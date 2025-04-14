Powered by Outside

Starling Releases Brazed Steel Clutch Stem

Apr 14, 2025
by Starling Cycles  
Starling Cycles Clutch Stem

PRESS RELEASE: STARLING CYCLES

Introducing the Starling Cycles Clutch Stem.

It’s a tough, timeless and beautiful way to clutch your bars tight and set you apart from the clones.

Handmade in Taiwan, the Clutch is a brazed steel stem that’s built strong. It’s made to last, and finished in Bristol with powder coat colour options to match any Starling frame, including legacy colours and that lesser-spotted Raw IPA finish.

This isn’t a stem for weight weenies or marginal gainers. There’s no CNC wannabe-wizardry. No shaved grams. No Robocops or Johnny Fives. It’s made by a bloke in a workshop with his hands.

It’s tough, it’s simple, it looks totally different to anything aluminum, it’ll clamp your bars tight for decades. It even has a pair of beautiful, understated and stainless Starlings on the faceplate as a subtle nod to the brand.

And we're making just 50 of them in this first batch. Available on a first come, first served basis.

Starling Cycles Clutch Stem

How tough is it?
The Clutch is rated for enduro use. Get it clamped on and go hammer and tongs, no bother.

How much does it weigh?
Who cares. Compared to a CNC stem, it adds fewer grams than that squashed banana you’ve got strapped to your frame.

How stiff is it?
43% MOAR STIFFER. Just kidding. We’ve got no idea. It feels great though. Don’t overthink it.

Why build a stem?
“Because no one else was making one that quite fits the Starling style,” says our founder Joe McEwan. “Everything else out there is built to meet marketing specs or chasing pointless weight savings. We wanted something that felt like one of our bikes. Handmade, unique, built to last and the perfect match for your Starling frame”.

Starling Cycles Clutch Stem

Standout features include:
Full custom colour-matching: Every stem can be ordered to match current or past Starling frame colours, and RAW IPA finish.

Refurb repaint support: If you ever refurb your Starling frame, we’ll repaint the stem for free.

And save 10% with a Refurb: Order a frame refurb and stem combo and we’ll knock 10% off the price. This is the best way to guarantee a perfect colour match, and you'll get a fresh coat of paint on your frame and new bearings with your new stem.

Steel spacers: Matching 1.5mm-thick stainless spacers are available separately for the cleanest possible cockpit.

The numbers: 35mm length, 0° rise, 31.8mm handlebar clamp, 1-1/8” steerer clamp, 40mm stack height, Heat-treated, brazed steel construction, supplied with M8x20mm bolts (top cap and spacers sold separately).

starling cycles clutch stem

This one’s about grabbing your bars, not keeping the marketing bods stoked. If you ride a Starling, or just want your bike to feel less C3P0, this is the stem for you.

Price: £145.83

Learn More About The Clutch Stem:
https://www.starlingcycles.com/components/clutch-handmade-steel-stem/

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Stems Starling


Author Info:
Starlingcycles avatar

Member since Mar 6, 2018
20 articles
Report
150 Comments
  • 18613
 We sincerely appreciate you not blowing smoke up our buttholes for the thing that holds a handlebar
  • 317
 This is the only correct way to market a stem.
  • 11249
 But it’s so ‘try hard’ to be cool and “whatever man” that it’s actually pretty lame
  • 402
 Really? Cause they just published a lot of shiny, anodized words for a stem.
  • 532
 A whole press release that is pure marketing BS

But "Everything else out there is built to meet marketing"
Yea sure brad, sure.

🥱
  • 52
 @ratedgg13: the Brian Foster Fit stem launch video was good too.
youtu.be/i1juyulsGdo?si=-kcP9AfMuUQwjGFt
  • 370
 @cro-magnon: yup, it’s marketing by anti marketing.

