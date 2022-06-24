Start List for EWS Val Di Fassa 2022

Jun 24, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Take a look at who you can expect will be starting this weekend at round three of the 2022 EWS. Remember to swap out your Enduro Fantasy team before rosters close on Saturday.








Posted In:
Racing and Events Start List Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Val Di Fassa 2022


6 Comments

  • 2 0
 No Ella Connolly and no Sam Dale. Ella is in Canazei, have to think she plans to race.
  • 1 0
 Is this an official start list, because there are some racers that are not on here that I have? Please help if you have any information.
  • 1 0
 Why is this list different from the "Participating Riders" section on the EWS website?

Someone is trying to sabotage my already rekt fantasy season.
  • 2 0
 Vali is racing! Curious to see how well she does in enduro
  • 1 0
 Can't see Ella Connolly on the list?
  • 1 0
 Looks like Flo is racing a non e-bike this time around.





