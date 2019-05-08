Start List - EWS Madeira 2019

The Fantasy Enduro League is Presented by Shimano.

After a flurry of mid-season injuries, check out who's taking to the start line in Madeira this weekend and get your Fantasy team ready to bring home the glory.Don't forget to complete your EWS Fantasy team before the race starts on Saturday. If you don't know who to pick, stay tuned for our Predictions article. There are prizes for each round, so if you haven't already, make sure to build your team today! If you've already got a team in the mix you're in the running to win the Grand Prize, so visit the Fantasy homepage to make sure you have the fastest team possible for Round 3.