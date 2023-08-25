Watch
Start List for Semi-Finals at the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
Aug 25, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
1 Comments
After qualifying, check out who will be back between the tape in the semi-finals at the Andorra DH World Cup.
Elite Women
Elite Men
Posted In:
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Start List
World Cup DH
Andorra World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,615 articles
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
rcrocha
(15 mins ago)
Why can't there be 17 in the women's final?
[Reply]
