal FatBar and Ultra-Tacky Push-On grips: This FatBar is the all-new design. It's hard to tell that from the outside, but at 800mm wide with an anodized black finish there is nothing to not like. The Ultra-Tacky grip is my go-to choice. After cleaning, gloves will literally stick to them while riding, and comfort and vibration absorption is way above any lock-on grip that I've tried. The new quick-drying grip glue also makes installation easy and more reliable than the older glue. To reuse them, I found that sliding a slim Allen key under the grip and dripping some isopropyl alcohol inside will get them off in seconds. They are also half the price, and last twice as long as many lock-on grips.





This was my first time using a BikeYoke dropper, and as RC said in his review "the Revive is in a league of its own." The 185mm length dropper worked without issue and is smooth and silent.

Pros

+ Customizeable geometry, details, and finish.

+ Easy to ride in all situations.

+ Fantastic tracking and chassis damping.

Customizeable geometry, details, and finish.
Easy to ride in all situations.
Fantastic tracking and chassis damping.

- Expensive at £2040 GBP excluding shock.

- No integrated chain stay protection.

- Could be too flexy for fast and heavier riders.

Expensive at £2040 GBP excluding shock.
No integrated chain stay protection.
Could be too flexy for fast and heavier riders.





Is this the bike for you?



Riders looking for a fantastic all-round 29er will suit the Starling's character. Bigger, heavier, or very aggressive riders might find the bike is soft, and people who want to rail hardpack and sprint all day long will ask for something stiffer and more responsive.







Issues



So, investing in a British hand-built bike should promise you a 'perfect' bike when you take it out of the box. But, my bike had a few issues with it. The simple issues to fix were grinding the paint from the inside of the shock mounts so the shock hardware would fit (yes, I did have the correct size). Secondly, the thick layer of paint also blocked three of the cable routing mounts and needed digging out with a pick to get a cable tie to pass through. The third and slightly more pressing issue was frame alignment. With the shock removed, it was clear to see to the swingarm wasn't aligned perfectly with the seat tube. Also, looking at the bike from the rear the wheel revealed that the two were not particularly inline. Here's what Joe from Starling had to say:



Starling's Response



Firstly, the paint thickness: In the past, I have offered a huge variety of color options to my customers, but the huge variety brings some issues. Different colors behave differently, and in this case, the blue Paul selected resulted in a thicker-than-normal layer and caused some issues. Going forward, I have reduced the number of colors I can offer to improve my control over the finish,.



Secondly, alignment: Building bikes from my shed has been a challenge, the lack of a proper alignment table has resulted in some issues. But, as Paul will agree, it has no noticeable impact on how the bike rides. Going forward, I have moved into a new and much larger shop, with two alignment tables, and I am getting some bigger machines - all of which, will allow me to resolve this issue.



Concerned customers may want to check out my Taiwanese bikes that have none of the “shed built” issues, but still have the same great ride. I’m taking pre-orders on these now.





So, investing in a British hand-built bike should promise you a 'perfect' bike when you take it out of the box. But, my bike had a few issues with it. The simple issues to fix were grinding the paint from the inside of the shock mounts so the shock hardware would fit (yes, I did have the correct size). Secondly, the thick layer of paint also blocked three of the cable routing mounts and needed digging out with a pick to get a cable tie to pass through. The third and slightly more pressing issue was frame alignment. With the shock removed, it was clear to see to the swingarm wasn't aligned perfectly with the seat tube. Also, looking at the bike from the rear the wheel revealed that the two were not particularly inline. Here's what Joe from Starling had to say: