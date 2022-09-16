Watch
Learn
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
O+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Start List for EWS Crans Montana 2022
Sep 16, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
7 Comments
Take a look at who you can expect will be starting this weekend at round seven of the 2022 EWS. Remember to swap out your Enduro Fantasy team before rosters close on Saturday.
Play Fantasy Enduro Now
How to Play
Official Rules
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Start List
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Crans Montana 2022
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
5 Original 3D Printed MTB Accessories
79510 views
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2022
75914 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2022
59347 views
Tech Briefing: A Helmet Holder, Linkage Protector, New Apparel & More - September 2022
58696 views
[Updated After Finals] Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from Red Bull Hardline 2022
57303 views
New Motors, Derailleurs, & Yetis: EWS Crans-Montana 2022
55302 views
Jess Blewitt Breaks her Collarbone at Red Bull Hardline
53871 views
George Brannigan Breaks Collarbone in Gnarly Red Bull Hardline Crash
53481 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
wilsonians
(24 mins ago)
Vali Holl!! Be interesting to see what she can do.
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(3 mins ago)
Too bad PB left her off the Fantasy Team list! She won or podium'd a stage at the last EWS she tried. I think, not sure....
[Reply]
2
0
shawnca7
(4 mins ago)
I'm rooting for Timmy Fockenberger in U21 men.
[Reply]
1
0
headshot
(1 mins ago)
Looks better than the Eee. But where is the course preview ESO Discovery Warner Chris Ball?
[Reply]
1
0
TimnberG
(16 mins ago)
Mr. Samuel Hill!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
8
Two-planker
(27 mins ago)
First
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(2 mins ago)
Sleep with the fishes ya rat!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008689
Mobile Version of Website
7 Comments