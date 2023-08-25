Start List for Semi-Finals at the Andorra DH World Cup 2023

Aug 25, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After qualifying, check out who will be back between the tape in the semi-finals at the Andorra DH World Cup.

Elite Women

photo


Elite Men

photo
photo



1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Why can't there be 17 in the women's final?





