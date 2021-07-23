Starling Releases the Effigear Equipped Spur

Jul 23, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

The Starling Spur first came to our attention at the Bespoke show in 2019. Named after the talon on the back of a starling's leg, we were told that bike was going to be a one-off designed for a sizable customer and had some hefty geometry numbers to match including a reach of 520mm and 450mm stays. Well, after a few years of prototyping, Starling is now making a limited production run of the bike for customers as part of its 'Rare' collection.

The brutish blueprint of that bike remains and Starling says this is for "big-terrain enduro racing, double-black bike park laps and hassle-free seasons in the mountains." The biggest change here is that this is Starling's first bike to ditch the derailleur and swap it for a gearbox instead. While most brands seem to use Pinion for their internal shifting, Starling instead went for Effigear. The French box provides a 440% range across its nine gears and the big advantage it has over the Pinion is that it comes with a trigger shifter as standard so there's no messing about with a twist shifter.
Details:

Frame material: Steel, Reynolds 853
Suspension Design: Single pivot
Travel: 170mm
Wheelsize: 29" front and rear, 2.6" clearance
Drivetrain: Effigear 9 speed, 440% range, trigger shifter
Head tube angle: 64°
Seat tube angle: 77°
Price: From £3,330 GBP
More info: starlingcycles.com

The gearbox also moves the weight off the rear wheel and into the heart of the bike and means there are fewer chain forces acting on the suspension. All this adds up to Starling describing the 170mm travel Spur as the best descending bike it has ever produced. Despite all these advantages, Starling is open about the associated drag of a gearbox, hence it has only fitted it to one of its most capable bikes and is expecting most of the customers for this bike to spend a lot of their time on uplifts - XC whippets need not apply.

The prototype we saw back in 2019 (left) vs the production model (right).

A lot of thought has gone into the mounting of the Effigear box and Starling worked with the French brand to build the frame around it for the best performance. Starling has also designed a dropout system that allows the rear wheel to be removed without adjusting tension.

The frame offers some adjustability and room for a water bottle in size medium and above.

The suspension remains a single pivot, but Starling has taken what it learned from the Sturn downhill bike and Staer enduro bike and applied it to its first production high(ish) pivot bike. Starling claims this, "reduces any of the forces that affect suspension performance on the trail and creates an incredibly planted bike that offers mountains of grip in all conditions, including under braking".


The Spur is available to order now from Starling Cycles and is built by hand in Bristol, UK using Reynolds 853 steel heat-treated tubing. There is a 16 week lead time on all orders and frames are available with or without shock and with a variety of components with prices starting at £3,300 on a first-come-first-served basis.

More info, here.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes Starling Starling Spur


33 Comments

  • 36 3
 Too bad Bezos didn’t want to do something to actually enhance the human experience like tackling the inefficiencies of gearbox drivetrains.
  • 5 0
 this is the way
  • 4 0
 sure, but it's just going to look like a dick if he does....
  • 5 1
 Coulda sworn there was already a pretty popular bike named the “Spur” out there?
  • 4 0
 My bad! Messed up reading release dates!
  • 1 0
 Giddy up!
  • 3 2
 Love everything about it. However, hose chainstays just look tiny. I honestly didnt even realize it had a gearbox until I read 9 speed in the description. Really cool concept, wonder where it will go next.
  • 1 0
 I love the bike and Starlings stuff but gearbox bikes have been knocking around for 10+ years, unless the two big S’s get behind them they will stay a nice option unfortunately.
  • 1 0
 If they made a shorter travel version for local trail riding, I’d buy one in a heartbeat. But 170mm is approaching bike park territory and I’d rather have it single speed for that use.
  • 4 1
 Yes! Looking forward to high pivot version
  • 2 0
 Yup, I’m not sure this new Spur qualifies as a high pivot either!
  • 5 3
 Finally a gear box with a trigger shifter. No pictures? I guess we have to pay now for the interesting stuff.
  • 1 0
 Water bottle mount is more important, I understand
  • 2 0
 I'm not totally sure what's on this bike, but the Effigear gearbox works with a regular trigger shifter from SRAM.
  • 3 0
 Brooklyn Machine Works already did this 20+ years ago...
  • 10 0
 @rectum You're just talking out your ass...
  • 3 0
 This comment needs more analysis
  • 3 0
 Rectum? Damn near killed em.
  • 2 0
 How come the Öhlins sticker is upside down on the fork? Prototype?
  • 1 0
 Custom stickers!
  • 1 1
 I like everything except of the look, it is good to see more efigear bikes entering the market
  • 2 2
 I'm leery of the seat stays. My big ass would have them crumpled like an empty beer can after one ride Frown
  • 4 0
 www.starlingcycles.com/why-our-steel-seat-stays-are-strong
  • 2 0
 I think you've kind of answered the problem with your comment already. Beer cans are made from very thin aluminium, these stays are made from very strong steel!
  • 1 0
 If you make it out of aluminum, they will buy it.
  • 1 0
 Is it double-crown compatible ?
  • 1 1
 This bike is a strange-looking bird, but it just might fly.
  • 1 1
 I sort of like it. Very industrial looking.
  • 4 6
 No
  • 5 1
 Maybe
  • 1 0
 Absolutely
  • 1 0
 Possibly
  • 1 0
 Yes

