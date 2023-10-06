Start List for Semi-Finals at the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

Oct 6, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After qualifying, check out who will be back between the poles in the semi-finals at the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup.

Elite Women

photo


Elite Men

photo
photo



Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Start List World Cup DH Mont Sainte Anne World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,787 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
124082 views
Guerrilla Gravity Appears to Have Closed Up Shop
85019 views
Spotted: Under the Cover of Specialized's Prototype Downhill Bike
70330 views
Yoann Barelli Signs With Devinci
41950 views
Review: Reeb Steezl - US Made & Super Capable
36983 views
Injury Update From Alicia: One Year Later, I've Started to Like Bikes Again
36908 views
Semi-Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
35022 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2023
34918 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.050961
Mobile Version of Website