Start List - EWS Madeira 2019

May 8, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
What would an EWS be without a little Cody Kelly Style

After a flurry of mid-season injuries, check out who's taking to the start line in Madeira this weekend and get your Fantasy team ready to bring home the glory.


Don't forget to complete your EWS Fantasy team before the race starts on Saturday. If you don't know who to pick, stay tuned for our Predictions article. There are prizes for each round, so if you haven't already, make sure to build your team today! If you've already got a team in the mix you're in the running to win the Grand Prize, so visit the Fantasy homepage to make sure you have the fastest team possible for Round 3.



The Fantasy Enduro League is Presented by Shimano.


12 Comments

  • + 8
 Printing this out and just throwing darts at it for my picks. Strategy is for suckers.
  • + 2
 Can you guys hurry the f*ck up and give Richie his anwser so we can compete again?
  • + 2
 Cody Kelley - No team?
  • + 1
 He still rides for Alchemy, no?

Actually, looking at some of the riders listed as "no team" there are plenty of them who are definitely sponsored and/or team riders. Theo Galy? Remi Absalon? Randy?

Maybe it's just a case where just because someone is a sponsored "pro" rider, does not necessarily mean they ride for a formal team or not.
  • + 1
 NVRMND.
  • + 1
 No Jill Kintner????
  • + 1
 My question as well.....
  • + 1
 @endlessblockades: Nope, according to her instagram she stayed stateside...
  • - 3
 lets get this rollin!
www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ
  • + 2
 Never gonna click that link...
  • + 5
 @konamat: never gonna find it out
  • + 1
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1IbRujko-A