The whole product in itself is a marketing exercise.
  • 90
 @squiffybiker: I sit in the middle with this one.
I like the product, and the idea behind it, but by emphasizing how much all those pesky details don't matter, they do sort of make it about those details.
  • 70
 Except they did.
  • 30
 @squiffybiker: agreed
  • 10
 @squiffybiker: hahaha
  • 20
 @davechopoptions:

Brian foster stem is $65 as well, I know what I’d rather have on my bike
  • 7310
 I don't doubt that the fabricators in Taiwan can do good work, and that Starling's QC is good enough... But you're telling me you couldn't find any way to make a whopping 50 of these in your own country?
  • 202
 I wonder if they even know the machinist's name. It would be nice to learn more about fabrication in Taiwan, and the people behind these handmade parts made overseas.
  • 250
 But, where's the profit in that?......
  • 381
 Word I've heard from the boutique road bike and ATB crowd is that brazing and really fine TIG work in general is just that much more skilled for (time, money) than anywhere else. Creme of the creame of frame builders (frame fillet welding/brazing -> weird stem corners brazing) reside in Taiwan.
  • 859
 The fabricators in Taiwan are the best in the world. Taiwan isn't third world child labour, but the highest level of manufacturing in the world. Maybe you just trolling, or otherwise ignorant?
  • 251
 Dude, our one remaining primary steel plant is on the edge of death, we aren't in good shape
  • 131
 @phutphutend: Taiwan is unbeatable, but the Brits are not too bad at making things at home. It could have been made by Brompton for instance, as a partnership or something like that. Just thinking...

BTW: I've always dreamed of a full suspension Brompton. I even designed one few years ago... single pivot, dropper post etc.... Imagine: Starling and Brompton collaborating to create the Bromptain as I called it.

(Hire me! When you want guys! I'm hot :-)
  • 168
 @phutphutend: I'm not saying the fabricators in Taiwan are bad, they make great stuff. That said, the fabricators your speaking of are most likely not Taiwanese, they are Filipino immigrants who move to the island for a few years to send money home. They probably live in a very small dingy apartment with 6 to 8 people to save money. It's not child labour, but it ain't paradise either. This is just based on my experience over there.
  • 106
 @danstonQ: Yes, we could have made it in house, but currently we don't have the capacity in house. Brompton could do it, but the quantities are big enough for them to even consider. Taiwan do a great job, super high quality and are super reliable...
  • 169
 I missed the bit where they mention it’s made in Taiwan - this makes this kind of crap even more baffling.

It’s basically a hipster ornament lacking authenticity.
  • 91
 @ballsackington: Taiwan are the best in the world. They’ve made everything since the 90’s and got very good at it also because they buy so much materials they get a much better deal so not only can they get better quality materials than most buyers but at cheaper prices as well. But that being said they really needed to be made by Starling in the UK.
  • 121
 @thenotoriousmic: I agree with that - ORA in Taiwan probably do a ‘better job’ than Starling could do of them ultimately, but i didn’t think that was the point here, this is all about ‘the vibes’ and having it made overseas doesn’t stand up.
  • 52
 @phutphutend: August wheel works, Gav'll knock out 50 of these for ya
  • 73
 Taiwan is probably the most advanced production country out there and I think nearly all of our bikes have more than a few made in Taiwan parts on it. They've got the equipment, the knowledge and also skilled manual work. Are cast fork lowers even being produced outside Taiwan?
  • 20
 @ballsackington: Wonder the same thing too. Maybe also what town the machinist grew up in and his family lineage too.
  • 92
 @whydomylegshurt: lol what is you experience over there exactly?

Have you actually lived in Taiwan? Ever had any direct dealings with any of the highly skilled frame builders?

You really think all these incredibly skilled builders who have honed their craft for years and years are actually filipino immigrants who 'probably' live in 'small dingy apartment with 6 to 8 people to save money'.

