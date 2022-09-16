Start List for EWS Crans Montana 2022

Sep 16, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Take a look at who you can expect will be starting this weekend at round seven of the 2022 EWS. Remember to swap out your Enduro Fantasy team before rosters close on Saturday.








7 Comments

  • 2 0
 Vali Holl!! Be interesting to see what she can do.
  • 1 0
 Too bad PB left her off the Fantasy Team list! She won or podium'd a stage at the last EWS she tried. I think, not sure....
  • 2 0
 I'm rooting for Timmy Fockenberger in U21 men.
  • 1 0
 Looks better than the Eee. But where is the course preview ESO Discovery Warner Chris Ball?
  • 1 0
 Mr. Samuel Hill!
Below threshold threads are hidden





