Start List: Air DH - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Mar 3, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Keegan Wright keeping it low in the green room.

The Toa Enduro may have kicked-off Crankworx on Sunday but the Air DH today will be the first event to carry series points in the fight for the title of Crankworx King and Queen. Check out who will be competing below.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2020


Must Read This Week
Antidote Updates The Carbonjack - Bike Connection Winter 2020
48420 views
Round Up: 10 Canadian Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
45412 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
44128 views
First Ride: Revel's Recyclable, American-made RW30 Fusion-Fiber Wheels
42726 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with the 2020 DH Fantasy League
39388 views
New Products From Fox Racing, Leatt, Hope, & Nukeproof - Bike Connection Winter 2020
38412 views
Final Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
35119 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bike Checks from Crankworx Rotorua 2020
30854 views

6 Comments

  • 2 0
 Well, good to see New Zealand's total population out in force. Good on ya Mates. Smile
It is Bad Ass.
  • 1 0
 I like how many younger riders are sponsored by “Mum & Dad”, and stuff like that!
  • 1 0
 #firstcomment
  • 1 0
 Gatto! Cool to see her name on the list
  • 2 0
 Prettiest racer over there for sure
  • 1 0
 This is very exiting!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007676
Mobile Version of Website