Are you smoking meth right now?
  • 57
 @vinay: This thread...Much racism...
  • 70
 "Handmade in Taiwan" is a weird thing to rave about, like great, so is 95% of the bike industry
  • 21
 @SJP: not sure about racism, just pure stupidity and ignorance.
  • 43
 @hgardner: handmade in the place that is home to some of the most skilled workers in the world. Yeah, terrible. The UK has thrown away so much of its manufacturing that "hand made in the UK" isn't exactly the brag that it was 50 years ago.
  • 92
 @Skaiwawker: not terrible at all, but hardly a brag either particularly when starling's whole USP is made in the UK. It's like bragging that your tires are made of rubber. When so are everyone else's
  • 21
 @hgardner: Starling have always been open about the production they do in Taiwan afaik so I've never been under that impression at all. They have made custom/limited runs of bikes fully made in the UK so that's been an option if it makes you feel warm and fuzzy inside. My main impression of their USP is well made steel bike frames that are simple, maintainable and ride very well.
  • 30
 @Skaiwawker: I was under the impression the front triangles were still made in bristol and the rest in taiwan
  • 12
 @Skaiwawker: Strong correlations among those three.
  • 10
 @hgardner: I don't know exactly but the last time I looked, it depended on what frame you bought. Some had the rear end made in the UK, some made in Taiwan. I think the custom options were UK made.
  • 30
 @hgardner: For most of their bikes, I think that's correct.

The stainless Roost HT was made entirely in Taiwan. The BLE, AFAIK, used a UK contractor for the rear triangles, while the fronts were made by Starling themselves. AFAIK the rest have the rear triangles made by ORA and the fronts made in the UK by Starling. They've been pretty open about this for a while now and are the only brand I've seen explicitly name the contractor in Taiwan they used.

Not sure why this is so controversial. Some things are just harder to find equipment and staff to do properly, it's not always about cost.
  • 11
 @jkertz: I think Cotic is also quite clear about ORA producing their hardtails and full-sus rear triangles. ORA is a reputable company so nothing to be ashamed of. Of course they only mention this if it is actually being produced over there. The Cotic front triangles are produced in the UK by Fiveland so they tell that as well. I think Starling also had a while (if not ongoing) where they offered cheaper front triangles made in Taiwan, you just didn't get the customization options.
  • 21
 @jkertz: for a limited 50 unit run of One Hundred Forty Five pounds-strling (!), it's obviously not cost. However the usual reasons for Taiwan-made are "best quality _for the cost_, because of scale effects", ie: there are lots of available facilities and ready access low-cost materials due to bulk purchasing. And of course because of the low cost of labor, which cynically could imply that the labor isn't being valued the same as labor done in other places.

None of that applies to a high-price low-quantity semi-custom product. Except the low labor cost, which is seemingly low enough to justify shipping just 50 stems across the planet to be powder-coated. (No good powder-coating in Taiwan?)
  • 11
 @justinfoil: Go ahead, read your own comment, realize that you're contradicting yourself and it (your comment) just doesn't make any sense.
  • 10
 @justinfoil: as the owner said...they didn't do it themselves/in the UK due to their capacity, not due to the unit commercials.

I don't think it's any more than that.
  • 11
 @The-Spirit-of-Jazz: no capacity for a 50 unit limited run?
  • 10
 @justinfoil: Have you ever setup to manufacture something before?

50pcs at £150 is £7500 turnover, now lets take VAT off and you are left with £125 or a total of £6250 turnover.

The only way they could make them in-house is with the view of making them long-term and selling a decent number of them, they probably wouldn't break even making 50pcs in-house once all is said and done and wages and other costs are paid.
  • 30
 @naptime: and a bell end also
  • 12
 @justanotherusername: Except that's literally the opposite of how they work now. The high quantity low cost things are out-sourced to where economies of scale help boost the margins, while the low quantity high cost things (Ti front triangles, custom colors) are done in-house. It's not like they'd be starting from scratch to do stems in-house. If doing an in-house limited run of 50 costs so more as to make it completely unviable, that just goes to show how vastly inexpensive the out-sourced labor is. Yeah, they're some of the best in the world, but they sure don't get paid like the rest of the world, and that's messed up.
  • 20
 @justinfoil: Try considering the fact that ORA are already experienced and setup to manufacture stems?

