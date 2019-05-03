Starling's New 170mm 29er With a Gearbox - Bespoked Show 2019

Another week, another Starling with an intriguing drivetrain system. This time, Joe McEwan has built up a new bike for a long term customer with an Effigear gearbox. Named after the talon on the back on a starling's leg, meet the Spur.
Effigear are a French company and Joe has fitted this new Spur with their 9 speed box. The box mates with the swingarm in a manner that means there's no chain growth. This, combined with a lack of derailleur and cassette on the rear wheel, apparently make for a super supple rear end. Another big advantage of the Effigear is that it can be fitted with a trigger shifter, unlike the Pinion which is gripshift only.
Joe has fitted the gearbox with a brute of a bike; like a Murmur on steroids, this is a 170mm 29er. The customer Joe made this for is a sizable gent so this bike has a reach of 520mm and 450mm stays. Basically, when the Spur gets trucking, it's going to take a lot of stopping.
Joe currently isn't planning on building anymore of these bikes but he has all the jigs and could make one up if a customer really wanted. Expect a frameset to cost around £2,000 if you're interested.More info
What benefit will moving the shock make? Would it make the leverage curve more progressive / linear?
