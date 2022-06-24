Watch
Start List for EWS Val Di Fassa 2022
Jun 24, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Take a look at who you can expect will be starting this weekend at round three of the 2022 EWS. Remember to swap out your Enduro Fantasy team before rosters close on Saturday.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Start List
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Val Di Fassa 2022
6 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
grabtindy
(34 mins ago)
No Ella Connolly and no Sam Dale. Ella is in Canazei, have to think she plans to race.
[Reply]
1
0
Vudu74
(10 mins ago)
Is this an official start list, because there are some racers that are not on here that I have? Please help if you have any information.
[Reply]
1
0
Alexanz1
(4 mins ago)
Why is this list different from the "Participating Riders" section on the EWS website?
Someone is trying to sabotage my already rekt fantasy season.
[Reply]
2
0
sadfusde
(37 mins ago)
Vali is racing! Curious to see how well she does in enduro
[Reply]
1
0
DiscoDog
(37 mins ago)
Can't see Ella Connolly on the list?
[Reply]
1
0
jalopyj
(31 mins ago)
Looks like Flo is racing a non e-bike this time around.
[Reply]
Someone is trying to sabotage my already rekt fantasy season.