Do you have any insight into how you would go about making a stem - designing and manufacturing jigs, getting the required press or machine work to make them (Starling don't have this kind of machinery in-house, do they?) then getting good at making them in a reasonable time scale, finishing them once brazed etc all while trying to make a profit out of £6250?

I will repeat this again - £6250 turnover from the entire batch of 50, not profit, turnover.

It is realistically a terrible, labour intensive way to make a stem now modern manufacturing methods are available, which is why nobody really does it and why these are expensive and not made in-house.

As to how much workers get paid - What if the amount they get paid gives them the same standard of living in Taiwan as a person doing the same job but working and living in the USA while getting paid 4 times more? I'm not saying this is the case here but it is more complex than the simple argument you are making - we don't all live in a country where a dozen eggs is $6++ and 20% of income is spent on healthcare.

Last time I visited the USA (3 years ago) it was unbelievable how expensive it is to live - no wonder your wages are high, they need to be just to provide a basic standard of living.
  • 11
 @justanotherusername: stems like that? Not really, especially since Starling is touting these at not at all like anything else around. Welded stems are rare, brazed stems are ever rarer, brazed anything is pretty niche. And again it's economies of scale. ORA is no doubt great at making an order of thousands of welded frames, but that means nothing towards making 50 brazed stems.
  • 20
 @justinfoil: I know ORA primarily through producing smaller quantities of high end products. I wasn't aware of them producing very high quantities as well. Do you know which frame (brand and model) they produce thousands of?
  • 20
 @vinay: At this point he is just bending truth to maintain an argument without actually having one.
  • 20
 @justanotherusername: Yeah, I was just trying to give him a chance at proving his point. I see Commencal is listed at ORA, which is probably their titanium frames. I recall Dan Atherton once got a titanium Commencal 4X frame. They sure must have made thousands of them.
  • 443
 ‘No cnc wannabe wizardry’

Nope, a brazed together heavy piece of shit that should cost about £10 and is probably also a bit wonky.

Come on Starling / Joe, you can’t try the anti marketing while putting out this rage bait bullshit - and I’m a previous owner of one.
  • 27
flag WhateverBikes (Apr 14, 2025 at 23:59) (Below Threshold)
 Just curious, what makes you think it is 'probably a bit wonky'?
Also, while 'inc wannabe wizardy' is a lame attempt to put cmc in a negative light (which is dumb, is it has its pros and cons just like every other way of producing parts), slamming this a 'a brazed together piece of shit' is just as lame.
Some people don't mind a 100gr weight difference if it gives them peace of mind that the part will be bombproof and last very long. Also, some of the most beautiful bikes in cycling history are brazed. And most frames that are brazed nowadays are quite pricey too.
  • 30
 @WhateverBikes: 100 grams on a fork or a tyre maybe, 100g on a stem? GFY
  • 50
 @WhateverBikes: when is the last time you saw a stem (even a cheap crappy one) break?
  • 20
 @waltworks: (that wasn't a Thomson)
  • 31
 @waltworks: If you have to ask that, you clearly haven't worked in a bike shop :-S
  • 23
 @naptime: So I should go f*ck myself because I pointed out that some people don't mind a 100gr weight difference on a stem? Okayyy

Meanwhile you're probably riding around with a bike with flip chips that you never ever flip. Get over yourself.
  • 20
 @WhateverBikes: OK dude, learn to take an internetz joke an get over your self.
(none of my bikes have flip chips cos I get a bike that fits in the first place but, thanks for your concern)
  • 31
 @naptime: Hence the word 'probably'.
Anyway, it is entirely possible to get that something is a 'joke' (or rather, something that isn't meant seriously, because that is not the same as a joke), but still find it stupid.
Also, flip chips don't change how a bike fits. But you probably know that.
  • 10
 @WhateverBikes: OK bud................... (gives a thumbs up an nods slowly but sarcasticly)
  • 393
 We/they went away from this design 25 years ago to save kneecaps from those protruding stem bolts.
  • 171
 Downvoters obvs don't have kneecaps. I personally shuddered at the recollection.
  • 66
 Because sharp cnc'd edges are that much better...
  • 30
 @BenPea: I managed to get the bolt off my dropper lever get under my knee pad and take a chunk out, there was quite a lot of blood!

