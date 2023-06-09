Start List for Semi-Finals at the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

Jun 9, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After qualifying at Lenzerheide, check out who will be back between the tape in the semi-finals.

Elite Women



Elite Men




Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Start List World Cup DH Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2023


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Overall Standings & Final Results from the Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023
74036 views
Spotted: Pivot's Lugged Carbon DH Bike Prototype
62775 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
57721 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
46455 views
First Look: 2024 Giant Glory Downhill Race Bike
46436 views
Noga Korem Dropped by GT & Sponsored by Commencal
34917 views
Tech Randoms Part II: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
32468 views
Pinkbike Primer: The 2023 DH World Cup Series Finally Begins at Lenzerheide
27795 views

6 Comments

  • 2 0
 So how does it work from here on? How many make the final? Are there protected riders from here that make it to the final no matter what?
  • 2 0
 30 make it out of the semi. For the first round the top 10 from last year protected
  • 1 0
 From list. they will go into the semi final. then from there only 30 make it finals. The protected riders all make it to finals but still need to do well to fight for points. I believe, just because you are protected doesn't auto qual you. Like Aaron Gwin, He didn't break the beam in the start gate so hes out.
  • 1 0
 I believe the top 30 go through and there aren’t protected riders
  • 1 0
 Sooo what happened to Amaury?? Idk the last time I saw him this far down, I'm gonna assume he crashed in qualies.
  • 1 0
 Dan Slack!!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.048358
Mobile Version of Website