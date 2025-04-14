Starling Releases Brazed Steel Clutch Stem

PRESS RELEASE: STARLING CYCLES
Introducing the Starling Cycles Clutch Stem
.
It’s a tough, timeless and beautiful way to clutch your bars tight and set you apart from the clones.
Handmade in Taiwan, the Clutch is a brazed steel stem that’s built strong. It’s made to last, and finished in Bristol with powder coat colour options to match any Starling frame, including legacy colours and that lesser-spotted Raw IPA finish.
This isn’t a stem for weight weenies or marginal gainers. There’s no CNC wannabe-wizardry. No shaved grams. No Robocops or Johnny Fives. It’s made by a bloke in a workshop with his hands.
It’s tough, it’s simple, it looks totally different to anything aluminum, it’ll clamp your bars tight for decades. It even has a pair of beautiful, understated and stainless Starlings on the faceplate as a subtle nod to the brand.
And we're making just 50 of them in this first batch. Available on a first come, first served basis.How tough is it?
The Clutch is rated for enduro use. Get it clamped on and go hammer and tongs, no bother.How much does it weigh?
Who cares. Compared to a CNC stem, it adds fewer grams than that squashed banana you’ve got strapped to your frame.How stiff is it?
43% MOAR STIFFER. Just kidding. We’ve got no idea. It feels great though. Don’t overthink it.Why build a stem?
“Because no one else was making one that quite fits the Starling style,” says our founder Joe McEwan. “Everything else out there is built to meet marketing specs or chasing pointless weight savings. We wanted something that felt like one of our bikes. Handmade, unique, built to last and the perfect match for your Starling frame”.Standout features include:Full custom colour-matching:
Every stem can be ordered to match current or past Starling frame colours, and RAW IPA finish.Refurb repaint support:
If you ever refurb your Starling frame, we’ll repaint the stem for free.And save 10% with a Refurb:
Order a frame refurb and stem combo and we’ll knock 10% off the price. This is the best way to guarantee a perfect colour match, and you'll get a fresh coat of paint on your frame and new bearings with your new stem.Steel spacers:
Matching 1.5mm-thick stainless spacers are available separately for the cleanest possible cockpit.The numbers:
35mm length, 0° rise, 31.8mm handlebar clamp, 1-1/8” steerer clamp, 40mm stack height, Heat-treated, brazed steel construction, supplied with M8x20mm bolts (top cap and spacers sold separately).
This one’s about grabbing your bars, not keeping the marketing bods stoked. If you ride a Starling, or just want your bike to feel less C3P0, this is the stem for you.
Price: £145.83Learn More About The Clutch Stem:
https://www.starlingcycles.com/components/clutch-handmade-steel-stem/
But "Everything else out there is built to meet marketing"
Yea sure brad, sure.
🥱
youtu.be/i1juyulsGdo?si=-kcP9AfMuUQwjGFt
The whole product in itself is a marketing exercise.
I like the product, and the idea behind it, but by emphasizing how much all those pesky details don't matter, they do sort of make it about those details.
Brian foster stem is $65 as well, I know what I’d rather have on my bike
BTW: I've always dreamed of a full suspension Brompton. I even designed one few years ago... single pivot, dropper post etc.... Imagine: Starling and Brompton collaborating to create the Bromptain as I called it.
(Hire me! When you want guys! I'm hot :-)
It’s basically a hipster ornament lacking authenticity.
Have you actually lived in Taiwan? Ever had any direct dealings with any of the highly skilled frame builders?
You really think all these incredibly skilled builders who have honed their craft for years and years are actually filipino immigrants who 'probably' live in 'small dingy apartment with 6 to 8 people to save money'.
Are you smoking meth right now?
The stainless Roost HT was made entirely in Taiwan. The BLE, AFAIK, used a UK contractor for the rear triangles, while the fronts were made by Starling themselves. AFAIK the rest have the rear triangles made by ORA and the fronts made in the UK by Starling. They've been pretty open about this for a while now and are the only brand I've seen explicitly name the contractor in Taiwan they used.
Not sure why this is so controversial. Some things are just harder to find equipment and staff to do properly, it's not always about cost.
None of that applies to a high-price low-quantity semi-custom product. Except the low labor cost, which is seemingly low enough to justify shipping just 50 stems across the planet to be powder-coated. (No good powder-coating in Taiwan?)
I don't think it's any more than that.
