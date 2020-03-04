Start List: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Mar 4, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Riders will face a new course for this year's event which sees it move into the main festival grounds. After yesterdays Air DH and Whip Off check out who will be going side by side in today's competition.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2020


Must Read This Week
Antidote Updates The Carbonjack - Bike Connection Winter 2020
49465 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
47212 views
Round Up: 10 Canadian Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
46331 views
First Ride: Revel's Recyclable, American-made RW30 Fusion-Fiber Wheels
43240 views
New Products From Fox Racing, Leatt, Hope, & Nukeproof - Bike Connection Winter 2020
42271 views
Tech Randoms - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
40899 views
Final Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
35942 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bike Checks from Crankworx Rotorua 2020
35286 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007669
Mobile Version of Website