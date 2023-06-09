Watch
Start List for Semi-Finals at the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
Jun 9, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
6 Comments
After qualifying at Lenzerheide, check out who will be back between the tape in the semi-finals.
Elite Women
Elite Men
Posted In:
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Start List
World Cup DH
Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2023
6 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
sino428
(30 mins ago)
So how does it work from here on? How many make the final? Are there protected riders from here that make it to the final no matter what?
[Reply]
2
0
bgoldstone
(13 mins ago)
30 make it out of the semi. For the first round the top 10 from last year protected
[Reply]
1
0
moutnbiker
(11 mins ago)
From list. they will go into the semi final. then from there only 30 make it finals. The protected riders all make it to finals but still need to do well to fight for points. I believe, just because you are protected doesn't auto qual you. Like Aaron Gwin, He didn't break the beam in the start gate so hes out.
[Reply]
1
0
enduroNZ
(8 mins ago)
I believe the top 30 go through and there aren’t protected riders
[Reply]
1
0
11six
(5 mins ago)
Sooo what happened to Amaury?? Idk the last time I saw him this far down, I'm gonna assume he crashed in qualies.
[Reply]
1
0
cyclebean
(45 mins ago)
Dan Slack!!
[Reply]
