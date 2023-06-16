Start List for Semi-Finals at the Leogang DH World Cup 2023

Jun 16, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After the qualifying carnage in Leogang, check out who will be back between the tape in the semi-finals.

Elite Women



Elite Men




Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Start List World Cup DH Leogang World Cup Dh 2023


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
140181 views
Results from the Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023
71549 views
First Ride: 2024 Rocky Mountain Slayer
51607 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
50281 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023
40861 views
Semi-Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
40326 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: The Bike Park Protection Pinkbike's Editors Actually Wear
31294 views
Bike Check: Milan Vader's Cervelo ZFS-5 Short Track Bike
30616 views

4 Comments

  • 12 0
 Sweet! Sam Hill is in the semi's. Hell yeah brother!
  • 6 0
 I see Sam Hill’s name on the sheet. Gonna be sick!
  • 1 0
 Go SAM YUJUUUUUUUUUUU!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 I just have a Danny Hart feeling on this one.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.053253
Mobile Version of Website