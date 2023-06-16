Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Racing
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
Start List for Semi-Finals at the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
Jun 16, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
4 Comments
After the qualifying carnage in Leogang, check out who will be back between the tape in the semi-finals.
Elite Women
Elite Men
Posted In:
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Start List
World Cup DH
Leogang World Cup Dh 2023
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
140181 views
Results from the Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023
71549 views
First Ride: 2024 Rocky Mountain Slayer
51607 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
50281 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023
40861 views
Semi-Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
40326 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: The Bike Park Protection Pinkbike's Editors Actually Wear
31294 views
Bike Check: Milan Vader's Cervelo ZFS-5 Short Track Bike
30616 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
12
0
MikeGruhler
(49 mins ago)
Sweet! Sam Hill is in the semi's. Hell yeah brother!
[Reply]
6
0
norcocensored
(48 mins ago)
I see Sam Hill’s name on the sheet. Gonna be sick!
[Reply]
1
0
fabriciofracchia
(20 mins ago)
Go SAM YUJUUUUUUUUUUU!!!!!!!!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
powderhoundbrr
(2 mins ago)
I just have a Danny Hart feeling on this one.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
Product
Photos
Videos
Manage Cookie
Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.053253
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments