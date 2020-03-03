Pinkbike.com
Start List: Air DH - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
Mar 3, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
The Toa Enduro may have kicked-off Crankworx on Sunday but the Air DH today will be the first event to carry series points in the fight for the title of Crankworx King and Queen. Check out who will be competing below.
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Crankworx Rotorua 2020
6 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
FlounderPounder
(3 mins ago)
Well, good to see New Zealand's total population out in force. Good on ya Mates.
It is Bad Ass.
[Reply]
1
0
JacobyDH
(6 mins ago)
I like how many younger riders are sponsored by “Mum & Dad”, and stuff like that!
[Reply]
1
0
JacobyDH
(5 mins ago)
#firstcomment
[Reply]
1
0
seismicninja
(7 mins ago)
Gatto! Cool to see her name on the list
[Reply]
2
0
Boosting
(6 mins ago)
Prettiest racer over there for sure
[Reply]
1
0
JacobyDH
(8 mins ago)
This is very exiting!
[Reply]
6 Comments