I'm not nostalgic about stems with bolts Smile
  • 40
 But now we have longer top tubes we can protrude as much as we like
  • 100
 @Canadmos: you can ‘cnc’ edges to be curved / smooth too you know, it isn’t the manufacturing methods fault.
  • 13
 @justanotherusername: that takes time on the machine. Time costs money. Which is evident by some of the stems out there that have not round edges - certainly less round than this stem.
  • 60
 @Canadmos: We have machines with more than 3 axis nowadays my man, form tools also exist.

Sure, a £25 stem probably won’t have all the bells and whistles but at £145 rounding some edges isn’t a manufacturing issue it’s a design choice.
  • 40
 I've had a lot of crashes in my time. Torn ligaments. Broken bones. But the worst one, in terms of how much riding I missed out on, was a stem bolt into my kneecap. All through my 30s I could not ride two days in a row, and was limited to about 1.5 hours. Sucked for an XC racer.
  • 10
 @iamamodel: Sorted: images.app.goo.gl/6eDqCDMUQU3RqShAA
  • 10
 @BenPea: Dude! I used to run a BMX stem pad on my MTB stem for years afterwards.
  • 10
 @justanotherusername: majority of $25 stems have less sharp edges then CNS blink for $145
  • 10
 @iamamodel: well there ya go! More reach helps too eh...
  • 20
 @BenPea: More reach? Good point. My knees haven't come close to stem or shifter pods for some time now.
  • 321
 Why is it that anything bicycle related that is made of steel must use over the top hipster douche bag marketing?

And "no CNC wannabe-wizardry"? Is the bloke in Taiwan hand drilling and tapping each screw hole, and cutting the tubing with a hack saw? Pretty sure every every component of this stem came off of CNC equipment, and it is likely brazed in a CNC'ed jig.
  • 4010
 Perfect example of Britain - selling off the image of previous great home grown manufacturing. Now made offshore, and the only value to the end user being as a way to signal how cool you could be.
  • 1613
 Perfect example of hypocrisy - criticizing others for not adhering to certain values while failing to adhere to those same values yourself.
  • 158
 We have always outsourced part of our production. We have been very honest about it. This in not hypocrisy.

However, there are many brands who outsource all theirs but still pretend it is made in their home country. We did not do this, so no reason to have an issue?
  • 41
 @phutphutend: what brands have product made in Taiwan but give off the impression they are UK made?
  • 23
 @phutphutend: my comment is aimed towards @nouseforaname - criticizing an entire nation for using offshore manufacturing while making said comments on a device that's likely been manufactured offshore.
  • 30
 Most of the stuff you will sell in your country under a maple leaf banner will have components from multiple other countries. Assembly is a bit different to making things.
  • 30
 @Wabit: what an apples and apples comparison.....not
  • 223
 Wheres the launch video? I want to see a tattooed guy in his 40s bumbling down loamers filmed on a dadcam before I buy my pretentious steel bike parts
  • 110
 Tough but fair.
  • 180
 My brain loves the way it looks, but my knees outvoted my brain 2-1.
  • 61
 How different life would be if we only had one testicle
  • 21
 @overconfident: you, sir, won the internet for today.
  • 11
 @overconfident: With that flag, I guess you know a song all about that
  • 23
 @overconfident: or a vagina to wash the sand out of
  • 170
 31.8. Thank you.
  • 165
 Or choose a $25 Kalloy or Dimension or any other DH rated stem plus a set of new tires, if you prefer.

