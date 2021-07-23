Starling Releases the Effigear Equipped Spur

The brutish blueprint of that bike remains and Starling says this is for "big-terrain enduro racing, double-black bike park laps and hassle-free seasons in the mountains." The biggest change here is that this is Starling's first bike to ditch the derailleur and swap it for a gearbox instead. While most brands seem to use Pinion for their internal shifting, Starling instead went for Effigear. The French box provides a 440% range across its nine gears and the big advantage it has over the Pinion is that it comes with a trigger shifter as standard so there's no messing about with a twist shifter.



Details:



Frame material: Steel, Reynolds 853

Suspension Design: Single pivot

Travel: 170mm

Wheelsize: 29" front and rear, 2.6" clearance

Drivetrain: Effigear 9 speed, 440% range, trigger shifter

Head tube angle: 64°

Seat tube angle: 77°

Price: From £3,330 GBP

More info: starlingcycles.com