50pcs at £150 is £7500 turnover, now lets take VAT off and you are left with £125 or a total of £6250 turnover.
The only way they could make them in-house is with the view of making them long-term and selling a decent number of them, they probably wouldn't break even making 50pcs in-house once all is said and done and wages and other costs are paid.
Do you have any insight into how you would go about making a stem - designing and manufacturing jigs, getting the required press or machine work to make them (Starling don't have this kind of machinery in-house, do they?) then getting good at making them in a reasonable time scale, finishing them once brazed etc all while trying to make a profit out of £6250?
I will repeat this again - £6250 turnover from the entire batch of 50, not profit, turnover.
It is realistically a terrible, labour intensive way to make a stem now modern manufacturing methods are available, which is why nobody really does it and why these are expensive and not made in-house.
As to how much workers get paid - What if the amount they get paid gives them the same standard of living in Taiwan as a person doing the same job but working and living in the USA while getting paid 4 times more? I'm not saying this is the case here but it is more complex than the simple argument you are making - we don't all live in a country where a dozen eggs is $6++ and 20% of income is spent on healthcare.
Last time I visited the USA (3 years ago) it was unbelievable how expensive it is to live - no wonder your wages are high, they need to be just to provide a basic standard of living.
Nope, a brazed together heavy piece of shit that should cost about £10 and is probably also a bit wonky.
Come on Starling / Joe, you can’t try the anti marketing while putting out this rage bait bullshit - and I’m a previous owner of one.
Also, while 'inc wannabe wizardy' is a lame attempt to put cmc in a negative light (which is dumb, is it has its pros and cons just like every other way of producing parts), slamming this a 'a brazed together piece of shit' is just as lame.
Some people don't mind a 100gr weight difference if it gives them peace of mind that the part will be bombproof and last very long. Also, some of the most beautiful bikes in cycling history are brazed. And most frames that are brazed nowadays are quite pricey too.
Meanwhile you're probably riding around with a bike with flip chips that you never ever flip. Get over yourself.
(none of my bikes have flip chips cos I get a bike that fits in the first place but, thanks for your concern)
Anyway, it is entirely possible to get that something is a 'joke' (or rather, something that isn't meant seriously, because that is not the same as a joke), but still find it stupid.
Also, flip chips don't change how a bike fits. But you probably know that.
I'm not nostalgic about stems with bolts
Sure, a £25 stem probably won’t have all the bells and whistles but at £145 rounding some edges isn’t a manufacturing issue it’s a design choice.
And "no CNC wannabe-wizardry"? Is the bloke in Taiwan hand drilling and tapping each screw hole, and cutting the tubing with a hack saw? Pretty sure every every component of this stem came off of CNC equipment, and it is likely brazed in a CNC'ed jig.
However, there are many brands who outsource all theirs but still pretend it is made in their home country. We did not do this, so no reason to have an issue?
The stem is the absolute last place to spend money on your bike.
But this one sure is pretty!
Brilliant XD
Edit: didn’t mean to post this as a reply to your comment. Oops.
light and cheap, but not strong - aluminum
cheap and strong, but not light - steel
light and strong, but not cheap - carbon fiber, titanium
Which is why I can't fathom why this stem is nearly $200 USD.
They aren't for everyone. The geo is pretty dialed in, but the suspension performance won't be up to par with multi-link options (although I've had VPP and Horst bikes that were worse than my previous Murmer, so that's not 100% the case every time). They are easy to maintain and rarely have warranty issues. They are sustainable and don't view crashes/breakages as making the frame disposable, they repair as much as they can instead of replace. They have very responsive customer support and some innovative bikes (like the BLE) that aren't made by anyone else.
There are other brands doing similar (e.g. REEB), but for people who care about those things or keep their bikes for a long time, Starling is a really good option. If you are obsessed with having the best suspension performance or having the latest/newest gen of everything, then yea they aren't going to fill that niche for you, but that doesn't make them objectively a bad value or mediocre.
I actually think the did a pretty good job with the circle jerk, considering. Show off the brazing for max signaling, holler about how they don't care about optimization, just like every other "steel is real" clone likes to hear. Big implications that CNC operators aren't as good at making things than a torch wielder... Oof, way to alienate people. The steel fanbois creamed their pants at the sight of the brazing and
Starling is just hoping they'll immediately reach out to return the favor with dollars. Circle jerk.