The stem is the absolute last place to spend money on your bike.

But this one sure is pretty!
  • 140
 If you are buying this stem you are not worried about a tire budget
  • 250
 But how else can you signal that you support British bespoke manufacturing than by buying a stem made in Taiwan. People will know how cultured you are, unlike those poor Kalloy using dweebs.
  • 111
flag CheddarJack46 (Apr 14, 2025 at 9:39) (Below Threshold)
 I don't know man, I do like sleeping soundly knowing that my bars aren't going to fall off my bike. That's worth a few bucks in my book.
  • 91
 @CheddarJack46: you can buy a dh rated stem tested to the same standards for 1/5 the price, though, and those won’t break either.
  • 51
 @CheddarJack46: overpriced cnc’d stems are not stronger than the more affordable options from Kalloy, spank, FSA, raceface etc..
  • 20
 @howejohn: or performance.
  • 100
 Those 50 stems were probably sold before this post even went live. why lose sleep over hating on a limited edition brazed steel stem, when there are greater evils like Crocs and Kanye West out there that really deserve your attention!
  • 41
 Crocs? I have not heard of their evil. Please explain. Genuine question.
  • 21
 @iamamodel: Assault on the eyeballs, but honestly I rate some of the collabs on people half my age.
  • 70
 @iamamodel: They say the holes in Crocs are so that its easy for your dignity to leak escape.
  • 30
 @bombdabass: @tempnoo1 Oh, I thought they'd done real crime. I love my Crocs. Especially with socks!
  • 141
 "Strong, light, cheap. Pick one"

Brilliant XD
  • 100
 Starling makes pretty bikes but this stem is another reason I’m skeptical. The owners opinions on geometry and bike fit are another that leaves me scratching my head.

Edit: didn’t mean to post this as a reply to your comment. Oops.
  • 84
 @drakefan705: that carbon vs steel frame thing he did a couple months back really turned me off the brand. I like steel and aluminium frames but that was some s tier bike industry pseudo science.
  • 310
flag stinkie (Apr 14, 2025 at 11:03) (Below Threshold)
 @xciscool: I mean....Joe was an aerospace engineer before he got into building bikes....so he's probably not completely full of shit? That industry definitely doesn't hire morons
  • 121
 I was always taught "pick two".

light and cheap, but not strong - aluminum
cheap and strong, but not light - steel
light and strong, but not cheap - carbon fiber, titanium

Which is why I can't fathom why this stem is nearly $200 USD.
  • 131
 @stinkie: Boeing,
  • 152
 such stem. much fashion.
  • 132
 Still clinging onto that craft beer branding eh?
  • 156
 Geez. Company launches a cool-looking small batch stem and everybody rages about it.
  • 10
 Yeah, if ever there was a comment section where the word "triggered" was apt, this would definitely be the one.
  • 71
 It should be illegal to charge that much for a steel stem, but if you buy their stem cap with the stem it's discounted to £14 instead of £17, seriously they charge £17 for a basic alloy stem cap you get free with headsets, you even get much fancier top caps with some headsets, how they can justify that is beyond me. Makes you think how their other pricing isn't daylight robbery.
  • 101
 Nahhh
  • 60
 Who will be brazen enough to try it out?
  • 20
 Weld have to wait and see
  • 65
 Such a weird dualism happening with steel fan-bois. Ok, so the stem isn't CNCed, but a whole ton of other stuff on the bike is! The damn headset in most of the pics was likely machined with computer wizardry (why neg it with the wannabe BS?). Then colored with magical "electric water" (anodizing). There are a bunch of of machined parts in the drivetrain (even a single-speed). Machine made bolts are holding that stem together! The fork on that is likely on those bikes are full of wannabe-wizardry, does that make it super-bad like machined stems are implied to be?
  • 50
 I’d rather buy a hope stem
  • 30
 an older brother who’s a slightly harsher villain: www.instagram.com/p/C0cKhnwJTsB
  • 77
 Doesn’t work better-protruding stem bolts, and expensive. It’s the perfect finish for that dumb 26” wheeled Starling frame that you *could* ride hard but it’s a *limited edition* that doesn’t work as well as a 29 or mullet rig so it’s relegated to (inefficiently) getting the owner to their local coffee shop where they can bore anyone who asks about their bike into a coma.
  • 72
 Turning a fun bit of kit for a fun toy into a conversation about efficiency seems to be an exercise in missing the point. Thanks to sites like pb we can get a fairly good idea of what is "best" (lightest, fastest, most supple, most stable, grippiest, most agile, etc.). Does starling strike you as a company centered around an ethos of prioritizing numerically verifiable performance?
  • 23
 @mllachance: nope. They make mediocre bikes that are a bad value.
  • 10
 @wyorider: ah jeez
  • 10
 @wyorider: It's hard to argue they are a bad value when the average bike I've owned from big named brands have catastrophic failures within a year or two, yet Starlings are going for years with 0 (aside from the issue with the Spur) issues.

