Coming Up Live 11AM CEST: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Jun 15, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

Timing Update: Due to adverse weather conditions today the Slopestyle had to be moved to Sunday. We can announce that the iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club will now be starting at 11:00 am CEST, 2:00 am PDT. 9:00 pm NZST and the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle will be held at 3:30 pm CEST, 6:30 am PDT, Monday 17 1:30 am NZST.

If you're playing along with Crankworx Fantasy then you'll want to make sure you have your team dialed before the iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club broadcast to get as many points as possible. What are you waiting for? Don't you want a chance to win a trip to Whistler?

Check back after the event to find out how your team did then make sure you start editing your team for the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle that will be broadcast from 3:30 pm CEST on Sunday.





5 Comments

  • + 2
 Yo this is confusingly, is the downhill before or after the slopestyle event? (I'm all in on the fantasy contest)
  • + 1
 The downhill will take place Sunday morning and the Slopestyle will be held in the afternoon.
  • + 1
 @edspratt: thank you!
  • + 2
 no start list ?
  • + 2
 They have not yet released the official start list, but we will update the article once it is available.

