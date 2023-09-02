Start List for Semi-Finals at the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

Sep 1, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After qualifying, check out who will be back between the poles in the semi-finals at the Loudenvielle DH World Cup.

Elite Women

photo


Elite Men

photo
photo



Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Start List World Cup DH Loudenvielle World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,644 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
123861 views
Final Results from the Loudenvielle EDR World Cup 2023
46082 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023
46050 views
Review: Chromag Darco - A Very Big Little Bike
45581 views
WTB Develops New 750d Wheel Size
40995 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Favorite Shop Tools
39108 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra XC World Cup 2023
37790 views
Should the Race Have Been Cancelled? | Story of The Race with Ben Cathro
36499 views

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Am I blind or weren't semis included in the updated shedule?





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.053445
Mobile Version of Website