They aren't for everyone. The geo is pretty dialed in, but the suspension performance won't be up to par with multi-link options (although I've had VPP and Horst bikes that were worse than my previous Murmer, so that's not 100% the case every time). They are easy to maintain and rarely have warranty issues. They are sustainable and don't view crashes/breakages as making the frame disposable, they repair as much as they can instead of replace. They have very responsive customer support and some innovative bikes (like the BLE) that aren't made by anyone else.

There are other brands doing similar (e.g. REEB), but for people who care about those things or keep their bikes for a long time, Starling is a really good option. If you are obsessed with having the best suspension performance or having the latest/newest gen of everything, then yea they aren't going to fill that niche for you, but that doesn't make them objectively a bad value or mediocre.
  • 10
 Yep. Blah ****ing blah marketing and have fun smashing a chunk out of your knee on those steerer clamp bolts.
  • 30
 People really have little shame: advertise it as “light” but refuse to disclose its weight. Incredible.
  • 40
 They really brought back the knee-shredder special. Bold move.
  • 20
 Justinfoil you nailed it, FFS I silver soldered my own Tioga T bone knock off in my shed in the late 80s I was 18.
  • 40
 Damn that’s ugly
  • 40
 £145...Lols
  • 66
 Sweet complaint section. maybe you can submit your address’s to starling and they could send you some UK made dog turds as a thank you memento..
  • 10
 Lool, I like PB adv feed, article about steel stem and adv about truvative stem
  • 33
 I really enjoyed the complete lack of circle jerking in announcing this. Got a good laugh and low key want to buy one now.
  • 101
 It's hard to circle jerk when it's "designed in UK, built in Taiwan". Whole lotta land or ocean in the way.

I actually think the did a pretty good job with the circle jerk, considering. Show off the brazing for max signaling, holler about how they don't care about optimization, just like every other "steel is real" clone likes to hear. Big implications that CNC operators aren't as good at making things than a torch wielder... Oof, way to alienate people. The steel fanbois creamed their pants at the sight of the brazing and
Starling is just hoping they'll immediately reach out to return the favor with dollars. Circle jerk.
  • 20
 Why brazed
  • 63
 Because it looks beautiful
  • 30
 @suspended-flesh: I can appreciate a flawlessly smoothed out brazed weld, but the rough brazer weld doesnt look any nicer than a decent tig weld imho.
  • 10
 Lower heat input, less deformation.
  • 20
 M8 bolts? Phew.
  • 23
 Looks amazing and of course I want one. I’ve seen a few hardcore bike shop dudes with Starlings even though they could get discounts on what the sell. Killer bikes!
  • 34
 Beautiful finishing piece to go along with those bikes
  • 24
 Joe, These look amazing! Great work dude! See you and those stems at the Malverns Classic in August! Si..
Below threshold threads are hidden







